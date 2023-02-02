Read full article on original website
Related
CNET
Surprise HomePod Mini Deal at Verizon Saves You 15% for a Limited Time
Any HomePod deal is a rare occurance worth celebrating. And even though Apple's second-gen HomePod is just hitting store shelves and early adopters' doorsteps today, it's the HomePod Mini that deserves attention, with 15% off its regular price at Verizon. The diminutive Apple smart speaker is down to just $85 there right now, just $5 more than its Black Friday price, though there's no set end to this limited-time offer so it could expire at any moment.
CNET
Apple's iPhone and Mac Sales Boom During the Pandemic Has Hit a Snag
Tech companies were already huge before the COVID-19 pandemic began upending lives around the world three years ago. And they continued to grow as we became ever more reliant on our smartphones, computers and videoconference calls. Now Apple is the latest tech giant to signal that this period of growth...
CNET
Amazon's Early Valentine's Sale: Grab Some Sweet Deals on Echo, Kindle and More
The most love-themed day of the year is quickly approaching, and it's a perfect chance to let someone special know how much they mean to you. You're probably perusing gift ideas that will send the right message, and flowers and chocolates aren't for everyone. If your special person is into technology and gadgets, then this sale at Amazon is perfect.
CNET
Unplug These Appliances Now and Watch Your Electric Bill Drop
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Not using your toaster today? Unplug it. Even when you aren't actively using a household appliance or device, it's still sucking up energy -- even if it's turned off. Lots of devices around your house, from your printer to your laptop charger to your coffee maker, are still running certain functions while they're plugged in. That means they continue to use power, driving up your monthly electric bill.
CNET
What Is the Average Credit Card Debt in the US?
Carrying thousands in credit card debt has become normal for many Americans. The average credit card balance is $5,589, according to a 2022 Experian report. Last year, total credit card debt in the US rose by $38 billion from Q2 to Q3, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. With high inflation driving up the cost of everyday essentials, it's not surprising that some are turning to credit cards to finance purchases.
CNET
Get 24 Long-Stem Roses With a Vase Delivered to Your Valentine for Just $50
Have you already done your Valentine's Day shopping? Want to avoid being a last-minute shopper and save some money in the process? This deal from StackSocial is definitely worth considering, as it saves you an extra 33% when you buy two dozen (24) long-stem roses and a vase. The discount brings the price down to $50 with delivery, saving you a total of $50 on the purchase.
CNET
Mortgage Refinance Rates for Feb. 6, 2023: Rates Float Higher
Both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed refinances saw their mean rates rise over the last seven days. The average rate on 10-year fixed refinance also increased significantly. Like mortgage rates, refinance rates fluctuate on a daily basis. With inflation at a 40-year high, the Federal Reserve hiked the federal funds rate seven times in 2022. Though mortgage rates are not set by the central bank, its rate hikes increase the cost of borrowing money and eventually impact mortgage and refinance rates and the broader housing market. Whether refinance rates will continue to rise or fall in 2023 depends largely on how things play out with inflation: If it cools, rates will likely follow suit. But if it persists, refinance rates will continue their upward trajectory.
CNET
Apple Pencil 2 Deal Drops Price to $90, Saving You $39 on the Purchase Today
Apple's iPad has always been an awesome portable tool for creative types, but its potential was unlocked when the Apple Pencil came along. Apple's stylus pairs perfectly with the device and is great if you want to draw and sketch, or just want an easy way to take handwritten notes. Right now, you can snag near all-time low pricing on the Apple Pencil 2 at both Amazon. This deal brings the price down to $90, a savings of $39 compared to what Apple sells it for. This is just $1 more than the all-time lowest price we've seen for this.
CNET
Smart Ideas for Your Smart Plug: 10 Unexpected Uses
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Smart plugs are a cheap and easy way to add smart home conveniences to nearly any device that plugs into an outlet. They don't get the full credit they deserve, however, mostly because their main function is to simply turn things on and off.
CNET
Best Buy's 10.2-Inch iPad Deal Makes It the Perfect Time to Buy Apple's Entry-Level Tablet
Apple makes some of the best tablets on the market, but they don't come cheap. While budget tablets from Amazon and others might plug the gap for some folks, the user experience is often lacking when it comes to performance, app availability or build quality. Right now at Best Buy, you have the opportunity to score a recent iPad model for just $250. Over there, the ninth-generation iPad is $79 off its retail price and down to a new record low.
