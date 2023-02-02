ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ARTnews

Open Letter Voices Concern for Madrid’s Reina Sofía Following Departure of Longtime Director

By Angelica Villa
ARTnews
ARTnews
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E5xq7_0kaaCmVt00

An open letter voicing support for Manuel Borja-Villel, the former head of the Museo Nacional Centro de Arte Reina Sofía, is circulating amid Spain’s election to appoint a new director for the state-backed museum. Borja-Villel abruptly stepped down on January 20 from his post after 15 years with the institution.

In an open letter first published by e-flux , artists, scholars and museum leaders in Belgium, Germany, and Luxembourg published their support of the recently-departed Borja-Villel. The former museum leader has faced criticism in the Spanish press as a result of what the letter contends is a growing right-wing political movement in the country. The signatories called for Borja-Villel’s legacy of bringing progressive arts programming to Madrid to continue even as Spain grapples with a so-called “culture war”.

The letter’s stakeholders voice concern over the museum’s uncertain future and call for the preservation of the “inclusive” model that Borja-Villel established during his tenure at the institution. They also condemned the “attacks” that Borja-Ville has received from far-right media pundits, including a Spanish media outlet that labeled the museum’s exhibitions under his leadership “political propaganda”. The same news organization alleged the Reina Sofia violated codes when it renewed Borja-Villel’s contracts in 2013 and 2018. (Borja-Villel has denied the accusations.)

The letter, which has drawn 1,700 signatories, says that Borja-Villel made the museum into a place that “allows us to talk about justice and correction,” and described it as a center for “historiographical reflection”.

After taking up the position in 2008, Borja-Villel drew acclaim from Madrid’s art community for expanding the once modern-focused Reina Sofia into a contemporary art hub. Under his direction, the museum revamped its permanent collections and tripled its visitor foot traffic, reaching a milestone high of 4.5 million visitors in 2019.

However, the letter states, the museum’s status as cultural leader is now under threat.

“No consideration is being placed on what should be expected from future candidate proposals and designs for institutional management once the call for tender is open,” it reads. “These attacks are part of a defamatory campaign directed at the model the Museum represents; a campaign that began far before the process of electing a new director was initiated.”

It is not the first time Borja-Villel, who is currently co-curating the upcoming 2023 São Paulo Biennial, has garnered mass support for his programming. In 2014 , more than 2,500 signatories voiced support of the museum’s exhibition “ Really Useful Knowledge ” amid calls from religious groups for it to be censored by the Spanish cultural ministry.

More from ARTnews.com Best of ARTnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
ARTnews

French City’s Mayor Calls on Madonna to Loan Long-Lost Painting

The French city of Amiens has called on the pop star Madonna to loan a painting that historians believe has been lost for years and may now reside in her collection. The request comes as the city bids to become elected the next European Capital of Culture in 2028. In a video recording, the city’s mayor, Brigitte Fouré, made a plea to Madonna, saying, “There is a special link between you and our city.” The painting in question, Diana and Endymion, has been attributed to Jérôme-Martin Langlois. Its last known public appearance was at a museum in Amiens before World War...
ARTnews

Russian Culture Ministry Demands That Moscow’s Tretyakov Gallery Align with State ‘Spiritual and Moral Values’

The Russian Ministry of Culture reportedly sent a letter to Moscow’s Tretyakov Gallery demanding that it change its exhibits to be in line with “spiritual and moral values” after a man complained about several works on display. The letter, signed by Department of Museums and Foreign Relations deputy director Natalia Chechel, was sent to the gallery’s general director, Zelfira Tregulova. According to the Moscow Times, which first reported the news, the letter was prompted by a complaint to the Ministry of Culture that the gallery doesn’t align with the state policy “to preserve and strengthen traditional Russian spiritual and moral values.”...
ARTnews

U.S. Authorities Return Dozens of Looted Artifacts to Italy, Including 27 Objects from the Met

The Italian Ministry of Culture recently presented a trove of looted artifacts worth $19 million, including 27 from the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, that US authorities repatriated last year. On display were 57 of the 60 antiquities returned by the New York County District Attorney’s office last July and September, nearly half of which were seized from the Metropolitan Museum of Art. The items included marble busts, three Corinthian helmets, intricately painted pottery, a fresco which survived the eruption of Mount Vesuvius, as well as bronze plates and sculptures. One double-spiral brooch was estimated to from 1100...
The Independent

