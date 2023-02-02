Read full article on original website
Ben Simmons spotted on date with popular actress
Ben Simmons might be getting more buckets off the court than on the court these days. The Brooklyn Nets forward Simmons sparked dating rumors this week after being spotted with popular actress Eiza Gonzalez. The two were apparently together for a night out in New York City on Friday. Eiza Gonzalez with Ben Simmons and... The post Ben Simmons spotted on date with popular actress appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
wrestletalk.com
Photo: Matt Riddle Shows Off New Look Amid WWE Return Rumors
Matt Riddle has shown off his new look on social media amid his WWE hiatus and rumors about a return to the ring. Riddle was written off TV on the December 5 edition of Raw, after he was attacked by Solo Sikoa and stretchered out of the arena. A report...
bodyslam.net
Shane McMahon Was Not Happy He Wasn’t Told About Stephanie McMahon And Triple H’s Relationship
Shane McMahon was not happy of being left out. There were numerous rumors that Shane McMahon had a problem with Triple H and Stephanie McMahon’s relationship over the years. He appeared in an interview with Hall of Famer Mick Foley on the Tell All podcast a few years ago to address the matter.
Golf legend Colin Montgomerie gets married for 3rd time – to his manager
GOLF legend Colin Montgomerie has wed for the third time after marrying his manager Sarah Casey. He posted a loved-up picture with his new wife after exchanging nuptials. The Scot, who captained Europe to Ryder Cup success in 2010, wrote on Instagram yesterday: “Just the perfect day,” to congratulations from Justin Rose and other golfing pros.
Rockies infielder engaged to famous actress girlfriend
It may be the MLB offseason, but one Colorado Rockies player is still getting a massive W. TMZ Sports reports this week that Rockies infielder Cole Tucker is officially engaged to his famous girlfriend, actress Vanessa Hudgens. Tucker reportedly proposed to Hudgens some time at the end of 2022. Here are some of the recent... The post Rockies infielder engaged to famous actress girlfriend appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Hulk Hogan spotted walking with cane after wild speculation he was paralyzed
Amid wild declarations that Hulk Hogan was paralyzed from the waist down after undergoing back surgery, the six-time WWE Champion was spotted walking with a cane. Hogan, 69, was photographed leaving the DMV with his son Nick Hogan, 32, in Clearwater, Florida, on Friday afternoon. The father and son exited the building holding a license plate and paperwork, and the elder Hogan still donned his famous sunglasses and bandana combo. The scene arrives days after former foe and fellow WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle claimed on his podcast, “The Kurt Angle Show,” that Hogan was paralyzed from the waist down...
papermag.com
MMA Star Victoria Lee Dead at 18
MMA fighter Victoria Lee has died. She was 18. Her cause of death has yet to be revealed, though her passing is a huge loss for the MMA community. According to TMZ, the ONE Championship atomweight fighter — who just graduated high school in June — went undefeated during her brief career, which earned her the nickname "The Prodigy." Victoria was also crowned a Junior World Champion and an IMMAF Junior State and World Champion.
Yardbarker
Randy Orton looks happy and jacked in recent photo
Randy Orton is staying in good shape and spirits while on hiatus from WWE due to an injury. Orton’s last match happened when he teamed up with Matt Riddle to drop the Raw Tag Team Titles to The Usos in a Winner Take All match on SmackDown in May 2022.
NASCAR Star Tragically Dies
NASCAR is celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2023, and many drivers have competed in the top level of the sport over its three-quarters of a century as the top auto racing league in the United States.
wrestlingnews365.com
Becky Lynch Biography: Age, Height, Boyfriend, Net Worth, Family & More
Currently, Becky Lynch is signed to WWE, under the ring name Becky Lynch. She performs on WWE‘s Raw brand, but has been on maternity leave since May 2020. Lynch is one of WWE‘s biggest and most expensive stars. Twitter named her 6th on their list of the Top Female Athletes Worldwide for 2019.