CNET
Remember Bing? With ChatGPT's Help, Microsoft Is Coming for Google Search
Have you ever found yourself trawling through endless pages of results on a search engine to find the answer to a complex question? Say you want to find out if a vegetarian diet is suitable for your dog. Your research journey might begin by hopping onto Google and typing "is a veg diet good for dogs" into the search box and then having to make sense of the legion of generated links. By the time you find an answer, you've sunk way more time than you'd budgeted into poring through articles, reports and their sources.
CNET
Anker Charging Cables, Power Banks and More Are Up to 46% Off at Amazon
Keeping your phone, smartwatch, headphones, laptop and other daily drivers charged can be a hassle, and there's nothing worse than being caught short when it comes to battery life. Fortunately, that's easy to avoid with some extra charging gear, and right now you can pick some up at a discount. Amazon is offering up to 46% off Anker charging accessories, including cables, wall chargers, power banks and more. There's no set expiration for these deals, so there's no telling how long they'll be available. Get your order in soon if you don't want to miss out on these savings.
CNET
Google Testing Its Own AI Chatbot to Rival ChatGPT
Google has begun testing an AI chatbot called Apprentice Bard that's similar to ChatGPT, an online service that in many ways is more useful than Google search, CNBC reported this week. And we might see it soon. While reporting gloomy fourth-quarter financial results, Chief Executive Sundar Pichai said Google plans...
CNET
Take $300 Off a New Mattress From Siena Sleep, With Prices Starting at $249
Having a comfortable mattress that supports you well can significantly improve your sleep. If tossing and turning all night isn't a rare occurrence for you, it may be time to invest in a new mattress -- and right now you can save $300 off each mattress from Siena Sleep, no matter which size you need. Take advantage of these offers now through Feb. 27.
CNET
Why the ChatGPT AI Chatbot Is Blowing Everyone's Mind
There's a new AI bot in town: ChatGPT, and you'd better pay attention, even if you aren't into artificial intelligence. The tool, from a power player in artificial intelligence called OpenAI, lets you type natural-language prompts. ChatGPT offers conversational, if somewhat stilted, responses. The bot remembers the thread of your dialogue, using previous questions and answers to inform its next responses. It derives its answers from huge volumes of information on the internet.
CNET
Cut Your Heating Bill by Using a Space Heater at Night: We Do the Math
If you're looking for a way to trim serious money from your monthly heat bill but keep those toes warm, using an energy-efficient space heater may have crossed your mind. Space heaters won't stand in as a full replacement for central heat, but using one strategically can cut down your energy bill, especially during the colder months.
CNET
Apple Watch Series 8 Models Hit New All-Time Lows With $70 Off
The Apple Watch Series 8 isn't even six months old, but we've already seen some stellar Apple Watch Series 8 deals. But nothing we've seen so far can compare to the price cuts on offer right now at Best Buy. Over there, you can save $70 across a whole range of Series 8 configurations, offering new all-time low prices on many different models. Prices start at $329 for the entry-level device, but the discount also applies to cellular-enabled devices and stainless steel variants. Select discounts are being matched at Amazon.
CNET
The Humanoid Robot NASA Is Helping Build
We've seen impressive developments in humanoid robots over the last few years. Elon Musk and Tesla introduced the Optimus robot last year, and every few months Boston Dynamics teaches its Atlas robot a few new tricks. Next month at South by Southwest, a Texas-based startup will reveal to a small group its take on a general-purpose robot.
CNET
Acer Spin 5 (2022) Review: Solid 2-in-1 With an OLED Omission
The Acer Spin 5 is a lightweight, all-aluminum, two-in-one laptop with a high-resolution, 14-inch display powered by speedy 12th-gen Intel silicon. Its plain looks, however, are closer to that of the midrange Lenovo Yoga 7i than premium laptop-tablet hybrids like the Lenovo Yoga 9i, Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 or HP Spectre x360 14. These competing models look sleeker with design flourishes like rounded edges and corners for added comfort and style.
CNET
Upgrade to Amazon's Omni Series Fire TV and Save up to 29%
If you're in the market for a new 4K TV, then you know there are a ton of options out there, and if you shop around, you can find some solid deals on 4K TVs. Right now, select Amazon Fire TV Omni Series TVs are discounted by up to 29% -- that's up to $250 in savings. These offers won't last long, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later if you want to score one at these prices.
Comments / 0