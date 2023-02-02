Read full article on original website
State bomb squad called in after 'incendiary device' discovered at West Michigan business
The discovery of an “old incendiary” device at a business in West Michigan prompted a local police response, including a call in to the state police’s bomb squad, before it was determined safe, authorities said on Friday.
WWMTCw
Man hit by vehicle after trying to flee traffic stop on U.S. 31
OTTAWA COUNTY — A man suffered serious injuries after police say he was hit by a vehicle as he fled a traffic stop on U.S. 31 in Ottawa County shortly before 7p.m. Saturday night, police said. When Ottawa County deputies pulled over the vehicle, they say the 26-year-old passenger...
WWMT
Kent County man dies in crash after police say a teen driver runs red light
PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP — A Comstock Park man died from injuries sustained in a traffic crash Saturday morning, according to the Kent County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said an 18-year-old woman from Sparta driving a Jeep ran a stop sign and crashed into a Dodge Ram driven by an 86-year-old man at the intersection of North Division Avenue and 7 Mile Road in Plainfield Township around 11 a.m. Saturday, forcing both vehicles off the road.
Michigan Man’s Logging Company Cuts Nearly $120,000 Worth Of Illegal Trees
Bidding on logging jobs is a tough business in the state of Michigan but under bidding knowing you are going to swipe more trees than you are allowed is illegal. Logging has been going on in the state of Michigan since the early 1820s. White pine was one of the most desired trees during that time. 50 years later, Michigan became the leading lumber producer in the nation but that was short-lived after other states with better varieties of trees became available.
Several residential streets in Norton Shores on tap for resurfacing this year
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – The city of Norton Shores will continue its millage-funded road projects this year with resurfacing of several neighborhood streets. The city is entering the 15th year of road improvements funded by the 1.5-mill levy and is expected to spend $1.5 million this year, according to information presented to the city council last month.
Multiple roundabouts coming to Kalamazoo as part of safe streets program
KALAMAZOO, MI -- The city of Kalamazoo is planning to install roundabouts in three different neighborhoods as part of a pilot program. The city of Kalamazoo will use a portion of $750,000 received in federal government grant funding through the new Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) Grant Program for the roundabouts.
Grand Action will develop site around planned amphitheater
Plans for a 12,000-seat amphitheater near downtown Grand Rapids continue to move forward, with the Kent County-Grand Rapids Convention/Arena Authority and Grand Action 2.0 on Friday agreeing how to develop the area around it.
Major I-96 interchange in Grand Rapids area to get upgrade, new bridge
WALKER, MI – An outdated interchange and aging bridge that carries much traffic is set to be replaced in Kent County. State lawmakers gave the green light to give $25 million to a packaged project that will upgrade an outdated interchange and aging bridge in Kent County in order to improve all ways of travel – not just vehicular.
Fox17
Grand Haven school bus with students on board involved in head-on crash
ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies responded to a head-on crash involving a Grand Haven Public Schools bus in Robinson Township Friday afternoon. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened near the intersection at 138th Avenue and Green Street after 4 p.m. We’re told a 20-year-old Grand...
Eaton County man killed in multi-car crash
According to the Clinton County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to a multi-car crash around 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 2 near the intersection of West State Road and South Grange Road.
Grand Rapids protesters call for police convictions after Tyre Nichols, Patrick Lyoya deaths
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — In frigid temperatures Saturday, Feb. 4, just over a dozen West Michigan residents protested the deaths of two Black men at the hands of police. Protesters at Monument Park in downtown Grand Rapids held signs calling for the conviction of the police officers who killed Patrick Lyoya in Grand Rapids last year, as well as those who killed Tyre Nichols in Memphis last month.
Up to 5 inches of snow possible for West Michigan, wind chills dropping to 15 below
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - The switch is flipping on the winter snowmaking machine again, this time targeting Lakeshore areas in West Michigan. Up to 5 inches of snow could fall between later today and Friday in some areas from Ludington stretching south to South Haven, according to the National Weather Service.
MSP: 1 arrested after chase near Kentwood
One person was arrested after leading deputies on a chase early Saturday morning.
9&10 News
Person Found Dead Inside White Cloud Home During Fire
A person is dead following a house fire in White Cloud. First responders got a call around 2:00 on Feb. 4 about smoke coming from a house on E. Pine Hill Ave. City of White Cloud Police Department said once fire departments and other first responders arrived, the house was fully engulfed.
Fox17
MSP bomb squad responds to hollowed-out bomb in Plainwell
PLAINWELL, Mich. — Michigan State Police’s (MSP) bomb squad was called after a possible bomb was discovered in downtown Plainwell Friday afternoon. The Plainwell Department of Public Safety (PDPS) says a report was filed half past noon. We’re told officers located what seemed like an old bomb that...
WOOD
Storm Team 8 Forecast, 6:30 p.m.: 020523
A quiet end to the weekend as clouds work to settle in. There may be a few breaks of sun in the late morning and early afternoon. Temperatures will reach the mid 30s with a strong west/southwest wind. Keep an eye out for a flurry or drizzle, especially close to the lakeshore.
WOOD
Sand Sculptures at Holland, Michigan
Wow! Look at the sand sculptures that the elements created at Holland, Michigan along the shore of Lake Michigan. This is near Holland State Park. There is a weather station right on the beach at the Holland Channel. It showed wind gusts 30-35 mph at Wednesday with temperatures in the low 30s. The cold air moved in for Thursday with temps. falling to 10-15. The wind turned to the north, then back to the southwest and picked up as temps. rose back to the low 30s. Last night (Sat. night), the temperature rose to 40 at the Holland weather station and we had a gust to 40 mph from the southwest.
MI man charged for illegal deer hunting said he's 'not the most ethical hunter'
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources said a Kalamazoo man is facing several charges related to illegal deer hunting.
Grand Rapids police dog severely injured in stabbing ‘back to normal,’ his officer partner says
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- When his police dog partner was brutally stabbed eight times in November, Grand Rapids police Officer Justin Kribs wasn’t about to leave the dog’s side. Kribs spent about five hours at an animal hospital to make sure K9 Eli was going to make it.
Police seek public’s help identifying alleged Dollar General shoplifter
NEWAYGO COUNTY, MI – Authorities are trying to identify a man who they believe stole items from a local dollar store. Newaygo County sheriff’s deputies responded to a 5:10 p.m. report of a person stealing items Saturday, Feb. 4, from a Dollar General store, located at 8530 Mason Dr. in Brooks Township.
