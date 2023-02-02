ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 of the Best Places for Tater Tots in the Boise Area

I feel like today was made specifically for Idaho… because it’s National Tater Tot Day! We recently discovered the #1 family recipe in Idaho is actually tater tots. So, of course, we’ve gotta celebrate this day. And, if anyone knows a little something about potatoes, it’s Idahoans.
And Now For The Worst Boise Hotel Experiences of All Time

We're nowhere near summer yet but it's never too early to start planning a vacation. But where do you stay? Cue the debate of Airbnb versus hotels/motels... Look, I'm just going to come right out and say it: staying at an Airbnb or anything similar is way better than having to stay in a hotel. With hotels, you have so many of those disgusting things that they call "rules" and "regulations."
Adorable Retriever Mixes in Boise (National Golden Retriever Day)

Today is National Golden Retriever Day, and while the dogs below aren't all purebred Golden Retrievers, they ARE purebred happy and adorable retriever mixes that are currently available for adoption at the Idaho Humane Society and West Valley Humane Society. Keep scrolling for pictures and details about these beautiful pups...
One Idaho Family’s Powerful Impact On The Civil Rights Movement

BOISE, Idaho. At its core, Black History Month is a celebratory observation of the contributions and sacrifices of our nation's African American community. Though it's widely known that the tradition's origins spring from the Jim Crow era of the late 19th and early 20th centuries, the sitting president and director of the Idaho Black History Museum points out:
Luxurious Retreat Awaits Just 7 Hours From Boise For Wine Lovers

How would you like to spend the weekend at a winery in beautiful Oregon?. This Airbnb would give you and 30 of your closest friends the opportunity to come together for a weekend at a luxury villa with over 46 acres in the heart of the Oregon Wine Country. The property consists of 8 luxury suites out of the 11 bedrooms for your friends and family.
Boise Born Virtual Reality Fitness Game is a Nationwide Hit

Virtual Reality. Something that meant nothing 15 years ago and now is pretty easy to come by. You see virtual reality set ups in most arcades now. I have seen them recently at Dave and Busters and Wahooz. The virtual reality simple headsets that you simply stick your phone into and download a virtual reality app are fairly cheap now.
Boise Commutes Are Getting Worse, Should Workers Be Paid for it?

With the influx of people moving to Boise and surrounding cities, more and more people are driving between cities to and from work. You’ve noticed the highways and main roads getting much busier, right? Well, you’re not crazy... they ARE getting busier. Keep scrolling for the average commute...
6 Reasons Why Idaho Would Shoot Down Sneaky Chinese Spy Balloon

The saga of the Chinese spy balloon invading our national air space is over, thanks to the work of the US Military. The balloon was shot down Saturday by US Fighter Jets, and now the intelligence community will do their best to find out what the Chinese Communists were up to flying their balloon over America.
Dozens of Dogs Arrive to Boise from Louisiana By Plane [Video]

We know that folks in the Treasure Valley love their pets--you could say that all in all, residents of the Boise metro are "dog people". When there's a cause, Boise residents always rise to the occasion. Well, there's a very adorable cause going on right now. The Idaho Humane Society...
Finally! A Simple Way To Teach People How “Boise” Is Pronounced

The fact that this article even had to be written proves the point that, yes, many people require some pointers when it comes to properly pronouncing "Boise." It's just...Boise. This shouldn't be difficult. Boise, Idaho. People have been saying that since 1864, which means it's been said incorrectly for over 58,000 days. It's so bad we actually did the math.
The Most Popular Idaho Baby Names of 2023

At a time when parents around the nation are choosing fashionable, quirky, or super trendy baby names, BabyCenter reports Idaho parents are going another direction in 2023! And we love it. Kicking off Boise's 2023 baby name season was the birth of sweet baby Elora—the first baby born at St. Luke's Hospital. You can see her beautiful birth announcement here!
Kansas Lost Dog Found In Idaho Thanks To Caldwell Group

It's every person who loves a pet's worse fear. What happens when you lose your dog, cat, or another favorite animal? Animal care workers and veterinarians always tell us that our pets should be micro chipped. They say that if someone loses their four-legged furry family member, a microchip search can reunite lost pets with their families.
5 of Idaho’s Richest Cities to Watch 👀 in 2023

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho. Would ya' look at that? Three of Idaho's five wealthiest cities belong to Boise's Treasure Valley. With Idaho's richest city having a median household income of $99,814, becoming a resident there requires fairly deep pockets. But compared to the richest city in America, Idaho's most affluent community...
Boise Man Adds Another World Record to His Impressive Resume

If you've lived in Boise for some time, you may be familiar with the man known as David Rush. The man of many talents... According to the official site for Guinness World Records, David is an author, speaker, entertainer, STEM advocate, and as we all know - a career record-breaker. David is known for breaking over 200 world records and has quite literally made a career out of it. The man has broken records that most of us never knew even existed.
Idaho Has More Hate Groups Per Capita Than Most Of The U.S.

Even if you make the sweetest, tastiest lemonade of all time, you'll eventually run into someone who doesn't like lemons. Fact of life, right?. We take pride in Boise being an area of kind, accepting people who care about their neighbors. Idaho as a whole, unfortunately, has some work to do when it comes to housing extreme hate groups in our state.
Mix 106 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho.

