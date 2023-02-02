Read full article on original website
Related
wevv.com
KSP asking for assistance finding missing Owensboro girl
Kentucky State Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing girl. Authorities say KSP received a call around 9:30 a.m. on Sunday for a missing juvenile from Daviess County. 16-year-old Erica K. McLimore from Owensboro was last seen by her family on February 3, 2023, authorities say. Officials...
HPD involved in multi-agency search at North Middle School
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Henderson Police Department has released a statement regarding a heavy police presence at North Middle School. Authorities say due to a growing concern form school administrators for North Middle School, the Henderson County School Corporation worked closely with local law enforcement to organize a locker room search with K9 officers […]
Police respond to situation at Dodge’s gas station in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Officers were dispatched to the scene of an “active situation” at the 300 block of S Green Street in Henderson just before 11 p.m. Sunday night. There was a heavy police presence in the area with crews taping off the entire parking lot of Dodge’s gas station. An Eyewitness News employee […]
bestattractions.org
Things to do in Paducah, Kentucky
Discover the Charm and Culture of Paducah, Kentucky. Paducah, Kentucky, is a vibrant and historical city in the western part of the state. With its charming downtown, rich cultural heritage, and thriving arts scene, Paducah is a must-visit destination for anyone looking to experience the best of Kentucky. The city...
Owensboro Fire Department briefs busy week of runs
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Although the Owensboro Fire Department kept busy this week, they say many of their runs could have been avoided. Fire officials urge the importance of proper upkeep of alarms and appropriate use of 911. Due to the lack of it, OFD says over a quarter of the 82 incidents they ran […]
Owensboro lakes now brimming with Rainbow Trout
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — In Daviess County, lakes at Panther Creek Park and Yellow Creek Park were stocked with even more fish. Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources crews were at the lakes stocking them with 750 Rainbow Trout each. “It’s always a fun opportunity to catch a trout here at the park,” says […]
wevv.com
Owensboro Police hosting Coffee With a Cop on Feb. 17
Community members in Owensboro, Kentucky are invited to have a conversation with local law enforcement over a cup of coffee in February. The Owensboro Police Department says it's hosting a "Coffee With a Cop" event on Friday, Feb. 17. It's happening from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. at Kahawa Java,...
wkdzradio.com
Name Released In Fort Campbell Boulevard Rollover Crash
Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville man that was flown to a Nashville hospital with severe injuries after a crash on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Hopkinsville Saturday night. Hopkinsville Police say a car driven by 44-year-old Kyle Clark was northbound when he lost control and hit a guardrail...
whopam.com
Clarksville man charged with strangulation, assault after incident at Hopkinsville hotel
A Clarksville man was arrested for strangulation and assault following an incident Saturday night at the Hopkinsville Best Western hotel. A 72-year old Paducah woman told Hopkinsville police she and her boyfriend—58-year old William Gary of Clarksville—had returned to their room after leaving to get food when Gary allegedly threw a TV remote and struck her in the face.
wkdzradio.com
Man Hit By Vehicle Transferred To Nashville With Severe Injuries
A man was severely injured when he was struck by a vehicle on North Drive Saturday morning. Hopkinsville Police say Mikayvion Merritt was taken to the hospital by someone around 2 am after he was hit by a vehicle driven by 23-year-old Billy Johnson of Gracey at the 400 block of North Drive.
whopam.com
Second minor arrives at hospital with gunshot wound
A second juvenile has sought treatment for a gunshot wound sustained in a Saturday night shooting incident at a Summit Street home. As previously reported, a 14-year old male sustained a gunshot wound to the foot from a handgun, according to the incident report, which says it happened about 7:40 p.m. at a residence in the 1300 block of Summit.
wevv.com
GCSO: Evansville man behind bars in Gibson County after driving under the influence
An Evansville man is behind bars in Gibson County after driving under the influence, according to authorities. Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a Silver 2017 Cadillac after the vehicle did not stay in its lane of travel on US 41 near Fort Branch, authorities say. The driver was identified...
wevv.com
Henderson Police search North Middle School after 'growing concern from administrators'
There was a large police presence at North Middle School in Henderson, Kentucky on Monday morning. The Henderson Police Department says a multi-agency search took place at the middle school on Monday morning due to "a growing concern from school administrators." HPD says K9s were used in the search, in...
14news.com
Remains of people from mid-19th century laid to rest in Madisonville
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Before the sun rose on Thursday morning, genealogists, a local funeral home and business people in Madisonville were recovering the remains of 10 bodies from the mid-19th century. When a group of businesspeople in Madisonville looked a little more into their deed, they realized that within...
Henderson Police warn funny money isn’t a joke
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Police say they’ve seen a recent uptick in counterfeit $100 bills circulating around Henderson. The police department posted to social media Friday, warning businesses and the rest of the community to be on the lookout for the funny money. “We would like to remind businesses to have your employees double check […]
Evansville Police speak up on the ‘Chinese balloon’
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A big topic of discussion Friday evening was the suspected Chinese spy balloon that had been drifting across the United States. Eyewitness News Meteorologist Wayne Hart said there was a chance it could cross over the Tri-State. In response to the situation, the Evansville Police Department released this statement on social […]
MCSD: Daycare staff member gets abuse charge
MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WEHT) – The Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Department (MCSD) was notified by the Muhlenberg County School District on January 30 of an incident that occurred at the Shining Start Daycare Center. Law enforcement officials say after a thorough investigation with cooperation of the Muhlenberg County School District, a staff member of the daycare […]
whopam.com
Two arrested for first-degree criminal abuse
According to the Hopkinsville police report, the two-year-old sustained severe burns to his face and arms around 10 p.m. Wednesday and his parents, Brianna Prather and Brandon Davis, both of Hopkinsville, did not take the victim to the hospital. They reportedly feared the police would be called and the child taken away, along with financial trouble and the possibility of having a long wait at the emergency room.
wevv.com
Coroner identifies Evansville moped rider who was hit and killed by driver
The driver of a moped who was hit by a car on the west side of Vanderburgh County late Sunday night has died from their injuries. The crash happened late Sunday night around 10 p.m. on the west side, near University Parkway and Hogue Road, according to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office.
Minnesota Man Travels 12 Hours Thru an Ice Storm to Adopt a Puppy in Kentucky
I hope you're ready for a dose of the warm and fuzzies!. As any dog lover will tell you, we would do anything for our four-legged family members. There's something special about a home with a dog, and the love pet owners have for their pups is no doubt a special one. However, Minnesota resident, Jay Mauch, brings a whole new meaning to dedication by traveling 12 hours to adopt his furever friend from the Hopkins County Humane Society.
Comments / 0