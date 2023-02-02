ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

uhcougars.com

Former Soccer Standout Signs Pro Contract

HOUSTON – Former University of Houston women's soccer standout Madison Gear has inked a contract with FC Famalicão Feminino out of Portugal. "It has always been a dream of mine to play professionally and overseas," Gear said. "I'd like to thank all the coaches, teammates and staff members I've crossed paths with during my time in Houston. They all encouraged me to chase this dream and I'm forever grateful."
HOUSTON, TX
uhcougars.com

Adejokun, Beckford Sweep Women’s Awards

HOUSTON – For the first time this season Houston track and field's Kelly-Ann Beckford and Priscilla Adejokun claimed American Athletic Conference Track and Field weekly honors, respectively. For Beckford, the Track Athlete of the Week award is her first as a Cougar after transferring from Division II Lincoln University...
HOUSTON, TX
uhcougars.com

#2 Men’s Hoops Returns to Fertitta Center on Wednesday

HOUSTON – Following a pair of tough road wins last week, the #2 University of Houston Men's Basketball program returns to the friendly confines of the Fertitta Center to play host to Tulsa at 7 p.m., Wednesday in American Athletic Conference play. The Cougars look to sweep the regular-season...
HOUSTON, TX
uhcougars.com

#3 Men’s Basketball Denies Temple Second Upset; Beats Owls 81-65

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – University of Houston freshman forward Jarace Walker scored 23 points, senior guard Marcus Sasser had 13 and No. 3 Houston earned retribution against Temple with an 81-65 win on Sunday night. The Owls failed in their bid for a second upset after they toppled the Cougars...
HOUSTON, TX

