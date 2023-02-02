Read full article on original website
Researchers question the Inland Empire's booming job market
Visit Ontario and you'll find plenty of warehouses. According to business columnist Jonathan Lansner, industrial parks have been big drivers in the Inland Empire's — which consists of Riverside and San Bernardino Counties — booming job market. "They've added about 100,000 jobs since 2019," said Lansner, who writes for the Southern California News Group. "About two-thirds of them have been in warehouses and transportation."According to Lansner's analysis, transportation and warehouse staffing was up 42% since December 2019, making the Inland Empire No. 1 in the nation. The region had more than 231,000 logistics jobs in December, almost 48% of the Inland Empire's overall...
People attend COVID vigil at Palm Desert’s Civic Center Park
Families gathered at Palm Desert's Civic Center Park to remember loved ones they lost to COVID-19. People were encouraged to bring photos of their loved ones and share their memories. Community leaders and Palm Desert Mayor Pro Tem, Karina Quintanilla also showed their support. "We all had loss. But I think as we step away The post People attend COVID vigil at Palm Desert’s Civic Center Park appeared first on KESQ.
This Small California Town was just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.
The romanticism of small towns has long been engrained into the American psyche. From their laid back vibe to their charming downtown areas, small towns are a critical part of what makes the United States so special and the editors over at Thrillist get that.
Report: Palm Springs among top 25 small cities with highest roadway fatality rates
City leaders and others who frequently express alarm at the number of transportation fatalities here may have a good reason, a report last week appears to confirm. Driving the news: Data from a new study conducted by the U.S. Department of Transportation, released Thursday, shows Palm Springs has some of the highest roadway fatality rates in the nation for a city its size.
8 Riverside Area Apartments Under $800 a Month
Riverside, CA. - The Inland Empire continues to attract residents from neighboring regions of Southern California that are seeking a lower cost of living. However, with a metro population of more than 4.6 million people, renting an apartment in the region is becoming much more expensive. For example, the average apartment in Riverside now rents for more than $2,100 a month.
Poppy season crackdown: Lake Elsinore adding restrictions to turn away poppy bloom crowds
Lake Elsinore officials are restricting parking and blocking off the entrance to Walker Canyon to prevent huge crowds and traffic messes as California poppies start to sprout up across the hills.
We Could See One of the Best California Superblooms in Years
All this rain we’ve been deluged with could have a beautiful silver lining. Experts are predicting that California will see one the best superblooms in years this spring!. “Superblooms” in California happen when conditions are just right. Those conditions include a LOT of rain at just the right time amd of course, the right amount of sunshine. When this happens, native wildflowers, that lay dormant in the soil, all bloom at once. So far, we are on track for a gorgeous superbloom in 2023!
California Winter League in full swing at Palm Springs stadium
"With over 850 players signing professional contracts out of the California Winter League over the last 13 years, I get excited when a new player gets to achieve a dream to become a professional," said CWL President Andrew Starke. "For me its selfish that I am happy when they are happy." If you like your The post California Winter League in full swing at Palm Springs stadium appeared first on KESQ.
2 schools in Menifee on lockdown, police say social media misinformation
Santa Rosa Academy in Menifee was placed on lockdown Thursday after a call came in of a suspicious person on campus. Police responded and say the report appears to be unfounded. At 12:51 p.m. the Menifee Police Department updated the situation on their Facebook page, saying the "suspicious person from Santa Rosa Academy is now on campus at Paloma High School and that school has been placed on lockdown."Police said it is believed to be social media misinformation, but are clearing Paloma High School out of an abundance of caution.
Palm Springs to welcome San Miguel de Allende as its new sister city
The Palm Springs Sister City Committee will welcome an official delegation from its first “Twinned City,” San Miguel de Allende to Palm Springs from Feb. 6 through Feb 9. A signing ceremony will take place February 8, at 10 am at Palm Springs City Hall. The Committee has operated for only 14 months and with The post Palm Springs to welcome San Miguel de Allende as its new sister city appeared first on KESQ.
Palm Springs film fans feeling effects as valley theaters close doors, smaller venues offer fewer major movies
Coachella Valley cinephiles, including many in Palm Springs, are feeling the effects of decisions made by big and small movie houses made in part to the lingering impact of the pandemic. The Tristone Palm Desert 10 Cinemas at the Shops at Palm Desert mall closed on Sunday, making it the...
Motorcyclist dies in Palm Springs crash
A motorcyclist died following a crash Sunday morning in Palm Springs. Palm Springs Police said it happened before 10 a.m. off South Palm Canyon Drive and Sunny Dunes Road. Emergency crews reportedly found a 42-year-old Palm Springs man unresponsive when they arrived. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died. Investigators said they The post Motorcyclist dies in Palm Springs crash appeared first on KESQ.
Utilities Credits Coming Early
Stack of Folded US Currency Notes on White background, with a 100 dollar bill on top. Photo from Alpha Media USA Portland OR. The California Public Utilities Commission has voted to fast track more than 1.3 billion dollars in credits to California utilities customers. It is the California Climate Credit....
La Quinta woman claims backyard vandalized by neighboring housing development
A La Quinta woman is seeking answers after a neighboring housing development allegedly cut down several of her ficus trees without giving her notice. News Channel 3 spoke to Nancy Dunn and is receiving answers from the Vista Dunes Courtyard Homes. Nancy Dunn says she left her home for three short hours in December, when The post La Quinta woman claims backyard vandalized by neighboring housing development appeared first on KESQ.
CalFresh Emergency Allotments Ending
Since March 2020, CalFresh-eligible households have been receiving CalFresh Emergency Allotments on a monthly basis. The CalFresh Emergency Allotment was approved during the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency through the federal nutrition program called SNAP (previously known as Food Stamps and now called CalFresh in the State of California). The CalFresh...
Driver killed in I-10 rollover crash in Desert Hot Springs identified
Cal Fire reported a person died in a rollover crash on the I-10 freeway east of Indian Canyon Drive. The Riverside County Coroner's Office identified the driver Monday morning as Anthony Juarez, 31, of Cathedral City. Officials said the crash was reported at 10:48 p.m. Sunday. Juarez was the only occupant of the vehicle. California The post Driver killed in I-10 rollover crash in Desert Hot Springs identified appeared first on KESQ.
Business owners feeling shock of sky-high SoCalGas bills: 'Almost $10,000 ... for one month'
Many Southern California residents were left stunned when they saw their most recent SoCalGas bill, but it was even more shocking for business owners.
2 arrested after gunfire between cars at The Shops at Palm Desert; no injuries reported
Two people were detained after gunfire between two cars in the a parking lot of The Shops at Palm Desert. Riverside County Sheriff's deputies went to the scene just after 2 p.m. Thursday after the report of a shooting. They found there had been shots exchanged between two vehicles, according to a department spokesperson.
MoVal lands another electric vehicle maker
A Luxembourg company will make light commercial vehicles powered by electricity at Karma Automotive’s Moreno Valley manufacturing facility. Production of B-ON’s delivery trucks is expected to start this year, with full-scale production slated for 2024, according to a statement on the city’s website. Terms of partnership between...
Food, music & tequila! Kicking off the 7th Annual Taste of Jalisco Festival in Cathedral City
Cathedral City kicked off its first night of the 7th Annual “Taste of Jalisco” Festival. Food, music, shopping and of course, tequila! "Tequila, Jalisco Mexico is our sister city started in 1996. So this is the 26th year of that partnership and we're really excited to celebrate that culture and bring out so many people The post Food, music & tequila! Kicking off the 7th Annual Taste of Jalisco Festival in Cathedral City appeared first on KESQ.
