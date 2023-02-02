ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

WHNT-TV

1 Dead in Cherokee Shooting | Feb. 6, 2023, 6:00 a.m.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has identified the victim as 40-year-old Jason Harbin of Sheffield. Alabama Sheriff’s Offices Facing Financial Burden …. Sheriff's offices across the state say they recognized a plummet in pistol permit purchases dating back to 2020 when talk of...
WHNT-TV

Huntsville Investigating Fatal Wreck

Huntsville police are currently investigating a fatal accident on Governor's Drive. Huntsville police are currently investigating a fatal accident on Governor's Drive. Sonnie Hereford IV Speaks to Elementary Students …. Sonnie Hereford IV was the first black student to be integrated into schools in Alabama through the Huntsville City Schools....
WHNT-TV

Alabama Sheriff's Offices Facing Financial Burden | Feb. 6, 2023, 8:30 a.m.

Sheriff's offices across the state say they recognized a plummet in pistol permit purchases dating back to 2020 when talk of the new law began. The money collected from permit sales helped fund training, equipment and school resource programs. Alabama Sheriff’s Offices Facing Financial Burden …. Sheriff's offices across...
WHNT-TV

Huntsville Police drone finds suspect on top of roof following chase

OWENS CROSS ROAD, Ala. (WHNT) – A 21-year-old man suspected of breaking into vehicles and stealing property led police on a chase using a vehicle he had allegedly stolen, according to the Owens Cross Roads Police Department (OCRPD). On Jan. 3, Officer Wilson with the OCRPD received a call...
AL.com

1 killed by police in south Huntsville

Huntsville police shot and killed someone while investigating a report of domestic violence on the south side of the city overnight. “While officers were attempting to make contact with an armed individual involved, the individual was shot and killed,” said Rosalind White, HPD Public Information Officer in a press release. “No officers were injured during the incident.”
WAFF

One killed, two hurt in Morgan County shooting

FALKVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person is dead and two were injured in an apparent overnight shooting in Falkville. According to Mike Swafford with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, there is no danger to the public at this time. “The scene is secure. Everybody involved is accounted for. Unfortunately,...
WHNT-TV

Police Investigating After Decatur Robbery

Police say the incident happened at the Marathon gas station off Highway 31 south around 5 p.m. this evening. Police say the incident happened at the Marathon gas station off Highway 31 south around 5 p.m. this evening. Cherokee Officer Involved Shooting Under Investigation …. The welfare check allegedly involved...
WAFF

One killed Saturday in Huntsville officer-involved shooting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An armed person was shot and killed Saturday morning while officers with the Huntsville Police Department were responding to a domestic violence call on Chadburn Drive. According to an official with the Huntsville Police Department, officers responded to a domestic violence call and attempted to contact...
WHNT-TV

Possible Consequences After Huntsville City Councilman Arrested (News 19 at 5)

The city of Huntsville says the Huntsville Police Department is handling Councilman Keith's arrest under standard protocols. But the city councilman is clearly not a typical defendant. Possible Consequences After Huntsville City Councilman …. The city of Huntsville says the Huntsville Police Department is handling Councilman Keith's arrest under standard...
WHNT-TV

Havoc Visits Hospital Ahead of Melissa George Night

Tonight is one of the most important games of the Huntsville Havoc season, the Annual Melissa George night. Havoc Visits Hospital Ahead of Melissa George Night. Tonight is one of the most important games of the Huntsville Havoc season, the Annual Melissa George night. Sonnie Hereford IV Speaks to Elementary...
WHNT-TV

One Dead after Officer Involved Shooting

Authorities in Colbert County were responding to a welfare check in Cherokee which turned into a fight with a suspect and a fatal officer-involved shooting, according to the Cherokee Police Department. One Dead after Officer Involved Shooting. Authorities in Colbert County were responding to a welfare check in Cherokee which...
WAFF

One seriously injured in Huntsville crash Sunday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash in Huntsville Sunday afternoon. According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI), one man was taken to Huntsville Hospital with critical injuries after a single-vehicle crash Sunday. Webster said that the crash occurred on...
