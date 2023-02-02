Read full article on original website
Kentuckians forced to cross border for sports betting: In-State ban creates a ridiculous situation
LOUISVILLE, KY. - With the upcoming NFL season finale where the Kansas City Chiefs face the Philadelphia Eagles, many Americans are rushing to place their bets on who they think will win. However, sports betting is not legal in every state.
Members of UK’s 1978 NCAA Championship team release limited-edition bourbon
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It was nearly 45 years ago that Kyle Macy, Jack ‘Goose’ Givens and Rick Robey reached the pinnacle of college basketball. Now, the three teammates from are letting the legend of their 1978 national championship help them to bridge the gap from one Kentucky staple to another - from basketball to bourbon.
Kentucky chomps Florida at Rupp Arena
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Wildcats men’s basketball team (16-7, 7-3 SEC) beat the Florida Gators (13-10, 7-4 SEC) 72-67 inside Rupp Arena Saturday night. The Cats started the game on a 5-0 run. They had a 33-22 halftime lead with seniors Jacob Toppin and CJ Fredrick each giving UK nine points. Senior forward Oscar Tshiebwe, who averages a double-double had just two points in the half. Florida was just 7-26 shooting in the first half.
Here Are The 10 Absolute Best Places To Stay In Kentucky
There is a pulse that flows through Kentucky like the beat of a thoroughbred’s heart moments before the race begins. It’s rich like a fine small-batch bourbon filled with notes of Corvette leather and chocolate. And there is an undercurrent of a life that flows strong like the Kentucky River or echoes in our veins like a whoop of celebration reverberating off the ancient walls of Mammoth Cave… If you are ready for an adventure, you will be enthralled with some of the best places to stay in Kentucky we have featured below.
Oscar Tshiebwe's Selflessness, Bond with Teammates Pushing Kentucky in Right Direction
Kentucky basketball's 2022-23 season is one that's been filled with turmoil. Coach John Calipari's teams haven't always been known for smooth sailing from November to March, but this year's team has whooshed around the rockiest of seas, only comparable to something out of a "Pirates of the ...
A Frankfort man won $225,000 playing Kentucky Cash Ball 225 from the KY Lottery!
Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Kentucky Lottery Corporation and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Kentucky Lottery Corporation, visit https://www.kylottery.com/. “I always dreamed of doing this,” a Frankfort man said after he and his wife...
Best Day Trips from Louisville, Kentucky
Got a Kentucky vacation in your future? Take your itinerary up a notch by adding the best day trips from Louisville into the mix. From luscious state parks to pioneer villages, these nearby travel destinations are a surefire way to elevate your experience. Home of Kentucky Fried Chicken and the...
Gas prices continue to fluctuate in Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Gas prices are continuing to fluctuate in Kentucky. While prices are up from where they were a month ago, they’re down from one week ago. In June 2022, Kentuckians were paying an average of $4.798 for a gallon of gas. That’s an all-time high, according to AAA.
Kentucky Newsmakers 2/5: Bluegrass Realtors CEO Justin Landon and 2023 president Kelly Nisbet
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Bluegrass Realtors CEO Justin Landon and 2023 president Kelly Nisbet. Spring is on the horizon, and many home buyers and sellers see that as a great time to get moving. Bluegrass Realtors represents...
'Skill for idiots' | ‘Gray machines’ push limits of gambling in Kentucky
'Skill for idiots' | 'Gray machines' push limits of gambling in Kentucky. So-called 'skill' games are popping up at bars and convenience stores all over Kentucky. Powerful interests are set to clash in Frankfort over whether the games should outlawed, regulated or left alone.
Payne assures ailing Crum that Cards will honor his legacy with strong rebuild
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) -- Kenny Payne estimates he received around 200 calls or texts from former players at Kentucky, ex-NBA and college teammates, coaches and friends after his Louisville basketball team broke a 10-game losing streak and finally gave him his first victory over an ACC team by defeating Georgia Tech Wednesday night.
Rejected 2022 Kentucky personalized license plates: Fart, Booti, more
Some people must have thought with plates like SLOW-AF, 200 MPH, and FAST-AF speed limits wouldn't apply to them.
VIDEO: Ethan Hawke tells governor, first lady that Kentucky has been 'awesome'
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Wonder what Ethan Hawke thinks of Kentucky? He's been spending a lot of time here over the past year for the movie he's directing, "Wildcat." He had some real nice things to say about the Commonwealth when he met Gov. Andy Beshear and first lady Britainy Beshear in Frankfort.
High school hoops scores across the Tri-State
EVASVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — High school basketball scores from Indiana and Kentucky for Saturday, February 2. BOYS: Harrison 75 — Central 60 Christian Academy 64 — Evansville Christian 59 Mater Dei 62 — Crawford County 26 Bedford North Lawrence 79 — Memorial 60 Reitz 58 — South Knox 50 Tecumseh 56 — Lanesville 50 Heritage […]
How two bills would expand gun laws in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Kentucky lawmaker has filed two bills that would expand who could carry concealed guns and where. While neither measure has advanced in the legislature yet, some are already speaking in opposition to the bills. Current state law says if you are 21 or older and...
Blues in his blood: Tee Dee Young inducted into Kentucky Music Hall of Fame
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Every type of music is rooted in one genre, the blues. There is one Lexington blues artist and business owner who embodies the blues, and always used his music to bring people together. That’s why Lexington native, Tee Dee Young, has just been inducted...
The famous Kentucky actor who has given away millions
Last week I wrote about Tamara Hughes Gustavson, the wealthiest person in Kentucky, and her fantastic work for the community through her donations. It received many positive comments, so I thought we could look at another generous person from Kentucky.
Ky. GOP lawmakers call for more coal power after winter storm failures
Utilities and pipeline executives spoke to Kentucky lawmakers about failures of the power system during Winter Storm Elliott in December.
Kama Reed: Regulation would help small businesses who own and operate skill games legally
I recently saw an advertisement by an organization claiming to be working against illegal gambling in Kentucky. In this ad, the organization refers to small businesses that operate skill games as predators and suggests that we are affiliated with organized crime and violence. My family-owned business, B.J. Novelty, has provided...
'Pressure just wasn't there': Kentucky lawmakers question energy companies about rolling blackouts
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky lawmakers had serious questions and concerns about the talk of possible rolling blackouts during the severe weather in December. So in Frankfort on Thursday, they asked several energy companies -- including LG&E -- about why it happened. LG&E warned customers about the potential blackouts when...
