Jalen Hurts praises his agent for shattering the glass ceiling ahead of Super Bowl LVII

By Vincent Frank
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

A lot has been made about two African-American quarterbacks in that of the Philadelphia Eagles’ Jalen Hurts and Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes preparing to start Super Bowl LVII .

It really is a watershed moment around the National Football League. North of a half-century has passed since Al Davis and the Oakland Raiders made Eldridge Dickey the first Black quarterback to be selected in the first round of the draft. Despite that, narratives surrounding this position are continuing on some fronts.

It’s the old guard against the new guard. The idea that mobile quarterbacks can’t succeed in the NFL. There’s also other layers to this, which includes racial polarization and discrimination within the broader context of American society.

The same thing can be said about women being put in a position of power throughout the country. That’s no more true in a professional sports world that has typically been dominated by the white male power elite.

As Jalen Hurts prepares to make his first ever Super Bowl start, the star quarterback took time out of his busy schedule to praise someone close to him. That comes in the form of his agent, Nicole Lynn, a black woman.

“Her being an African-American female, so many different things you gotta overcome. Doing that in any field, let alone a male-dominated field. It’s tough, but it’s nothing she can’t handle.”

Jalen Hurts on his agent, Nicole Lynn

Jalen Hurts’ agent, Nicole Lynn, making history

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IPMhY_0kaaCpuq00
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

A graduate of Oklahoma, Lynn started her career as a player-agent back in 2015 with PlayersRep. Currently, she serves as the President of Football Operations for one of the largest firms in the industry, Clutch Sports.

To say that Lynn has shattered that glass ceiling would be an understatement. Too often, we focus on the individuals playing the game. We tend to ignore those who have played a role in them succeeding on the field. Obviously, Hurts has the utmost respect for Lynn and made sure everyone knew about his feelings for her accomplishment.

After all, Lynn is now the first woman agent to represent a starting quarterback in Super Bowl history. That can’t be lost in all of this as both Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes make history.

As for Hurts, he has been consistent of his praise for Lynn throughout the young quarterback’s career.

“I admire anyone whp puts their head down and works for what they want. And I know women who do that daily, but they don’t get the same preaise as men — they don’t get the praise they deserve,” Hurts said back in 2022 .

Here’s to history being made on many front as the NFL prepares for Super Bowl LVII a week from Sunday.

Sportsnaut

