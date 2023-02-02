Read full article on original website
How Low Did the Wind Chill Go in NH, Maine?
🔴 A wind gust of 89 mph & a temperature of -50 combined for a -108 wind chill on Mount Washington. 🔴 Power outages were minimal on Friday night and Saturday morning. 🔴 Temperature will be much milder Sunday and Monday. If you think it's been cold...
WMUR.com
'Ice-in' declared on Lake Winnipesaukee after extreme cold in New Hampshire
GILFORD, N.H. — "Ice-in" was declared on Lake Winnipesaukee Sunday, according to Emerson Aviation. Emerson Aviation said the extreme cold over the weekend and the calming winds overnight into Sunday morning helped to make it happen. The declaration means all five ports visited by the M/S Mount Washington are...
'Frostquakes' Reported In Maine As Arctic Blast Deep Freezes New England
Other wild winter weather in the Northeast included sea smoke and steam devils.
Stay Off the Ice: Lakes, Ponds Not Safe Despite Extreme Cold
It's still not safe to skate on outdoor lakes and ponds, despite the extreme cold of the last few days. After three days of arctic cold, temperatures will rebound back above freezing into the 40s Sunday and Monday. Hampton Fire Chief Michael McMahon said some bodies of water Sunday morning may have had ice, but looks can be deceiving.
NECN
What the Steam Devil? 5 Crazy Things We Saw in New England's Cold Snap
New England experienced record-breaking cold as arctic air swept into the region Friday and Saturday, dropping temperatures below zero for millions. Here are some of the most amazing weather phenomena we saw in New England during this arctic blast. Steam Devil. The meteorologists at the National Weather Service in Burlington...
The Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Maine Will Chill You to the Bone
You don't need a thermometer to let you know it's really cold if you can feel the freezing temps biting at you, telling you to get inside and stay warm. And don't even get me started on wind chill. But did you know that even with temperatures dipping well below...
Wicked Wind Advisories in Effect Thru Monday For PNW
Wind Advisories have been issued for the local areas Through Monday morning. As if we haven't had enough of Mother Nature, our own weather guy Mike McCabe from KEPR Action News lets us in on another event. I'm thankful that it doesn't involve a Chinese spying balloon. High Winds and...
Warmer Sunday for Connecticut, tracking potential storm for next weekend
News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Michele Powers says the worst of the cold is over and temperatures will be warming up this week.
Beware! Maine May See A Ground Blizzard On Friday And Saturday
During the winter, we spend a good part of the week, both on-air and off-air, talking about the weather. This week has been no different. As soon as we had cleaned up from the last snow / slush storm, we started talking about this frigid weather. You think we'd be numb to it by now. Nope!
WCVB
What are frost quakes and will New England see some this weekend?
This is a pretty interesting phenomenon that happens below our feet in the soils of the earth. As temperatures rapidly fall this allows for underground water to freeze. That ice needs to expand and as it does so it adds pressure to the soil and rocks around it. As the...
observer-me.com
Mainers report ‘frostquakes’ during deep freeze
A sudden plunge into below-freezing temperatures has prompted some unusual tremors in the central Maine highlands. According to the National Weather Service office in Caribou, some Piscataquis County residents have reported feeling “frostquakes” during the extreme cold on Friday evening, Feb. 3. The tremors are the result of...
newscentermaine.com
NEWS CENTER Maine Weather Video Forecast
NEWS CENTER Maine Weather Video Forecast . Updated Sunday February 5, 2023 at 8 AM.
The Average Temperature in Maine Homes is Kind of Ridiculous
Winter can be an insufferable beast for many of us. It's an annoyance you put up with to enjoy the other three fantastic seasons Maine has to offer. Others fully embrace the winter, unafraid of the cold, snow, and ice. Who loves winter and who hates it can often to be figured out simply by how warm you choose to keep your house during the wintry season. Redditor bdana666 asked Mainers how cold they keep their house in the winter, and the answers were quite astounding.
