Chinese Balloon Sparks Outrage by Montana Officials
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The high-altitude Chinese balloon that hovered over Montana this week has sparked a great deal of comment from both state and federal officials. Montana Congressman Ryan Zinke called into the KGVO Talk Back show on Friday and said his first instinct was to ‘shoot it down’.
Explosion Over Billings, Montana? Governor’s Response on Fox
*Story has been updated with new quotes from sheriff and police chief. Airport tower saw nothing. We have no reports from local law enforcement or other first responders. That's the word I got around 6:40 p.m. Mountain Time as I called Yellowstone City-County Dispatch in Billings, Montana. A video was...
This Exciting Hobby In Montana Is Gaining In Popularity
The sports card and collectibles hobby has blown up over the past few years, and Montana, is no exception. There has been a renewed interest in the industry from both the manufacturers and collectors. I recently spoke with Jason Rivers from Zootown Sports Cards about the renewed interest. It definitely...
Help Support Our Montana Military With This New License Plate
There are a lot of license plates that are available in Montana to support lots of different organizations. The last time I went to get new license plates, they handed me a really thick catalog to browse through. Since I don’t get my license plates renewed too often, I had no idea how many plates we had available. There are schools, sports teams, non-profit organizations, museums, cities, etc.
Missoula’s Pothole Patrol: Here’s How to Help
It's that time of winter again when our Missoula streets begin losing their long battle against winter and begin to resemble the Baja 500 on a bad day, rather than the peaceful streets of the Garden City. We're talking about Pothole Season. And from what we've been able to notice...
Two Popular Montana Brands Combine for Tasty New Seasoning
People all over the world love Made in Montana products. As someone who has created official Made in Montana products, I can tell you that just the name "Montana" is as recognizable as the Nike "swoosh" logo. People see that "Made in Montana" logo, and they immediately get transported to Big Sky Country.
How Wild is Your Montana? Photo Contest Could Make You a Winner
There you are in the great Montana outdoors. Something. The landscape, the lighting, a rare glimpse of wildlife up close, takes your breath away. You never know when you might stumble upon just the right photo op. So good, that you intend to hang onto it as a personal keepsake, anyway. So, you might as well submit it, too.
How Eagles are Being Kept Safe in the Bitterroot
Every year local rock climbers "lose" some of the most popular routes in Western Montana. But it's all about keeping some peace and quiet for local birds of prey. The Mill Creek Canyon north of Hamilton on the Bitterroot Mountain Front includes some of the best climbing routes in West Central Montana and is also a popular destination for hikers and horseback riders.
Day 2 of Our Montana Capitol Coverage
43 different interviews in two days. We got a chance to catch up with a lot of Montana lawmakers, concerned citizens, and think tank leaders during our two days of LIVE coverage from inside Montana's Capitol on Monday and Tuesday. On Tuesday's statewide show (9A hour), we talked housing policy...
Urgent: New Scam In Montana, Don’t Be A Victim
We recently have had warnings about a bank scam in Missoula. As we are coming off of the coldest stretch of weather we have seen since the beginning of the year there is a new warning about a scam that is making it's way through Montana and other states. The...
Now We Know Why the Reserve Street Bridge Has No Lights
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - KGVO's Nick Chrestenson asked an interesting question recently during one of our open phone segments on Talk Back. He wanted to know why there aren’t any lights on the Reserve Street Bridge. He was curious because it is something his grandmother frequently questioned. A...
Missoula Council Votes to Narrow Higgins by One Lane
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - At Wednesday’s Missoula City Council Public Works hearing, the vote was 10-2 to move forward with the plan to narrow Higgins Avenue by one lane in order to enhance safety for cars, bicycles, and pedestrians. Starting off the testimony was Jeremy Keene, Director of...
Dozens of Ravenous Bald Eagles are Flocking to a Montana Dump
This one probably won't make any of those Top Montana Tourist Destination websites, but I guess you never know. It sure lacks the majestic image we see so often, or picture in our minds when it comes to America's national bird. From a lookout branch, the beautiful bald eagle takes flight. It soars and circles, almost in slow-motion, as it zeroes in on its prey. With breath-taking precision it swoops, talons forward, laser-focused on its target. And with awe-inspiring speed makes contact with...
More elk and old growth: Forest Service adjusts plan for Montana’s Bitterroot
Bitterroot National Forest managers say they've made changes to protect more elk habitat and old-growth trees in a major new management plan and would like to hear public thinks about the newest proposals. Last year, Forest Service staff released a first draft of the Bitterroot Forest Land Management Plan, a...
Montana Needs More Investigators and Prosecutors, Says AG
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Montana’s Attorney General Austin Knudsen is asking the state legislature for funds to hire more personnel to fight human trafficking and narcotics, in addition to more Highway Patrol Troopers and prosecutors to stem the tide of crime flowing into the state due to drugs like methamphetamine and fentanyl.
Get Out Your Flannel; Montana Tradition Returns to UM
It was the last big event at the University of Montana before the door slammed shut on the school, and the world just weeks later. Now, for the first time since those first scary weeks of the pandemic, students are gathering to resume the interrupted, century-old tradition of the Foresters' Ball.
“Meth is Still King,” Montana Meth Project Targets New Generation
While fentanyl and fentanyl overdose deaths are dominating headlines, "meth is still king." Meth is still king when it comes to the threats facing Montanans. That's how Amy Rue with the Montana Meth Project summed up the words shared by Montana's Attorney General Austin Knudsen (R-MT) at an event inside Montana's capitol Monday morning.
Montana Campsites Sold Out? New Tool May Help Secure Reservations
Just recently I decided to vent my frustrations with people being able to reserve Montana campsites 6 months in advance. In my "Open Letter," I discussed how times have changed so drastically that local people are no longer able to go camping without planning a trip far ahead of time. With websites like reserveamerica.com, popular Montana campgrounds are being sold out in minutes. It is almost as bad as trying to get tickets to a popular concert.
[WATCH] Dateline NBC: Montana Deputy’s Tragic Death and Shootout
Montana sure has been in the public eye over the last couple of years. There have been tons of movies and television shows filmed in Big Sky Country. Everything from western movies to the hit television drama "Yellowstone." Now, it looks like we may take a step out of the fiction section of stories and move into the non-fiction category. Montana is no stranger to true crime stories. Some are unmatched by other stories from around the country.
This Missoula Business is a Semifinalist for a James Beard Award
Missoula business Grist Milling & Bakery has been named a semifinalist for a 2023 James Beard Award for “Outstanding Bakery.”. The annual James Beard Awards, from the nonprofit of the same name, are an opportunity to recognize the finest chefs, restaurants, and food establishments across the country, and as they say in their mission, to “celebrate and support the people behind America’s food culture.”
