While The Iron Is Hot by Dr. Juan Harrison
Three year old Jack came bouncing out of his Dada’s truck into our kitchen announcing that we were going to hunt bear. “Papaw we need a gun.” I quickly unrolled the Christmas wrapping paper off the cardboard roller, drilled a hole for the handle off the baby bottle brush, and voila, we had a long gun. I taped up one end while he found some AA batteries for bullets to load like a long rifle.
