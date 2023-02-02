ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easton, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
brproud.com

Lafayette news anchor Sylvia Masters wins Miss Louisiana USA 2023

LOUISIANA (KLFY) – News 10’s very own Sylvia Masters has been crowned Miss Louisiana USA 2023. Sylvia Masters has been crowned in the 70th Miss Louisiana USA. She competed against 32 other Miss Louisiana USA 2023 candidates at Jefferson Performing Arts Center in Metairie and won the title.
LOUISIANA STATE
Upworthy

Teacher has kept an empty chair in his classroom for 50 years to teach students an important lesson

Editor's Note: This article was originally published on June 15, 2022. It has since been updated. Everyone who's been in Dan Gill's classroom at Glenfield Middle School in Montclair, New Jersey, knows there's an empty chair in his classroom. It's deliberate and it has always been there. The chair is always empty and to Dan Gill, it teaches a life lesson that every student who walks through his doors ought to know. “Each year, I teach lessons around Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday about the Civil Rights movement,” Gill told TODAY. “I wanted to connect the students in a personal way to what that meant.” The chair is meant to represent a seat that wasn't offered to his friend, an African American, when they were children, recalled Gill. He was just 9 when the incident happened.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Gregory Vellner

Cougars Suggested for Deer Problem

NEWTOWN, Pa. -- It’s a perpetual problem in Bucks County, Pa. – scores of deer-car collisions resulting in injuries and sometimes death, and causing thousands of dollars in damages. The trying situation worsens every year, statistics show, leaving unsolved a big question: what to do about it?
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

3 Bethlehem churches vote to consolidate, sell properties to Lehigh University

Three Bethlehem Lutheran churches have agreed to consolidate and sell their properties to Lehigh University. The vote Sunday, Feb. 5, follows years of planning by St. John’s Lutheran Church at 617 E. Fourth St., St. Peter’s Lutheran Church at 474 Vine St. and Light of Christ Lutheran Church at 2020 Worthington Ave. The sale includes a large parking lot at St. John’s Church.
BETHLEHEM, PA
CBS Philly

9-year-old Bucks County boy graduates high school

HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) -- Graduating high school is a big accomplishment and one Bucks County boy's graduation is making history.Nine-year-old David Balogun received his diploma from Reach Cyber Charter School in Harrisburg after taking classes remotely.He loves science and computer programming and credits a number of favorite teachers for his success.While David's parents have advanced degrees, they say raising a young son with extraordinary intellectual gifts is challenging.    "He's a 9-year-old with a brain that just has the capacity to understand and comprehend a lot of concepts that's beyond his years and sometimes beyond my understanding," Ronya Balogun, David's mother, said.David has also ambitious goals for the future."I want to be an astrophysicist and I want to study black holes and supernovas," he said.After completing a semester at Bucks County Community College, the family is now looking at colleges and universities across the country.David is also working to earn his black belt in martial arts.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
theadvocate.com

Abbeville seafood processing company among LED's Lantern Award winners

An Abbeville seafood company was among the winners of the Louisiana Economic Development’s Lantern Awards. D&T Crawfish was the Acadiana region winner for the 44th annual event, to be held Wednesday at Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center. The award recognizes Louisiana manufacturers that combine business success with exception community service.
ABBEVILLE, LA
WGAL

9-year-old boy graduates from Harrisburg-based high school

High school graduation is always a special time in a student's life. But for a Bucks County boy, his graduation is making history – he's just 9 years old. David Balogun received a diploma from Reach Cyber Charter School, which is based in Harrisburg. "They didn't bog me down....
HARRISBURG, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Official hopes grassroots survey of ideas for Dixie Cup factory is ‘bat signal’ for developers

Northampton County officials said they need to see more details before taking seriously the results of a private survey about the Dixie Cup building. The county council’s Economic Development Committee asked the Wilson Borough resident who conducted the survey of residents’ thoughts on the South 24th Street site’s development to involve Lehigh University students and include information about the respondents’ demographics in the future.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

New women's center opens in Carbon County

CARBON COUNTY, Pa. — Michele Moyer has had a vision for seven years to create a place for women to escape abusive situations. "There are women out there who want to get away, but they don't have the means, they don't have the help. I found myself in that situation eventually, I ended up getting free because that person left," said Michele Moyer, founder, New Beginnings Women's Center.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Mercury

Pottstown High, The Hill School teens stage concert to aid homeless

POTTSTOWN — About 25 teenagers collectively representing Pottstown High School and The Hill School have worked together under the Pottstown CARES student club umbrella to organize a concert to benefit homeless individuals. The concert, the fifth of its kind, will take place Friday, Feb. 17, from 7 to 9...
POTTSTOWN, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy