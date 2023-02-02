Aaron Rodgers tells CBS: 'I'm not going to San Fran'

Aaron Rodgers’ season ended with the Green Bay Packers with a heartbreaking loss in Week 18, so he’s already almost a month deep into the offseason.

The veteran quarterback is taking part in the AT&T Pro-Am this weekend at Pebble Beach and was mic’d up for CBS during the Cisco Million Dollar Hole-in-One for Charity, which aired on TV Wednesday night.

As Rodgers stepped up to a tee box, CBS commentator and former PGA player Cole Knost jokingly asked the QB if he had any news to report.

“I’m not going to San Fran,” Rodgers said.

“You’d look great with a Cowboys star on your helmet,” Knost said.

As a guy who grew up in Northern California, Rodgers’ unpopular ‘San Fran’ abbreviation is a bit grating. But given Wednesday’s news, Rodgers’ comment wasn’t a huge declaration. Rodgers comments came the same day as 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch told reporters they wouldn’t be interested in the pursuing a high-profile veteran quarterback this offseason.

Rodgers’ future with the Packers has been the subject of speculation the past couple years, but the 49ers are confident in young quarterbacks Brock Purdy and Trey Lance entering 2023.

The 39-year-old Rodgers signed a three-year, $150 million extension in 2022 that runs through the 2026 season, though many speculate he could retire or force his way out of Green Bay. The Packers went 8-9 last season and missed the playoffs with a 20-16 loss to the Detroit Lions in the final game of the season.

Rodgers has been connected with the 49ers since the 2005 NFL Draft, as he rooted for the franchise growing up in Chico and they held the No. 1 overall pick. San Francisco ultimately drafted Alex Smith out of Utah while Rodgers, who finished locally at Cal, fell all the way to No. 24 and had to endure an awkward wait in the green room on TV.

Considering Tom Brady also retired (for real, we think) on Wednesday, we can probably squash any crazy 49ers quarterback rumors involving him or Rodgers.