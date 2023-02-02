Read full article on original website
Another major Pennsylvania retail store is closingKristen WaltersEaston, PA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
You Can Borrow Musical Instruments, Electronics and More from Pennsylvania Libraries of ThingsBethany LathamPennsylvania State
Outback Steakhouse Cleared For New LocationJoel EisenbergWhitehall, PA
Nazareth Native Invites Public to a Reading of Her Magical New PlayDenise SheltonNazareth, PA
Two Montgomery County Firms Help Local Couple Create In-Home Gym, No Sweat
Homeowners seeking the benefits of fitness in the convenience of home are finding it by constructing their own in-home gyms. The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Terri Akman reported a Montgomery County pair tapping into the trend. West Mount Airy couple Garrett and Jennifer Miller wanted a commercial-grade workout space under their...
Young cancer patient gets birthday wish granted by community
In Kaplan, a 13-year-old cancer patient had his birthday wish granted by members of the community.
brproud.com
Lafayette news anchor Sylvia Masters wins Miss Louisiana USA 2023
LOUISIANA (KLFY) – News 10’s very own Sylvia Masters has been crowned Miss Louisiana USA 2023. Sylvia Masters has been crowned in the 70th Miss Louisiana USA. She competed against 32 other Miss Louisiana USA 2023 candidates at Jefferson Performing Arts Center in Metairie and won the title.
Upworthy
Teacher has kept an empty chair in his classroom for 50 years to teach students an important lesson
Editor's Note: This article was originally published on June 15, 2022. It has since been updated. Everyone who's been in Dan Gill's classroom at Glenfield Middle School in Montclair, New Jersey, knows there's an empty chair in his classroom. It's deliberate and it has always been there. The chair is always empty and to Dan Gill, it teaches a life lesson that every student who walks through his doors ought to know. “Each year, I teach lessons around Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday about the Civil Rights movement,” Gill told TODAY. “I wanted to connect the students in a personal way to what that meant.” The chair is meant to represent a seat that wasn't offered to his friend, an African American, when they were children, recalled Gill. He was just 9 when the incident happened.
Cougars Suggested for Deer Problem
NEWTOWN, Pa. -- It’s a perpetual problem in Bucks County, Pa. – scores of deer-car collisions resulting in injuries and sometimes death, and causing thousands of dollars in damages. The trying situation worsens every year, statistics show, leaving unsolved a big question: what to do about it?
Philadelphia activist Brandon Chastang: 'I thought I would be better for the community'
Philadelphia activist Brandon Chastang describes how he survived an assassination attempt on "Jesse Watters Primetime."
3 Bethlehem churches vote to consolidate, sell properties to Lehigh University
Three Bethlehem Lutheran churches have agreed to consolidate and sell their properties to Lehigh University. The vote Sunday, Feb. 5, follows years of planning by St. John’s Lutheran Church at 617 E. Fourth St., St. Peter’s Lutheran Church at 474 Vine St. and Light of Christ Lutheran Church at 2020 Worthington Ave. The sale includes a large parking lot at St. John’s Church.
9-year-old Bucks County boy graduates high school
HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) -- Graduating high school is a big accomplishment and one Bucks County boy's graduation is making history.Nine-year-old David Balogun received his diploma from Reach Cyber Charter School in Harrisburg after taking classes remotely.He loves science and computer programming and credits a number of favorite teachers for his success.While David's parents have advanced degrees, they say raising a young son with extraordinary intellectual gifts is challenging. "He's a 9-year-old with a brain that just has the capacity to understand and comprehend a lot of concepts that's beyond his years and sometimes beyond my understanding," Ronya Balogun, David's mother, said.David has also ambitious goals for the future."I want to be an astrophysicist and I want to study black holes and supernovas," he said.After completing a semester at Bucks County Community College, the family is now looking at colleges and universities across the country.David is also working to earn his black belt in martial arts.
Warrington Librarian Faces Backlash from School For Displaying Quote from Nobel Prize-Winning Author
In one of the latest controversies to come out of a Bucks County school district, a librarian is being forced to remove a quote from a famous writer. Andrew Lapin wrote about the incident for the Jewish Telegraphic Agency.
WFMZ-TV Online
National cafe chain offering 'craveability of the tropics' opens in Quakertown area shopping center
RICHLAND TOWNSHIP, Pa. - As winter's chill continues to grip the region, a new eatery is offering a taste of the tropics in upper Bucks County. Tropical Smoothie Cafe, a national fast-casual cafe concept, opened in late January at 272 N. West End Blvd. in Richland Township. The cafe, operated...
theadvocate.com
Abbeville seafood processing company among LED's Lantern Award winners
An Abbeville seafood company was among the winners of the Louisiana Economic Development’s Lantern Awards. D&T Crawfish was the Acadiana region winner for the 44th annual event, to be held Wednesday at Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center. The award recognizes Louisiana manufacturers that combine business success with exception community service.
WGAL
9-year-old boy graduates from Harrisburg-based high school
High school graduation is always a special time in a student's life. But for a Bucks County boy, his graduation is making history – he's just 9 years old. David Balogun received a diploma from Reach Cyber Charter School, which is based in Harrisburg. "They didn't bog me down....
Official hopes grassroots survey of ideas for Dixie Cup factory is ‘bat signal’ for developers
Northampton County officials said they need to see more details before taking seriously the results of a private survey about the Dixie Cup building. The county council’s Economic Development Committee asked the Wilson Borough resident who conducted the survey of residents’ thoughts on the South 24th Street site’s development to involve Lehigh University students and include information about the respondents’ demographics in the future.
New women's center opens in Carbon County
CARBON COUNTY, Pa. — Michele Moyer has had a vision for seven years to create a place for women to escape abusive situations. "There are women out there who want to get away, but they don't have the means, they don't have the help. I found myself in that situation eventually, I ended up getting free because that person left," said Michele Moyer, founder, New Beginnings Women's Center.
11-year-old Edison girl fighting for her life, needs your help
If you were told by doctors that your 11-year-old daughter had a brain mass that would do more harm than good to operate on, would you accept that, or would you want a second opinion?. With today's medical costs being what they are, it's not easy to get one. That's...
Pa. woman who got drunk, fell off stool now suing bar | Today in Pa.
You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
Mercury
Pottstown High, The Hill School teens stage concert to aid homeless
POTTSTOWN — About 25 teenagers collectively representing Pottstown High School and The Hill School have worked together under the Pottstown CARES student club umbrella to organize a concert to benefit homeless individuals. The concert, the fifth of its kind, will take place Friday, Feb. 17, from 7 to 9...
See Which Five Montco Elementary Schools Came Out on Top as Best in Pa. for 2023
Montgomery County is home to highly-ranked elementary schools. Niche recently released a list of the best public schools in the state for 2023. Here are the schools that made the list:. #2 The Souderton Charter School Collaborative. The Souderton Charter School Collaborative has 235 students in grades K–8. It also...
Arnaudville residents sick and tired of water supplier
In St. Martin Parish, Arnaudville residents are continuing to have issues with their water supplier United Water Systems.
Swimmer with American flag oncap disqualified from high school race in New Jersey
A high school swimmer from New Jersey was disqualified from a race for wearing an American flag on his cap in honor of his grandfather who was killed in the September 11 terror attacks.
