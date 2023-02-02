ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Amazon Q4 Earnings Highlights: Revenue Beat, EPS Miss, Thursday Night Football, The Lord Of The Rings, Cloud Growth And More

By Chris Katje
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Cummins Clocks 33% Sales Growth In Q4 As International Revenue Sees Slight Slowdown

Cummins Inc (NYSE: CMI) reported fourth-quarter sales growth of 32.8% year-over-year to $7.77 billion, beating the consensus of $7.21 billion. Excluding the contribution of the Meritor business acquisition, Q4 revenues were $6.6 billion, up 13% Y/Y. Adjusted EPS of $4.52 missed the consensus of $4.56. Sales in North America increased...
Benzinga

What's The Deal With Growth Mega-Caps?!

Growth stocks are tricky. They provide head-spinning rallies on the up, and stomach-churning drops on the down. Investors can be miffed by this conundrum – why have we seen a 53% NFLX and 40% TSLA trailing-24 month drop in prices when the companies haven’t changed? Even when the Nasdaq index fell 13% and the SP500 gained 3% over the same period of time? Well, there’s a graybeard answer for this: value stock prices reflect what the company is, but growth stocks prices reflect what the company is expected to be.
Benzinga

$1M Bet On Phillips 66? Check Out These 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Although US stocks closed mixed this morning on Friday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Benzinga

Energizer, Children's Place And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower On Monday

U.S. stocks traded lower, with the Dow Jones dropping over 150 points on Monday. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s session. Canoo Inc. GOEV dropped 13.8% to $1.0769 after the company announced a $52.5 million registered direct offering of 50 million shares at $1.05 per share.
Benzinga

$100 Invested In Tesla, AMD, Nvidia, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Bitcoin, Ethereum And Dogecoin 5 Years Ago Is Worth This Much Now

Investors who placed their hard-earned cash into major U.S. indices have enjoyed respectable returns over the past 5 years. Despite a number of recent market corrections, including the recent market volatility, partially generated by the Russia-Ukraine war, and the Covid-driven stock market crash of 2020, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA have returned 58%, 96% and 40% respectively.
Benzinga

US Stocks Open Lower; Dow Drops Over 100 Points

U.S. stocks traded lower this morning, with the Dow Jones dropping over 100 points on Monday. The Dow traded down 0.32% to 33,816.03 while the NASDAQ fell 0.56% to 11,939.39. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.49% to 4,116.37. Check This Out: 5 Cheapest Industrials Stocks You Should Think About.
Benzinga

Tyson Foods, Activision Blizzard And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

With Nasdaq stock futures trading lower this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Tyson Foods, Inc. TSN to post quarterly earnings at $1.36 per share on revenue of $13.52 billion before the opening bell. Tyson Foods shares gained 1.3% to $64.86 in after-hours trading.
Benzinga

Insiders Buying Wintrust Financial And 2 Other Stocks

Although US stocks closed lower on Friday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
WISCONSIN STATE
Benzinga

NASDAQ-Listed HeartCore Inc. Looks Back On The Past Year With Pride

As the market settles into its new year, companies are gearing up for the fresh challenge of a new quarter and are looking to build on the successes of the past twelve months. Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company HeartCore Enterprises Inc. HTCR may have every reason to look back with pride as it takes stock of a previous year filled with exciting developments that could point to a promising 2023.
Benzinga

Bitcoin Falls Below This Key Level; MAGIC Emerges As Top Gainer

Bitcoin BTC/USD traded lower, falling below the key $23,000 level on Monday. Ethereum ETH/USD also recorded losses, but remained above the $1,600 mark this morning. MAGIC MAGIC/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while GateToken GT/USD turned out to be the biggest loser. At the time of...
Benzinga

Why PayPal And Coinbase Are Trading Lower; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. FFIE shares surged 31.48% to $1.42 in pre-market trading. Arqit Quantum Inc. ARQQ shares rose 20.0% to $3 in pre-market trading. Catalent, Inc. CTLT rose 17.64% to $65.94 in pre-market trading after Danaher Corporation DHR hinted at a deal with the life sciences company. SoundHound...
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
114K+
Followers
195K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy