There is a pulse that flows through Kentucky like the beat of a thoroughbred’s heart moments before the race begins. It’s rich like a fine small-batch bourbon filled with notes of Corvette leather and chocolate. And there is an undercurrent of a life that flows strong like the Kentucky River or echoes in our veins like a whoop of celebration reverberating off the ancient walls of Mammoth Cave… If you are ready for an adventure, you will be enthralled with some of the best places to stay in Kentucky we have featured below.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO