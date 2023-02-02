HOUSTON – Former University of Houston women's soccer standout Madison Gear has inked a contract with FC Famalicão Feminino out of Portugal. "It has always been a dream of mine to play professionally and overseas," Gear said. "I'd like to thank all the coaches, teammates and staff members I've crossed paths with during my time in Houston. They all encouraged me to chase this dream and I'm forever grateful."

HOUSTON, TX ・ 16 HOURS AGO