wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Star Set To Face EC3 For Upcoming NWA Event
Some major updates have emerged regarding an upcoming National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) pay-per-view event. The show – NWA Nuff Said – will take place on February 11 in Tampa Bay, Florida. At the event, former WWE star Alex Riley will take on EC3 under his real name of...
wrestletalk.com
Booker T On NXT’s Ivy Nile Reality of Wrestling Indie Booking
WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has addressed the announcement that Ivy Nile will soon compete for his indie promotion Reality of Wrestling. Following the announcement that the NXT star will be in action for ROW on February 11, Bryan Alvarez reported that NXT is going to allow talent to work select indies going forward.
wrestletalk.com
Hall Of Famer Names Top WWE Star Who Lacks Killer Instinct
A WWE Hall of Famer has named the top WWE star that they see as a “nice guy” but without the “killer” instinct. On Kliq This, Kevin Nash was answering fan questions when he was about Bobby Lashley. The fan why Lashley isn’t seen as “the...
wrestletalk.com
The Rock Discusses Surprising Pop Star At The Grammys
The Rock has discussed surprising a pop star at The Grammys. On Sunday, February 5, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson appeared at The Grammys and was involved in a wholesome segment of the show where he surprised singer Adele, who is a big fan of his. In an interview...
wrestletalk.com
Top WWE Star Set For Impressive Milestone On Raw
A top WWE star is set to mark an impressive milestone on tonight’s edition of the long running series Monday Night Raw. Becky Lynch has taken to Twitter to acknowledge an impressive milestone she is set to hit on tonight’s episode (February 6) of Monday Night Raw. Responding...
Kevin Costner’s ‘Yellowstone’ Ending After Actor’s Wife Pleaded For Him To Leave Show, Sources Claim
Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone will be coming to an end and the actor’s future with the show is up in the air, RadarOnline.com has learned. Earlier today, Deadline broke the story, Paramount + and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan have come up with a plan to end Yellowstone. The parties have decided to launch a Matthew McConaughey-lead spin-off which will continue with the majority of the cast. Sources revealed that Costner has been refusing to commit to a lengthy shooting schedule. Deadline said that Costner originally had agreed to 65 days of shooting for the show. However, for the first part of...
wrestletalk.com
Photo: Matt Riddle Shows Off New Look Amid WWE Return Rumors
Matt Riddle has shown off his new look on social media amid his WWE hiatus and rumors about a return to the ring. Riddle was written off TV on the December 5 edition of Raw, after he was attacked by Solo Sikoa and stretchered out of the arena. A report...
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Name Believes Rhea Ripley Needs ‘To Get Rid Of All That Goth Stuff’
A former WWE name believes Rhea Ripley needs “to get rid of all that goth stuff”. Rhea Ripley has become one of WWE’s fastest rising stars since joining The Judgment Day last summer. Since her heel turn and alliance with the group, the former Raw Women’s Champion has dyed her hair black and wears darker makeup to stand out from the rest of the roster.
musictimes.com
Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast
Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
Former Professional Wresting Champion Tragically Dies
The wrestling world suffered a significant loss on Monday, February 6, 2023, when it was announced that a former professional wrestler has passed away. According to Shantel Potter Brun on Facebook, her uncle, and five-time Heavyweight Champion, "Thunderblood" Charles Norris passed away at age 57.
wrestletalk.com
Photo: Bray Wyatt Shows Off Gruesome Injury
WWE SmackDown star Bray Wyatt has shown off a hand injury of his own following Dijak’s injury at NXT Vengeance Day. At the February 4 special, Dijak appeared to suffer a broken finger in his NXT North American Championship match against Wes Lee. Following the bout, Dijak shared a...
ringsidenews.com
Mandy Rose Always Expected Her Premium Content To Leak
Mandy Rose enjoyed a great run in WWE NXT as the NXT Women’s Champion. Rose’s reign lasted 413 days before she dropped the title to Roxanne Perez at New Year’s Evil. Following the loss, Rose was abruptly released from the company due to running an adult Fan Time subscription.
Candace Cameron Bure Blasts The Grammy Awards For 'Never Showing The Artists I Listen To': 'No Interest'
Candace Cameron Bure confirmed she didn't turn on the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 5. "BTW- I didn't watch the Grammys. No interest. They never show the artists I listen to. Just wanted to see red carpet photos of those I mentioned," the Full House star, 46, said via her Instagram Story. Prior to her message, the actress revealed people she would love to see on the red carpet. "Not podcast related but today are the Grammys and can we see some of the Christian and gospel artists on the red carpet? Can we see Hillary Scott and Kirk...
wrestletalk.com
Jey Uso Addresses SmackDown Absence Amid Bloodline Uncertainty
Jey Uso has addressed his SmackDown absence amid uncertainty surrounding his allegiance to the Bloodline faction. At Royal Rumble, Sami Zayn turned on Roman Reigns, after the Tribal Chief ordered Zayn to brutalize Kevin Owens with a steel chair. Reigns, Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso then beat Zayn down, after...
wrestletalk.com
Intense Dispute As WWE Star Calls Another’s Gimmick ‘Stale’ After Being Accused Of Copying Catchphrase
There’s been a seemingly intense war of words on Twitter between WWE Raw star Carmella and NXT’s Carmelo Hayes. During last night’s NXT Vengeance Day, Carmella tweeted that Hayes and Trick Williams should stop using her catchphrase. Her catchphrase of course being Mella is Money, while Hayes...
wrestletalk.com
NXT Star Shows Off Insane Finishing Move Despite Loss
It doesn’t matter that this NXT star lost a match tonight, they still got to showcase their insane finishing move that has gone viral!. Despite losing a singles match against Zoey Stark, NXT star Sol Ruca still got to show off her insane finishing move that has gained her plenty of attention.
wrestletalk.com
Hall Of Famers Confirmed For Elimination Chamber Match
Two big WWE stars are back on WWE Raw and are out for vengeance as a major match was made for Elimination Chamber. Tonight’s WWE Raw (February 6) kicked off with two WWE Hall of Famers returning and a massive match made for the upcoming premium live event, Elimination Chamber.
wrestletalk.com
Popular Star Says He Will Ride Or Die With AEW
Former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley has discussed his decision to join the promotion during its early days in 2019. Following an eight year run with WWE, Moxley made his AEW debut at the end of Double or Nothing 2019, AEW’s inaugural event. Since then, Moxley has become one...
wrestletalk.com
AEW Star Discusses Benefit Of Not Being On TV Every Week
While AEW’s large roster often means that stars do not get a chance to appear on television, Jake Hager says there is an upside. AEW has come under some criticism for its habit of signing lots of talent despite having a fraction of the television time of a larger company like WWE.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star ‘Suspended For One Week’
WWE has announced that a popular NXT star has been suspended following his recent conduct. Due to his outburst during the media call after NXT Vengeance Day, WWE has announced a suspension for popular NXT star. Rising WWE NXT star Grayson Waller confronted Shawn Michaels during the NXT Vengeance Day...