nodq.com
Former WWE star says “everything skyrocketed” when the company brought in Ronda Rousey
During an appearance on The Angle podcast, former WWE star Alundra Blayze commented on the women’s revolution and Ronda Rousey’s role in it…. “I really love the fact that Ronda Rousey came in and they hired her. They couldn’t have picked a better person. She put in the work, and she shows up, and she does her job. She knows what it means to train, to put your head in it, to focus, to do whatever. Look at her background. There’s gonna be a lot of people that disagree with me out there, but this is just my opinion, that when they brought in Ronda, everything skyrocketed, it really did. It was becoming to be on the map, you could feel it. But I really feel that it would have took a lot longer without Ronda, or maybe it wouldn’t have turned the page. She escalated it. [She made it] more legit. Like, ‘Oh crap, Ronda Rousey, she’s gonna bust somebody. I gotta watch this.’ Just her name put some legitimacy in there. I think it’s badass. I wish I was younger, and I would love to go toe-to-toe with her. If I was younger, absolutely.” (quote courtesy of Colin Tessier)
ringsidenews.com
Randy Orton Resurfaces Amidst WWE Hiatus
Randy Orton will always be regarded as one of the best generational talents to compete in WWE. Carrying on the legacy of his father and grandfather, the Viper has been a cornerstone for the company for twenty years. However, Orton has been absent from WWE television programming for a long time now, but doesn’t look to have lost touch with fitness in the latest photo.
Dave Bautista Initially Left Wrestling Because He Realized He Was a Horrible Actor
Although Dave Bautista made a comfortable lifestyle wrestling, his career in the WWE stood in the way of his newfound passion for acting.
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage Note About WWE's SmackDown Plans For Sami Zayn
Fans attending tonight's "WWE SmackDown" live in Greenville, SC are set to experience the next installment in The Bloodline saga, as Sami Zayn is reportedly set to appear on the show. According to Fightful Select, WWE creative had planned for Zayn to "appear wearing a hoodie to hide his identity" as of Thursday night, similar to the look he sported on the "SmackDown" before the Royal Rumble, where he drew Roman Reigns' ire by defying him.
wrestlinginc.com
Michelle McCool Reflects On Slowly Starting To Hate Pro Wrestling
Women's wrestling has changed for the better in recent years, but it hasn't been easy. A big part of WWE's Divas era was Michelle McCool, who made a surprise appearance at the 2023 Royal Rumble — one that evidently came together fairly last minute — before ultimately lasting 14 minutes. Her full-time in-ring career came to a close in 2011, but appearing on "Busted Open Radio," McCool reflected on why she had already started to sour on professional wrestling beforehand.
wrestlinginc.com
Jey Uso's Actions Cast Doubt Over Upcoming WWE SmackDown Tag Title Match
Braun Strowman & Ricochet defeated Imperium in the finals of the "SmackDown" Tag Title Contender's Tournament on the "2/3 WWE SmackDown," earning a shot at The Usos' blue brand titles for next week's show. However, Jey Uso was conspicuous by his absence Friday, which has cast serious doubt over The Usos' upcoming title defense.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Why Ronda Rousey Dropped SmackDown Women's Championship
It was recently reported that Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler challenging for the Women's Tag Team Championships is one of five locked-in matches for WWE WrestleMania 39; however, that wasn't the original plan for the former UFC star according to Dave Meltzer on the latest "Wrestling Observer Radio." At first,...
ringsidenews.com
Match Stopped After Sonya Deville Suffers Bad Cut During WWE Live Event
Sonya Deville is one of the most dependable performers in the WWE women’s division. The 29-year-old is a major heel on WWE SmackDown, where she is featured regularly as part of her storyline feud with Charlotte Flair and other babyfaces. Speaking of Charlotte Flair, The Queen put her SmackDown...
Wrestle Zone
WWE NXT Vengeance Day Results (2/4/23)
Check out last week’s coverage: WWE NXT Results (1/31/23) North American Championship Match: Wes Lee (c) vs. Dijak. Lee grabs a side headlock. Dijak sends Lee into the ropes and levels him with a shoulder block. Lee stares up at Dijak, who stares menacingly back. Lee acts like he’s going to just lay down for Dijak, but as he leans in, Lee kicks him in the face. Dijak is sent flying out of the ring by Lee’s slingshot front flip ranna. A German suplex attempt by Lee gets blocked. He can’t get Dijak off his feet. Lee tries a dive, but Dijak catches him and hits a nasty DVD out on the floor. Dijak sends Lee back into the ring for a two count.
