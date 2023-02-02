ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

Man shot at Clarksville intersection in 'targeted' attack, police say

By Craig Anderson
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F7MmL_0kaaHCko00

One person was shot multiple times at an intersection in Clarksville Wednesday in a "targeted incident," says police investigators.

The Clarksville Police Department was called to the intersection of Peachers Mill Road and 101st Airborne Division Parkway around 12:10 p.m. for a reported shooting.

A person with multiple gunshot wounds was taken to Tennova Healthcare for treatment before officers arrived at the scene and is believed to be the victim of the shooting police responded to on Peachers Mill Road.

The victim, an unidentified male, was taken to a Nashville hospital by Life Flight from Tennova Healthcare. Police say his injuries "do not appear to be life-threatening at this time."

Clarksville police are continuing to investigate this shooting and ask that any witnesses to the shooting call 911. If anyone has video of the shooting, please contact Detective Weaver at 931-648-0656, ext. 5692.

To submit an anonymous tip and be eligible for a cash reward, call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline at 931-645-8477, or submit an anonymous tip online at P3tips.com/591.

Get NewsChannel 5 Now , wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox17.com

Teen out of jail on bond for kidnapping arrested in shooting of woman in Green Hills

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- An arrest is made in the critical injury shooting of a Nashville woman. Metro Nashville police have been investigating the shooting of a 26-year-old Nashville woman that occurred on Esteswood Drive at Trimble Wood in Green Hills on January 30 while she walked. On Sunday morning, detectives charged 19-year-old Michael Green with attempted criminal homicide in the shooting.
NASHVILLE, TN
whopam.com

Second minor arrives at hospital with gunshot wound

A second juvenile has sought treatment for a gunshot wound sustained in a Saturday night shooting incident at a Summit Street home. As previously reported, a 14-year old male sustained a gunshot wound to the foot from a handgun, according to the incident report, which says it happened about 7:40 p.m. at a residence in the 1300 block of Summit.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Nurse surrenders on vehicular homicide charges

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) -- A Nashville nurse surrendered Thursday night on warrants after police say she hit a 61-year-old woman with her car and left the scene of the crash. Julia Naldjian, 24, is charged with vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of a crash involving death. Naldjian was driving...
NASHVILLE, TN
whopam.com

Teen shot in foot Saturday night in Hopkinsville

Hopkinsville police are investigating after a juvenile was shot Saturday night at a home on Summit Street. The 14-year old male sustained a gunshot wound to the foot from a handgun, according to the incident report, which says it happened about 7:40 p.m. at a residence in the 1300 block of Summit.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Juvenile Shows Up At Hospital With Gunshot Wound

A juvenile was shot in the foot on Summit Street in Hopkinsville Saturday night. Hopkinsville Police say they learned of the shooting when the 14-year-old showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound to the foot. The juvenile was reportedly on Summit Street when someone shot him in the...
Davidson County Source

Man Faces Attempted Murder For Gibson Drive Shooting

Arrest warrants charging attempted criminal homicide, especially aggravated robbery, aggravated robbery, and felon in possession of a gun have been issued against Rayshawn Javius, 24, for a violent January 7th crime spree that resulted in a woman on Gibson Drive being critically injured by gunfire. Javius was arrested last night...
NASHVILLE, TN
whopam.com

Clarksville man charged with strangulation, assault after incident at Hopkinsville hotel

A Clarksville man was arrested for strangulation and assault following an incident Saturday night at the Hopkinsville Best Western hotel. A 72-year old Paducah woman told Hopkinsville police she and her boyfriend—58-year old William Gary of Clarksville—had returned to their room after leaving to get food when Gary allegedly threw a TV remote and struck her in the face.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
clarksvillenow.com

UPDATE: 74-year-old Clarksville man found safe

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 74-year-old Donald Lockhart. He was last seen Friday evening at his home in the Timber Court Drive area, and it’s believed he left on foot. He has a medical condition that may impair his ability to return safely without assistance.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvilletoday.com

Dillon Duke caught on video burglarizing neighbor’s home

18-year-old Dillon Robert Kane Duke was identified by “several family members” as being the person who broke into a home less than a block away from his own on Jan 23. Joshua Williams and Franqui Nicolis provided police with a home security video that showed a young white male in a hoodie taking things from their home, and several of his family members quickly identified him, leading to a warrant being issued for his arrest.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Man shot at Peachers Mill and 101st Parkway in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A man was shot on Peachers Mill Road Thursday afternoon. At about 12:10 p.m., Clarksville Police responded to Peachers Mill and 101st Airborne Division Parkway for a shooting that had just occurred, according to police spokesman Scott Beaubien. NEWS ALERTS: To get free breaking...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WSMV

Man arrested following violent crime spree

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man has been arrested in connection to several crime-related incidents that took place on the same day. Rayshawn Javius, 24, was taken into custody Wednesday night during a traffic stop in Portland, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. During the stop, police said they...
PORTLAND, TN
whopam.com

Two arrested for first-degree criminal abuse

According to the Hopkinsville police report, the two-year-old sustained severe burns to his face and arms around 10 p.m. Wednesday and his parents, Brianna Prather and Brandon Davis, both of Hopkinsville, did not take the victim to the hospital. They reportedly feared the police would be called and the child taken away, along with financial trouble and the possibility of having a long wait at the emergency room.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

42K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Nashville, Tennessee news and weather from NewsChannel 5 WTVF, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.newschannel5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy