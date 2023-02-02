Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
Insider Q&A: Lone Star Credit Union CEO on cryptocurrencies
NEW YORK (AP) — Credit unions have been dipping their toes into cryptocurrency over the past year. The timing largely coincided with the “crypto winter” that saw digital coins plunge in value and numerous exchanges and lenders collapse. But at the height of the crypto craze in...
SFGate
ON Semiconductor Corp.: Q4 Earnings Snapshot
PHOENIX (AP) _ ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) on Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of $604.3 million. The Phoenix-based company said it had profit of $1.35 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.32 per share. The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 14...
Tech executive selling huge Bay Area estate, leaving the region
The sprawling 20-acre property includes an olive orchard and a "fully fenced playground village."
SFGate
Napco: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AMITYVILLE, N.Y. (AP) _ Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NSSC) on Monday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $8.4 million. On a per-share basis, the Amityville, New York-based company said it had profit of 23 cents. The security products and software company posted revenue of $42.3 million in the period. _____. This...
SFGate
Daseke: Q4 Earnings Snapshot
ADDISON, Texas (AP) _ Daseke, Inc. (DSKE) on Monday reported fourth-quarter profit of $6.9 million. The Addison, Texas-based company said it had net income of 9 cents per share. The company posted revenue of $408.2 million in the period. For the year, the company reported profit of $50.2 million, or...
SFGate
Fox sells out Super Bowl ads: crypto out, alcohol in
NEW YORK (AP) — Fox says it has sold out all of its Super Bowl LVII ad space as of the end of January. The big game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles takes place on Sunday. The Super Bowl is advertising's biggest stage, with advertisers...
SFGate
Retailers try to curb theft while not angering shoppers
NEW YORK (AP) — When the pandemic threat eased, Maureen Holohan was eager to scale back her online shopping and return to physical stores so she could more easily compare prices and scour ingredients on beauty and health care products for herself and her three children. But that experience...
San Francisco sees huge jump in 'millionaire renters,' data shows
San Francisco had the biggest jump in the country.
Comments / 0