LIST: Coldest temperatures recorded in Massachusetts on Saturday
BOSTON -- The arctic blast Friday night into Saturday brought frigid and record-breaking temperatures to Massachusetts. Boston recorded a low of -10° F which breaks the old record low for the day of -2° F set back in 1886.Here are the lowest temperatures in the state as reported by Rob Macedo, the Eastern Massachusetts ARES Section Emergency Coordinator & SKYWARN Coordinator for the National Weather Service. Ashburnham: -20Sterling: -18Royalston: -18 (Elevation: 1200 feet)Ashby: -18 (Lowest Wind Chill -40)Worthington: -18Gardner: -17Spencer: -16 (Lowest Wind Chill -30)Hubbardston: -16Fitchburg: -16 (Second spotter report of -15)Spencer: -15West Townsend: -15 (-14.5 as reported by spotter)Fitchburg: -15Lowell - UMASS: -14 (Coldest since 1/22/84, coldest on record - -15 on 1/19/71)Auburn: -14North Brookfield: -14Westford: -13Stow: -13 (Minimum Wind Chill: -33)Pelham, NH: -13Shirley: -13Sudbury: -12Woburn: -12Methuen: -12Swampscott: -12Salisbury Plains: -12Bradford: -12 (Wind Chill -26)Acton: -12 (Wind Chill -37)Sharon: -12Northboro: -12Wakefield: -12Lynn: -11 (2 different spotters with 1 spotter reporting a lowest wind chill of -35)Ipswich: -11 (Lowest Wind Chill -36)Sutton: -11 (Lowest Wind Chill -34)West Roxbury: -11North Oxford: -11Stoneham: -11 (second spotter report of -10)North Grafton: -11Marlboro: -10Wakefield: -10Lexington: -10Mansfield: -10 (Lowest Wind Chill: -29)Webster: -10 (Lowest Wind Chill: -29)South Weymouth: -10 (Lowest Wind Chill: -27)New Bedford: -10 (North-end)
WMUR.com
Fire crews in New Hampshire respond to hundreds of calls after frigid cold causes burst pipes, flooding
MANCHESTER, N.H. — After cold temperatures moved through this weekend, fire departments across the state are dealing with an influx of clean-up calls, as pipes burst and buildings flood. A frozen fire truck sat out all weekend in Manchester after a fire Friday night. Crews were at the scene...
Mt. Washington in NH Breaks United States Record for Windchill Temps, Hits -108°F During Northeast Arctic Snap
Mt. Washington has set a new record surpassing the record held by Howard Pass, Alaska for the lowest wind chill temperature in the United States, which was -100°F. On Friday night, Mt. Washington surpassed that record, reporting a sustained windchill temperature of -108°F into the early hours of Saturday morning, when the temperature had also fallen to meet the previous record of -47°F but not exceeding its all-time low at the station summit. The lowest temperature ever recorded for the state of New Hampshire is -50°F, which was itself set on Mt. Washington more than a century ago on January 22 in 1885.
WPFO
Brutal cold has arrived, here's what Mainers need to know this weekend
PORTLAND (WGME)--- Arctic air has arrived in Maine. Some of the coldest air in years is in store for Friday night and into Saturday, with wind chills approaching all time records in many locations. Luckily, the cold ends quickly- back in the 30s on Sunday. FRIDAY:. Temperatures will start out...
NECN
Tens of Thousands Without Power as Deep Freeze Hits New England
As a daylong deep freeze settled onto New England Friday morning, several thousand power customers were in the dark across the region, though the worst of the outages may yet be to come. There were more than 60,000 customers across New England without power around 8:30 p.m., but that number...
Strong winds cause damage, power outages across Massachusetts
BOSTON - Strong winds caused damage and power outages across Massachusetts on Friday. More than 45,000 customers were without power at one point Friday night. By 11 p.m., the outages dropped to about 15,000, according to MEMA. In North Attleboro, scaffolding was torn away from a building on South Washington Street. Debris was scattered on the sidewalk and part of the street. No injuries were reported.Winds damaged a billboard on I-93 north of Boston, causing lane closures and delays. In Mansfield, a downed tree knocked out power to approximately 450 residents. The town opened a warming shelter at the Jordan/Jackson School for people who are impacted. In Wellesley, a tree fell across Route 16, closing the roadway. The National Weather Service said wind gusts reached up to 60 mph in Massachusetts. Wind chills dropped between 10 and 30 below zero.
New Hampshire’s Mount Washington Sets U.S. Record For Coldest Wind Chill Temperature Ever Recorded At Nearly -110
Bonkers. When you think of the coldest place in the United States, you immediately think Alaska. And for the most part, you’d be right. With a mean average temperature around 26 degrees, Fairbanks, Alaska is the coldest city in the country. However, New Hampshire just found a way to etch its name into the record books. At the top of Mount Washington, New Hampshire’s nearly 6,300 foot peak (the largest in the eastern half of the United States), windchills reached […] The post New Hampshire’s Mount Washington Sets U.S. Record For Coldest Wind Chill Temperature Ever Recorded At Nearly -110 first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