Evicted Texas princess won’t leave Roman villa with $355m Caravaggio mural

A Texas-born Italian princess is vowing to fight a court order to vacate her 16th Century Roman villa, which features the world’s only known Caravaggio ceiling mural valued at $335m.Princess Rita Jenrette Boncompagni Ludovisi, 73, was served with a 60-day notice to leave the Casino dell’Aurora last week, the latest chapter in a years-long inheritance feud with her late husband’s three sons.Ms Boncompagni Ludovisi, a former actress, told Reuters she was “stunned” at being ordered to vacate her home and would appeal the decision. The Casino dell’Aurora, located in central Rome, was built on the Julius Caesar’s ancient gardens of...
TEXAS STATE
ARTnews

5,000-Year-Old ‘Tavern’ Still Stocked with Food Unearthed by Archaeologists in Iraq

Archaeologists have uncovered a large tavern complete with benches, a type of ancient clay refrigerator called a “zeer”, an oven, and storage containers, some of which still had food, outside the modern city of Al-Shatrah in southern Iraq, according to Penn Today. The tavern was found by researchers from the University of Pennsylvania and the University of Pisa in Italy using advanced methodologies and high-tech gear, including drone photography, thermal imaging, and “micro-stratigraphic sampling, a surgically precise type of excavation” at Lagash, one of the largest archaeological sites in what once was Mesopotamia. The part-open-air, part-kitchen public house dates to around 2,700 B.C.E....
ARTnews

Artist Michael Rakowitz Calls for British Museum to Return Assyrian Sculpture in Exchange for His Work

Iraqi American artist Michael Rakowitz has called on the British Museum to return an artifact to Iraq in exchange for the donation of a large-scale work by him. Rakowitz’s proposal will be addressed in a forthcoming visit between Iraq’s culture ministry and British officials in London next month during a scheduled British museum is tour, the Guardian reports. Rakowitz has proposed the gift of his 2018 Fourth Plinth commission in Trafalgar Square to the Tate Modern, a British Museum affiliate overseen by the U.K. government, in exchange for the latter sharing ownership of an Assyrian artifact with Iraq. He began exploring...
ARTnews

Investigation Finds That Artifacts From the Kingdom of Benin in Swiss Museums Were Likely Looted

A review of 96 artifacts from the Kingdom of Benin in Swiss museums found proof or strong evidence that more than half of the items were stolen by British soldiers in the 19th century. A research report from the Swiss Benin Initiative (SBI) released this week found that 21 Benin objects in eight Swiss museums were looted based on written records or evidence like burn marks that “provide a direct link to the fateful events of 1897.” Researchers found “strong evidence” of looting for 32 objects that did not have written evidence linking them to 1897 but were still considered to...
ARTnews

Japanese Researchers Uncover Seven-Foot Iron Sword from Ancient Burial Mound

Japanese researchers discovered a large dakō iron sword and a giant bronze mirror in a 4th-century burial mound in the city of Nara. The two items were found last November in the Tomio Maruyama Tumulus. Nara’s board of education and the city’s archeological institute, who supported the excavation of both items, issued a press release about the discovery this week. According to the local government groups, the 125-pound, shield-shaped decorated mirror was the first of its kind to be discovered, and the seven-foot iron serpentine dakō sword is the largest and oldest from the Kofun period (300 CE–710 CE) to be found....
ARTnews

Heirs Sue Guggenheim to Recover Storied Picasso Painting, Citing ‘Wrongful Possession’

The heirs of a German Jewish collector persecuted during World War II are taking legal action to recover ownership of a painting by Pablo Picasso that now resides in the collection of the Guggenheim Museum in New York. The descendants believe the painting is worth up to $200 million. According to a lawsuit filed against the museum in a Manhattan court on Friday, relatives of the original owners, Karl Adler and Rosi Jacobi, and a group of Jewish nonprofits sought the return of Picasso’s 1904 canvas Woman Ironing. The painting, which was produced during Picasso’s early Blue Period, shows a frail...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ARTnews

