Oakwood Avenue Has Been Repaved Between Andrew Jackson Way to Maysville Road, & Will Likely Go From 4 Lanes to 3 LanesZack LoveHuntsville, AL
This Town in Alabama Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensHuntsville, AL
4 Amazing Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Register Your Kids in Athen's Park and Rec Sports LeaguesJameson StewardAthens, AL
Alabama Man Almost Grabs Radioactive Box in Road Thinking it was a 'Yeti Cooler,' Then Drives to Huntsville HospitalZack LoveTanner, AL
WHNT-TV
1 Dead in Cherokee Shooting | Feb. 6, 2023, 6:00 a.m.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has identified the victim as 40-year-old Jason Harbin of Sheffield. Alabama Sheriff’s Offices Facing Financial Burden …. Sheriff's offices across the state say they recognized a plummet in pistol permit purchases dating back to 2020 when talk of...
WHNT-TV
Huntsville Investigating Fatal Wreck
Huntsville police are currently investigating a fatal accident on Governor's Drive. Huntsville police are currently investigating a fatal accident on Governor's Drive. Sonnie Hereford IV Speaks to Elementary Students …. Sonnie Hereford IV was the first black student to be integrated into schools in Alabama through the Huntsville City Schools....
WHNT-TV
Alabama Sheriff's Offices Facing Financial Burden | Feb. 6, 2023, 8:30 a.m.
Sheriff's offices across the state say they recognized a plummet in pistol permit purchases dating back to 2020 when talk of the new law began. The money collected from permit sales helped fund training, equipment and school resource programs. Alabama Sheriff’s Offices Facing Financial Burden …. Sheriff's offices across...
WHNT-TV
Huntsville Police drone finds suspect on top of roof following chase
OWENS CROSS ROAD, Ala. (WHNT) – A 21-year-old man suspected of breaking into vehicles and stealing property led police on a chase using a vehicle he had allegedly stolen, according to the Owens Cross Roads Police Department (OCRPD). On Jan. 3, Officer Wilson with the OCRPD received a call...
1 killed by police in south Huntsville
Huntsville police shot and killed someone while investigating a report of domestic violence on the south side of the city overnight. “While officers were attempting to make contact with an armed individual involved, the individual was shot and killed,” said Rosalind White, HPD Public Information Officer in a press release. “No officers were injured during the incident.”
WHNT-TV
Cherokee Officer Involved Shooting Under Investigation by SBI | Feb. 6, 2023, 5:00 a.m.
The welfare check allegedly involved a person “being held against their will”, according to Cherokee Police Department. When officers arrived, the CPD says they got into a fight with the suspect, and the suspect reportedly presented a gun which resulted in an officer-involved shooting. Cherokee Officer Involved Shooting...
Huntsville Police investigating after fatal accident
The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) is investigating after a fatal accident on Governors Drive.
WAFF
One killed, two hurt in Morgan County shooting
FALKVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person is dead and two were injured in an apparent overnight shooting in Falkville. According to Mike Swafford with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, there is no danger to the public at this time. “The scene is secure. Everybody involved is accounted for. Unfortunately,...
WHNT-TV
Police Investigating After Decatur Robbery
Police say the incident happened at the Marathon gas station off Highway 31 south around 5 p.m. this evening. Police say the incident happened at the Marathon gas station off Highway 31 south around 5 p.m. this evening. Cherokee Officer Involved Shooting Under Investigation …. The welfare check allegedly involved...
Investigators arrest suspect in fatal Falkville shooting
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) says deputies have responded to a reported shooting scene near Falkville.
WAAY-TV
'He's innocent until proven guilty': District 1 stands with Huntsville city councilman after arrest
Huntsville City Councilman Devyn Keith will have to face a municipal judge from Athens after all Huntsville municipal judges recused themselves from the case following his arrest Thursday. Huntsville police say Keith was caught shoplifting at the Walmart on University Drive. On Friday, Keith released a statement in which he...
WHNT-TV
Nonprofit, volunteers remove over 1,000 pounds of litter in Decatur waterway
On Saturday, a group of volunteers assisted in a nonprofit's cleanup effort in Decatur and removed over 1,000 pounds of litter from the Clark Spring Branch. Nonprofit, volunteers remove over 1,000 pounds of …. On Saturday, a group of volunteers assisted in a nonprofit's cleanup effort in Decatur and removed...
WAFF
One killed Saturday in Huntsville officer-involved shooting
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An armed person was shot and killed Saturday morning while officers with the Huntsville Police Department were responding to a domestic violence call on Chadburn Drive. According to an official with the Huntsville Police Department, officers responded to a domestic violence call and attempted to contact...
WHNT-TV
Possible Consequences After Huntsville City Councilman Arrested (News 19 at 5)
The city of Huntsville says the Huntsville Police Department is handling Councilman Keith's arrest under standard protocols. But the city councilman is clearly not a typical defendant. Possible Consequences After Huntsville City Councilman …. The city of Huntsville says the Huntsville Police Department is handling Councilman Keith's arrest under standard...
WHNT-TV
Havoc Visits Hospital Ahead of Melissa George Night
Tonight is one of the most important games of the Huntsville Havoc season, the Annual Melissa George night. Havoc Visits Hospital Ahead of Melissa George Night. Tonight is one of the most important games of the Huntsville Havoc season, the Annual Melissa George night. Sonnie Hereford IV Speaks to Elementary...
Madison County warns of temporary water outage
The Madison County Water Department (MCWD) is warning residents of a temporary water outage Monday on Cobb Road.
WHNT-TV
One Dead after Officer Involved Shooting
Authorities in Colbert County were responding to a welfare check in Cherokee which turned into a fight with a suspect and a fatal officer-involved shooting, according to the Cherokee Police Department. One Dead after Officer Involved Shooting. Authorities in Colbert County were responding to a welfare check in Cherokee which...
Decatur Police: two arrested for trafficking meth, fentanyl-laced narcotics
DECATUR, Ala (WHNT) — The Decatur Police Department (DPD ) said two were arrested Friday for drug charges following a traffic stop. DPD said that on Feb. 2an officer conducted a vehicle stop on a red Dodge Avenger in reference to a traffic violation n the 1200 block of 21st Avenue SW. The department said […]
WAFF
One seriously injured in Huntsville crash Sunday
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash in Huntsville Sunday afternoon. According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI), one man was taken to Huntsville Hospital with critical injuries after a single-vehicle crash Sunday. Webster said that the crash occurred on...
ALEA identifies man killed in Huntsville officer-involved shooting
Huntsville Police say they were responding to a domestic violence call early Saturday when officers made contact with an armed individual, who was later shot and killed.
