Aaron Rodgers During Pebble Beach Pro-Am: ‘I’m Not Joining San Fran’

By Nick Selbe
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

The four-time MVP could be on the move as an offseason with quarterback musical chairs potential approaches.

Tom Brady became the first of the big-name quarterbacks to announce his plans for 2023, opting to retire for the second time. At the Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Thursday, Aaron Rodgers was in no position to make any similarly bold declarations.

As he was about to tee off on a par-3, the Packers’ star quarterback was asked in front of an eager crowd if he had any news he wanted to share. After chuckling and taking some practice swings, he offered bluntly: “I’m not going to San Fran.”

Rumors have swirled around Rodgers’s potential move to the 49ers for years given his Bay Area roots. He’s one of several quarterbacks—along with San Francisco’s Jimmy Garoppolo and Raiders quarterback Derek Carr—who could be changing teams this offseason .

The Jets have also been rumored to be a potential landing spot for Rodgers , and his former teammate—Davante Adams— made a public push for Rodgers to come join him in Las Vegas. Of course, there’s also the possibility that Rodgers goes the Brady route and retires after completing his 18th season in the league.

Also a factor is Rodgers’s 2023 salary, which is set to be a whopping $60 million. Last month, the 39-year-old made comments that indicated he’s unlikely to actually make that much money next season, though it was unclear if he expected to restructure his contract or take a pay cut. He has yet to offer any definitive statements about his future in Green Bay or a possible retirement.

Even with all of that in his head, Rodgers still managed a fine tee shot—it rolled just off the green, but given all the distractions, we’ll say that’s close enough to receive a hearty golf clap from the crowd.

