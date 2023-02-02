ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

MicroStrategy: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

TYSONS CORNER, Va. (AP) _ MicroStrategy Inc. (MSTR) on Thursday reported a loss of $249.7 million in its fourth quarter.

The Tysons Corner, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of $21.93 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $20.51 per share.

The business software company posted revenue of $132.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $1.47 billion, or $129.83 per share. Revenue was reported as $499.3 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MSTR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MSTR

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Albertsons Companies Launches Sincerely Health™ Digital Health and Wellness Platform

BOISE, Idaho--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 6, 2023-- Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE: ACI) today announced the launch of Sincerely Health, a digital health and wellness platform that is now accessible on 16 of its banners’ grocery app and websites* including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Shaw’s, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Tom Thumb and more. Backed by science, Sincerely Health is designed to help improve lives by connecting, educating, encouraging and rewarding customers on their health and wellness journey so they can make informed choices regarding food, physical activity, sleep and mindfulness. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230205005069/en/ Sincerely Health is a platform built in collaboration with healthcare providers, insurance companies and technology organizations who share a broader purpose to improve the health and well-being of every community they serve. The teams also gleaned valuable insights gathered from over 10,000 customers and associates. The platform will continually evolve based on customer feedback, which will also inform new features, collaborations and enhancements to position Sincerely Health as a trusted and reliable health resource.
The Associated Press

Core Scientific Announces January 2023 Production and Operational Updates

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 6, 2023-- Core Scientific, Inc.(OTC: CORZQ) (“Core Scientific” or “the Company”), a leader in high-performance blockchain computing data centers and software solutions, today announced production and operational updates for January 2023. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230206005253/en/ Core Scientific’s Marble, NC Data Center (Photo: Business Wire)
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

Safe & Green Holdings Corp. Announces David Villarreal as CEO of Safe and Green Development Corporation

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 6, 2023-- Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SGBX) (“Safe & Green Holdings” or the “Company”), a leading developer, designer, and fabricator of modular structures, announced today that Safe and Green Development Corporation, the Company’s subsidiary, has appointed David Villarreal as its President & CEO. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230206005251/en/ David Villarreal pictured. (Photo: Business Wire)
MIAMI, FL
The Associated Press

Kautex Wins First Order for Pentatonic Skid Plate for Battery Electric Vehicles

BONN, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 6, 2023-- Kautex Textron GmbH & Co. KG (Kautex), a Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) company, announced it has received the first order from an automotive OEM for a thermoplastic composite underbody battery protection skid plate. The skid plate is part of the company’s new Pentatonic battery system product line supporting battery electric vehicle production. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230206005277/en/ Image of Kautex’s full Pentatonic battery system. (Photo: Business Wire)
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
634K+
Post
675M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy