Amazon Q4 Earnings Highlights: Revenue Beat, EPS Miss, Thursday Night Football, The Lord Of The Rings, Cloud Growth And More

Growth stocks are tricky. They provide head-spinning rallies on the up, and stomach-churning drops on the down. Investors can be miffed by this conundrum – why have we seen a 53% NFLX and 40% TSLA trailing-24 month drop in prices when the companies haven’t changed? Even when the Nasdaq index fell 13% and the SP500 gained 3% over the same period of time? Well, there’s a graybeard answer for this: value stock prices reflect what the company is, but growth stocks prices reflect what the company is expected to be.

37 MINUTES AGO