Carved Gems Found in Roman Bath after Falling Down Drain 2,000 Years Ago

A treasure trove was discovered by archeologists in Carlisle, England, at the bottom of the drain system of an ancient Roman bathhouse near Hadrian’s Wall, according to a report by the Guardian. Around 30 intricately carved semiprecious stones were found. Known as intaglios, the stones had slipped down the drains of the pools and saunas two millennia ago. The vegetable glue that secured the stones in ring settings likely deteriorated in the steamy air, leaving the gems to their watery fate, Frank Giecco, an expert on Roman Britain who is leading the bathhouse excavation, told the Guardian. The tradition of carving intaglios began in Mesopotamia around...
ARTnews

Statue of Emperor Depicted as Hercules Is Discovered During Sewer Repairs on the Appian Way

A life-sized statue of a Roman emperor depicted as the Greek hero Hercules was discovered near the Appian Way, ancient Rome’s first highway. The statue was recovered on January 25 during a sewer repair project. The statue’s face emerged as a bulldozer was tearing through old pipelines. On-site archaeologists investigated the find. The marble statue has Hercules’s trademark lion skin pelt and club, with frown lines on its forehead that are meant to indicate of a time of deep crisis for the Roman Empire. Its style is typical for 3rd-century depictions of emperors. Archaeologists believe that the statue might be Emperor Decius, who...
ARTnews

London’s National Gallery Bought Record-Setting Cavallino, Once Owned by Met Trustee

London’s National Gallery acquired a painting by 15th-century Italian artist Bernardo Cavallino at Sotheby’s in New York, where it was set a record for $3.9 million (with buyer’s premium). The painting, which depicts its titular subject Saint Bartholomew in a seated pose holding a knife, is believed to have produced between 1640 and 1645. The inclusion of the knife foreshadows the apostle’s martyrdom, as he was flayed alive. During the sale, held on January 27, the museum won the Cavallino painting on a hammer price of $3.2 million; it was sold by developer Mark Fisch, a prominent Old Masters collector and a...
NEW YORK STATE
ARTnews

Mass Strike of U.K. Cultural Workers Forces British Museum to Close

Strikes among the United Kingdom’s cultural workers forced the unexpected closure of the British Museum in London yesterday. Last week, civil servants working for the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) — the government department heading the cultural sector and policy in the U.K.— announced that they would begin striking on February 1 due to poor pay and labor conditions. More than 100 members of the British Museum security and visitor services staff, who belong to the Culture Group of Britain’s Public and Commercial Service (PCS) union, intended to join the the strike for a week beginning on February...
ARTnews

Art Theft Trial Underway in France, National Gallery Acquires George Morrison Painting, and More: Morning Links for January 31, 2023

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines COURTROOM DISPATCH. A trial is currently underway in France of a Ukrainian man, Vadym Huzhva, who is accused of stealing a Paul Signac painting from the Musée de Beaux-Arts in Nancy, in the northeast of the country, in 2018, the Guardian reports. The canvas, Le Port de La Rochelle (1915), was recovered in 2019, when police in Kyiv raided a home in a murder investigation. The suspect there said that Huzhva pulled off the theft; Huzhva denies having anything to do with it. French police believe three other people were involved, but all are currently in prison in Ukraine, according to the AFP....
BBC

Hundreds join gender recognition reform rallies in Glasgow

Hundreds of people have joined a protest and counter-protest in Glasgow over the Scottish government's gender recognition reform proposals. The two demonstrations were staged either side of a police cordon in the city's George Square. Speakers for the Standing for Women group reiterated their call for the GRR legislation to...
France 24

Rarely seen Klimt painting returns to Austria after 60 years

"Water Serpents II," which depicts nymphs grappling with a red serpent, was completed in 1907 during Klimt's so-called golden period, when he embraced the gold-leaf techniques he is known for today. But unlike many of his other works it has rarely been seen, last exhibited in the Austrian capital in...
ARTnews

ARTnews

13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1902, ARTnews is the oldest and most widely circulated art magazine in the world.

 https://www.artnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy