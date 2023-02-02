ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, PA

Promise Food & Wellness Center Provides Community Resources| PHOTOS

By Amy Shortell, The Morning Call
The Morning Call
The Morning Call
 3 days ago

The Promise Food & Wellness Center at Hays Elementary in Allentown is seen Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. The facility is a collaboration between Promise Neighborhoods, Allentown School District and other community partners. ( Amy Shortell/The Morning Call)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
LehighValleyLive.com

3 Bethlehem churches vote to consolidate, sell properties to Lehigh University

Three Bethlehem Lutheran churches have agreed to consolidate and sell their properties to Lehigh University. The vote Sunday, Feb. 5, follows years of planning by St. John’s Lutheran Church at 617 E. Fourth St., St. Peter’s Lutheran Church at 474 Vine St. and Light of Christ Lutheran Church at 2020 Worthington Ave. The sale includes a large parking lot at St. John’s Church.
BETHLEHEM, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Official hopes grassroots survey of ideas for Dixie Cup factory is ‘bat signal’ for developers

Northampton County officials said they need to see more details before taking seriously the results of a private survey about the Dixie Cup building. The county council’s Economic Development Committee asked the Wilson Borough resident who conducted the survey of residents’ thoughts on the South 24th Street site’s development to involve Lehigh University students and include information about the respondents’ demographics in the future.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

New women's center opens in Carbon County

CARBON COUNTY, Pa. — Michele Moyer has had a vision for seven years to create a place for women to escape abusive situations. "There are women out there who want to get away, but they don't have the means, they don't have the help. I found myself in that situation eventually, I ended up getting free because that person left," said Michele Moyer, founder, New Beginnings Women's Center.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
bctv.org

Senior Helpers Opens Doors in Reading

Local In-home Senior Care Company to Bring Upwards of 75 New Jobs to the Area. Senior Helpers®, one of the nation’s premier providers of personalized in-home senior care, announced the official opening of its Reading, PA location, managed and operated by Cody Johnson. The new franchise will serve senior citizens and their families in Wyomissing, Sinking Spring, Shillington and the surrounding areas, and it hopes to bring more than 75 new jobs to the region over the next year. The Reading location joins nine existing Senior Helpers locations in Pennsylvania and its professionally trained caregivers will help local seniors continue to enjoy the comfort of their own home despite age-related illnesses and mobility challenges.
READING, PA
Times Leader

Exploring the Lehigh Valley’s historic covered bridges

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. From the first time I watched the movie The Bridges of Madison County with Clint Eastwood and Meryl Streep in the mid ’90s, I’ve been in love with the peaceful beauty and romance of covered bridges. We are lucky to have more than 200 covered bridges still standing in Pennsylvania, which is more than any other state. Seven of those historic bridges are located in the Lehigh Valley.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

9-year-old Bucks County boy graduates high school

HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) -- Graduating high school is a big accomplishment and one Bucks County boy's graduation is making history.Nine-year-old David Balogun received his diploma from Reach Cyber Charter School in Harrisburg after taking classes remotely.He loves science and computer programming and credits a number of favorite teachers for his success.While David's parents have advanced degrees, they say raising a young son with extraordinary intellectual gifts is challenging.    "He's a 9-year-old with a brain that just has the capacity to understand and comprehend a lot of concepts that's beyond his years and sometimes beyond my understanding," Ronya Balogun, David's mother, said.David has also ambitious goals for the future."I want to be an astrophysicist and I want to study black holes and supernovas," he said.After completing a semester at Bucks County Community College, the family is now looking at colleges and universities across the country.David is also working to earn his black belt in martial arts.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
tourcounsel.com

Carbon Plaza Mall | Shopping mall in Lehighton, Pennsylvania

Carbon Plaza Mall is an indoor and outdoor shopping mall on the south side of Route 443 in Mahoning Township, Carbon County, Pennsylvania, just outside Lehighton. It is anchored by a Giant Supermarket and a Big Lots location and has an eight-screen theatre. Other major stores include Rent-A-Center and Rite Aid.
LEHIGHTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Flames damage family home of Senator Bob Casey

SCRANTON, Pa. — Flames heavily damaged a family vacation home of Senator Bob Casey on Sunday. Crews were called to the home along East Shore Drive in Lake Ariel around noon. The home was heavily damaged on the first and second floors. No one was home at the time...
LAKE ARIEL, PA
wkok.com

Selinsgrove Inn Sold to Bucks County Investors

SELINSGROVE – The Selinsgrove Inn has been sold. Owner Scott Shaffer told WKOK Friday the hotel was sold to real estate investors from Bucks County. He says the 24-room inn on Market Street will continue to operate as a hotel. The Inn had been on the market for the last few years.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

The $1.5B deal that ended Bethlehem Steel | Lehigh Valley historical headlines

Bethlehem Steel was bankrupt. Its flagship plant had ceased. The end finally came in the form a $1.5 billion offer — though Steel insisted it wasn’t so. “It’s not the end. It’s a new beginning,” Steel CEO Robert “Steve” Miller said 20 years ago this week after reaching an agreement in principle with Cleveland-based International Steel Group on ISG’s offer submitted a month earlier.
BETHLEHEM, PA
wmmr.com

4 Pennsylvania Hospitals Make ‘America’s 50 Best Hospitals’ List

If you’re looking for the best hospital care in Pennsylvania, there’s a new list out that names four regional hospitals among the best in America. The list comes from HeathGrades.com. They conducted a study to determine America’s 50 best hospitals, which means these health care providers are in the top 1% of hospitals in the nation for “consistently providing overall clinical excellence across a broad spectrum of conditions and procedures year over year.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
actionnews5.com

‘I want to be an astrophysicist’: 9-year-old graduates high school

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WGAL) - Imagine being 9 years old and already holding a high school diploma. That’s the case for David Balogun. The 9-year-old recently graduated from the Reach Cyber Charter School in Harrisburg. David reportedly took classes remotely from his home in Bucks County. He said he enjoys...
HARRISBURG, PA
sanatogapost.com

MontCo, Berks Liquor License-Holders Cited in January

ALLENTOWN PA – A total of 70 complaints about liquor law violations at restaurants and bars that serve alcoholic beverages in Montgomery, Berks, and four other counties were received by the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement during January 2023, according to its month-end report. Troopers assigned...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
The Morning Call

The Morning Call

Allentown, PA
12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Morning Call is a daily newspaper based in Allentown, Pennsylvania, in the United States. The Morning Call serves a nine-county region of eastern Pennsylvania and western New Jersey and is the largest circulation newspaper of the Lehigh Valley, the third most populous region of Pennsylvania.

 https://www.mcall.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy