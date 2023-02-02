ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent County, MI

WWMT

Kent County man dies in crash after police say a teen driver runs red light

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP — A Comstock Park man died from injuries sustained in a traffic crash Saturday morning, according to the Kent County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said an 18-year-old woman from Sparta driving a Jeep ran a stop sign and crashed into a Dodge Ram driven by an 86-year-old man at the intersection of North Division Avenue and 7 Mile Road in Plainfield Township around 11 a.m. Saturday, forcing both vehicles off the road.
KENT COUNTY, MI
US 103.1

Michigan Man’s Logging Company Cuts Nearly $120,000 Worth Of Illegal Trees

Bidding on logging jobs is a tough business in the state of Michigan but under bidding knowing you are going to swipe more trees than you are allowed is illegal. Logging has been going on in the state of Michigan since the early 1820s. White pine was one of the most desired trees during that time. 50 years later, Michigan became the leading lumber producer in the nation but that was short-lived after other states with better varieties of trees became available.
MICHIGAN STATE
Fox17

Grand Haven school bus with students on board involved in head-on crash

ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies responded to a head-on crash involving a Grand Haven Public Schools bus in Robinson Township Friday afternoon. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened near the intersection at 138th Avenue and Green Street after 4 p.m. We’re told a 20-year-old Grand...
GRAND HAVEN, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Grand Rapids protesters call for police convictions after Tyre Nichols, Patrick Lyoya deaths

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — In frigid temperatures Saturday, Feb. 4, just over a dozen West Michigan residents protested the deaths of two Black men at the hands of police. Protesters at Monument Park in downtown Grand Rapids held signs calling for the conviction of the police officers who killed Patrick Lyoya in Grand Rapids last year, as well as those who killed Tyre Nichols in Memphis last month.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
9&10 News

Person Found Dead Inside White Cloud Home During Fire

A person is dead following a house fire in White Cloud. First responders got a call around 2:00 on Feb. 4 about smoke coming from a house on E. Pine Hill Ave. City of White Cloud Police Department said once fire departments and other first responders arrived, the house was fully engulfed.
WHITE CLOUD, MI
Fox17

MSP bomb squad responds to hollowed-out bomb in Plainwell

PLAINWELL, Mich. — Michigan State Police’s (MSP) bomb squad was called after a possible bomb was discovered in downtown Plainwell Friday afternoon. The Plainwell Department of Public Safety (PDPS) says a report was filed half past noon. We’re told officers located what seemed like an old bomb that...
PLAINWELL, MI
WOOD

Storm Team 8 Forecast, 6:30 p.m.: 020523

A quiet end to the weekend as clouds work to settle in. There may be a few breaks of sun in the late morning and early afternoon. Temperatures will reach the mid 30s with a strong west/southwest wind. Keep an eye out for a flurry or drizzle, especially close to the lakeshore.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Sand Sculptures at Holland, Michigan

Wow! Look at the sand sculptures that the elements created at Holland, Michigan along the shore of Lake Michigan. This is near Holland State Park. There is a weather station right on the beach at the Holland Channel. It showed wind gusts 30-35 mph at Wednesday with temperatures in the low 30s. The cold air moved in for Thursday with temps. falling to 10-15. The wind turned to the north, then back to the southwest and picked up as temps. rose back to the low 30s. Last night (Sat. night), the temperature rose to 40 at the Holland weather station and we had a gust to 40 mph from the southwest.
HOLLAND, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

The Grand Rapids Press

Grand Rapids, MI
28K+
Followers
34K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

The Grand Rapids Press and MLive www.mlive.com/grand-rapids. Part of Michigan's #1 media organization www.mlivemediagroup.com

 https://www.mlive.com/grand-rapids-muskegon/

