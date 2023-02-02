Man shot at Clarksville intersection in 'targeted' attack, police say

One person was shot multiple times at an intersection in Clarksville Wednesday in a "targeted incident," says police investigators.

The Clarksville Police Department was called to the intersection of Peachers Mill Road and 101st Airborne Division Parkway around 12:10 p.m. for a reported shooting.

A person with multiple gunshot wounds was taken to Tennova Healthcare for treatment before officers arrived at the scene and is believed to be the victim of the shooting police responded to on Peachers Mill Road.

The victim, an unidentified male, was taken to a Nashville hospital by Life Flight from Tennova Healthcare. Police say his injuries "do not appear to be life-threatening at this time."

Clarksville police are continuing to investigate this shooting and ask that any witnesses to the shooting call 911. If anyone has video of the shooting, please contact Detective Weaver at 931-648-0656, ext. 5692.

To submit an anonymous tip and be eligible for a cash reward, call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline at 931-645-8477, or submit an anonymous tip online at P3tips.com/591.

