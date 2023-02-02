ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 1

Related
wymt.com

Members of UK’s 1978 NCAA Championship team release limited-edition bourbon

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It was nearly 45 years ago that Kyle Macy, Jack ‘Goose’ Givens and Rick Robey reached the pinnacle of college basketball. Now, the three teammates from are letting the legend of their 1978 national championship help them to bridge the gap from one Kentucky staple to another - from basketball to bourbon.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Kentucky chomps Florida at Rupp Arena

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Wildcats men’s basketball team (16-7, 7-3 SEC) beat the Florida Gators (13-10, 7-4 SEC) 72-67 inside Rupp Arena Saturday night. The Cats started the game on a 5-0 run. They had a 33-22 halftime lead with seniors Jacob Toppin and CJ Fredrick each giving UK nine points. Senior forward Oscar Tshiebwe, who averages a double-double had just two points in the half. Florida was just 7-26 shooting in the first half.
LEXINGTON, KY
OnlyInYourState

Here Are The 10 Absolute Best Places To Stay In Kentucky

There is a pulse that flows through Kentucky like the beat of a thoroughbred’s heart moments before the race begins. It’s rich like a fine small-batch bourbon filled with notes of Corvette leather and chocolate. And there is an undercurrent of a life that flows strong like the Kentucky River or echoes in our veins like a whoop of celebration reverberating off the ancient walls of Mammoth Cave… If you are ready for an adventure, you will be enthralled with some of the best places to stay in Kentucky we have featured below.
KENTUCKY STATE
treksplorer.com

Best Day Trips from Louisville, Kentucky

Got a Kentucky vacation in your future? Take your itinerary up a notch by adding the best day trips from Louisville into the mix. From luscious state parks to pioneer villages, these nearby travel destinations are a surefire way to elevate your experience. Home of Kentucky Fried Chicken and the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

Gas prices continue to fluctuate in Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Gas prices are continuing to fluctuate in Kentucky. While prices are up from where they were a month ago, they’re down from one week ago. In June 2022, Kentuckians were paying an average of $4.798 for a gallon of gas. That’s an all-time high, according to AAA.
KENTUCKY STATE
kentuckytoday.com

Payne assures ailing Crum that Cards will honor his legacy with strong rebuild

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) -- Kenny Payne estimates he received around 200 calls or texts from former players at Kentucky, ex-NBA and college teammates, coaches and friends after his Louisville basketball team broke a 10-game losing streak and finally gave him his first victory over an ACC team by defeating Georgia Tech Wednesday night.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

High school hoops scores across the Tri-State

EVASVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — High school basketball scores from Indiana and Kentucky for Saturday, February 2. BOYS: Harrison 75 — Central 60 Christian Academy 64 — Evansville Christian 59 Mater Dei 62 — Crawford County 26 Bedford North Lawrence 79 — Memorial 60 Reitz 58 — South Knox 50 Tecumseh 56 — Lanesville 50 Heritage […]
KENTUCKY STATE
spectrumnews1.com

How two bills would expand gun laws in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Kentucky lawmaker has filed two bills that would expand who could carry concealed guns and where. While neither measure has advanced in the legislature yet, some are already speaking in opposition to the bills. Current state law says if you are 21 or older and...
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy