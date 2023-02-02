Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Devastating Car Accident Results From Speeding on Pulaski Skyway: VideoBridget MulroyJersey City, NJ
Former NJ Investment Advisor Pleads Guilty to Stealing $600K from Clients for Gambling and Personal UseMorristown MinuteElizabeth, NJ
Judge Kako Yoshimura of Japan Visits Middlesex VicinageMorristown MinuteNew Brunswick, NJ
North Jersey Road Closures/Construction Updates, February 2023Morristown MinuteNewark, NJ
Intruder at Montville High School ArrestedMorristown MinuteMontville, NJ
tapinto.net
Paramus Superintendent on Bus Crash: Students Safely Transported...to Begin Their School Day
PARAMUS, NJ - School Superintendent Sean Adams sent parents a note this morning to allay any fears that may have arisen from this morning's school bus crash on East Ridgewood Avenue. "Earlier this morning, there was an accident involving one of our buses en route to Parkway Elementary School," Adams...
tapinto.net
Letter: Listen to the Concerns of Your Citizenry on One Westfield Place
I am writing in regard to the One Westfield Place proposal. And to be clear, while on the Town Council I voted to designate the areas being considered for the current proposal as Areas in Need of Redevelopment. I was, and continue to be, a supporter of Smart Growth. My view of Smart Growth however means responsible development that offers holistic and lasting benefits to the community. I believe there is a way to revitalize our Downtown that could serve as a model for other New Jersey towns, but only if the process moves forward with careful thought and deliberation.
tapinto.net
Monday Meeting Will Present Potential Later School Start Time for Ridgewood
RIDGEWOOD, NJ - Following a sudden postponement due to unforeseen circumstances last week, the community will hear more about a possible change to start times at the high school and middle schools at a special board meeting Monday night. Currently, Ridgewood High School begins at 7:45 a.m. and the middle...
tapinto.net
Roselle Park Launches New Program to Honor Local Members of the Military; Submit Your Hometown Hero or Become a Sponsor
ROSELLE PARK, NJ - Roselle Park Youth Football along with The Roselle Park Diversity & Inclusion Committee, the Roselle Park Boys Scout Pack 56, and the Roselle Park American Legion Post 60 are launching the Hometown Heroes Banner Program as a living tribute for the Roselle Park community to honor past and present members of the Armed Forces and their family members.
tapinto.net
Fire in Holmdel, Holland Road
HOLMDEL, NJ: TAPinto received a report at approximately 4:40 p.m., today that there is a working fire at a dwelling on Holland Road in Holmdel. First responders are on the scene. This is breaking news and this article will be updated as details come in. Thank you for reading TAPinto...
tapinto.net
International Night of Celebration Benefits Project Self-Sufficiency
The Hudson Farm Club will host a local celebration of the internationally acclaimed “Open That Bottle Night” in support of Project Self-Sufficiency on Saturday, February 25th, 6:00 p.m. The unique event was conceived more than 20 years ago by the former authors of the Wall Street Journal’s “Tastings” column, John Brecher and Dorothy Gaiter. This year’s affair will include fine wines, sumptuous food, and an auction. Musical entertainment will be provided by the jazz quartet Meant to Be. In addition to the excellent wines which will be available, participants are also invited to bring their own bottle of wine along so that they can share their story about its origin with the other guests. The event will be hosted by Peter and Cynnie Kellogg, Blake and Cathy Ellman, and Lou and Kathy Esposito.
tapinto.net
Letter from Mayor Lane - February 3, 2023
On Thursday, I and the Borough Council were invited to a thank-you breakfast at St. Anthony School as part of Catholic Schools Week which runs January 29 through February 4. Thank you to everyone at St. Anthony School for the wonderful breakfast. We were also treated to singing and music by the students. It was a special morning.
tapinto.net
Westfield Council Hikes 2023 Pool Membership Rates
WESTFIELD, NJ — If you want to take a plunge at the Westfield Memorial Pool this summer, you’ll likely have to pay more for the opportunity than you did last year. The town council on Tuesday authorized increased pool membership rates for 2023. Resident families with five or...
tapinto.net
Berkeley Heights Police Department Promotes Three Officers
BERKELEY HEIGHTS, NJ - Three officers in the Berkeley Heights Police Department received promotions in front of friends, family, township officials, and a contingent of active and retired police officers. William Ives was promoted from lieutenant to captain, Frank Mea was promoted from detective sergeant to lieutenant and Brian Nigro...
tapinto.net
Piscataway Resident Named to Seton Hall Dean’s List
PISCATAWAY, NJ – Gabriella Robinson of Piscataway was named to Seton Hall University’s Dean’s List for the Fall 2022 semester. Robinson, a student in the School of Diplomacy and International Relations also recently met with Csaba Körösi, the 77th President of the United Nations General Assembly as a representative of the Black Diplomacy Student Organization at the SHU World Leaders Forum in January.
tapinto.net
Crane’s Mill Residents ‘Walk Across America’
Crane’s Mill took part in Walk Across America! Organized by Joanne Van Dien, the community’s exercise physiologist, this month-long challenge saw residents participating in various exercise programs, including walking, biking, cardio, strength training, swimming, and more!. Residents logged each session as 100 miles in their quest across the...
tapinto.net
Roxbury High School Presents "Into the Woods"
ROXBURY, NJ - The Roxbury High School Performing Arts Department will present the musical Into the Woods on Feb. 16, 17 and 18. The shows will take place in the high school auditorium at 1 Bryant Drive, Succasunna. Performances start at 7 p.m. with an additional matinée show on Feb. 18 at 1 p.m.
Police: Intruder at Montville High School is a 19-year-old from Bloomfield, NJ
MONTVILLE — An alleged intruder who caused a shelter-in-place order at Montville Township High School has been arrested and charged. Local and county officials on Friday announced the arrest of 19-year-old Charles Banaciski, of Bloomfield. According to the Morris County Prosecutor's Office, Banaciski has been identified as the "unknown...
tapinto.net
Vigil Set for Slain Councilwoman on Feb. 8
SAYREVILLE - The community will have an opportunity to join in mourning to pay respects to the late Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour, 30, who was murdered in front of her townhouse on Wednesday night, Feb. 1. While police continue to hunt for her killer, the Borough has scheduled a vigil on...
Vendor apologizes for school lunch served on 1st day of Black History Month
School officials said lunch on the first day of Black History Month was supposed to be Philly cheesesteak, broccoli and fresh fruit -- but that is not what was served.
tapinto.net
Majestic Essex County Celebration Venue is Closing After 66 Years
WEST ORANGE, NJ – According to The Knowles family, owners of the Manor since 1956, the beautiful and iconic venue will be closing after July 5. In an open letter to “valued friends, past clients, guests and all of our extended Manor family,” they announced, “After an immensity of difficult deliberation, it saddens us greatly to announce that this era of The Manor’s operation will be coming to an end.”
wrnjradio.com
Hackettstown’s Marley’s Gotham Grill opens new ghost kitchen in Essex County
BELLEVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Essex County) – Marley’s Gotham Grill’s award-winning restaurant and the home of more than 300 wing flavors is now offering website online ordering with a new pickup and delivery kitchen, located at 500 Cortlandt Street, in Belleville. The new location opened on Friday. This...
tapinto.net
Rahway's Gallery Space to Celebrate Black History Month with 'Cultural Connections' Exhibit
RAHWAY, NJ — In recognition of Black History Month, the Rahway's Gallery Space is presenting its February exhibit, "Cultural Connections," the 5th annual celebration of African American artists. The Gallery Space is located at 1670 Irving Street. There will be an artist reception to formally open the exhibition on...
wrnjradio.com
1 flown to hospital after Morris County crash
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – One person was flown to the hospital for treatment after a crash in Washington Township on Saturday. The Long Valley Fire Company said at 2:15 p.m. they responded to a motor vehicle accident with injuries in the area of Naughright Road and Acorn Drive.
tapinto.net
Musical Club of Westfield to Host Concert, Poetry Readings in Support of Ukraine
WESTFIELD, NJ — A concert to benefit people struggling in Ukraine will feature the music and poetry of the country under attack from Russia. The Musical Club of Westfield’s concert set for 5 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 19, at the Fanwood Presbyterian Church aims to highlight the Ukrainian culture — a culture that has throughout history been suppressed by foreign forces.
