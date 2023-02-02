ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

How to become human compost (and other ways to be environmentally-friendly, post-mortem)

By Louise Boyle
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ENlXq_0kaaCCvr00

New Yorkers, intensely proud of that moniker though they are, will likely be forced to relinquish it once dead.

In a city where space is at a premium, two-thirds of those who opt for a burial are ultimately relocated beyond the five boroughs, according to Columbia University’s DeathLAB, a research and design space aimed at “changing how people think about death”.

The project is part of a growing movement of academics, artists, designers, funeral home owners, and environmentalists reconsidering how to navigate one of life’s few universal truths: that it ends.

With cities becoming ever more crowded , and spiralling climate and environmental concerns worldwide, some are seeking alternative, more environmentally-conscious paths in death.

Over the past century or so, the funeral industry in the United States and other western countries has become increasingly sanitized and industrialized.

For many burials, the body is embalmed by being drained of fluids and injected with formaldehyde (a chemical that has been linked to several types of cancer.) An estimated 800,000 gallons of embalming fluid is used in the US annually, according to National Geographic , enough to cover a football field by two feet. Bodies are also typically dressed, with make-up and hair products applied.

Traditional burials can have a significant financial and environmental footprint. The average cost of a US funeral is $7,848, according to the National Funeral Directors Association and a lot of that expense goes on caskets which use 30 million feet of hardwood (some of rare tropical varieties), 90,000 tons of steel and 2,700 tons of copper and bronze annually, Columbia’s DeathLAB reports . There’s also vast amounts of carbon-intensive materials for burial vaults -- some 1.6 million tons of concrete and 14,000 tons of steel.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lqWJR_0kaaCCvr00

Even cremation, less expensive and using fewer materials, is not without environmental impact. Cremations release mercury, carbon monoxide and sulfur dioxide into the atmosphere and require an average 28 gallons of fuel (similar to a tank of gas in an SUV). Cremating a single body is equivalent to the average home’s monthly household energy consumption, Columbia’s researchers found.

Traditional funeral practices are so ingrained in society that we assume this is how death has to be, said Caitlin Doughty, a licensed mortician, author and owner of Clarity Funerals and Cremation in Los Angeles, who founded The Order of the Good Death , a non-profit for funeral reform.

“It didn’t go that way 100-150 years ago, and it does not have to go that way in the future,’ she told The Independent.

Over the past few decades, changing values and advances in technology have led to a burgeoning sustainable death space: from natural and conservation burials to water cremation and human composting .

“I’m interested in how we move away from the traditional funeral industry and start to see a lot more family involvement, environmentally-friendly options and better financial options,” Ms Doughty said. “Things that make people feel more connected and comfortable with the idea of their eventual demise.”

In December, New York became the sixth US state to legalize human composting, or “Natural Organic Reduction” as it’s officially titled.

Human composting was invented by Katrina Spade, who came up with the idea while researching the funeral industry as a graduate student in architecture.

Modelled on how farmers dispose of livestock, the human composting process has been tested and refined over the past ten years.

“My favorite way to think about composting is like when you walk in a forest,” Ms Spade told The Independent . “Dig down about six inches, there are pine needles, sticks, leaves and chipmunks, and all of that dead, organic material is decomposing to create topsoil. What we do is mimic that process inside of our vessel system.”

It works by laying a body on a bed of wood chips, alfalfa and straw and then keeping it in a temperature and moisture-controlled vessel to accelerate natural decomposition. After four to six weeks, two wheelbarrows’ worth of soil is left.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k7Fin_0kaaCCvr00

Ms Spade founded Recompose, the world’s first human composting company, in 2017. Since then, more than 200 people from all over the US have chosen to have their bodies composted.

“Beyond the environmentalists who love this idea, what surprised me was seeing a strong libertarian bent towards human composting, where it’s about choice and deciding for one’s own self what to do with our bodies when we die and not being stuck with a couple of options because the industry says,” Ms Spade said.

She says “it’s been interesting to see a wide range of people,” adding that “even though the Catholic church is technically opposed to the idea, conceptually I’ve heard from lots of Catholics that this is what they want for their bodies when they die.”

Astonishingly, around 25 per cent of those pre-paying for the process are under the age of 49, Ms Spade says.

“Most people aren’t pre-planning for their future funeral at 20, 30, 40,” she explained. “But I think this feels like joining a movement.”

The interest may be driven by younger people’s focus on reining in the climate crisis , which will require dramatic cuts to emissions across all parts of society.

Ms Spade points out the carbon footprints of both conventional burial and cremation, not to mention the casket, headstone, and upkeep of the cemetery.

“The nice thing about human composting is you avoid those emissions and you’re also sequestering carbon in the process into the soil,” she added. “Over a metric ton of carbon is saved per person who chooses to be composted versus cremated or buried.”

Ms Spade regards human composting as the urban equivalent of natural, or green, burials which involve graves dug by hand, and bodies placed straight in the ground with no more than a biodegradable casket or burial shroud.

“It’s a beautiful concept but still takes land and I think best for rural settings. Recompose was developed as an urban equivalent to natural burial,” she said. “[It’s] a way for the billions of us that live in cities to care for our bodies in an ecological manner, and use the nutrients on plants and trees.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YBDlQ_0kaaCCvr00

While the laws around human composting are still being developed, the rules around where the soil can be spread typically follow what is allowed for cremated ashes. Some people choose to donate their soil to forest restoration projects, conservation areas or be returned to home gardens. “If you want to be rose bushes because you loved rose bushes, that would be a beautiful place to go,” Ms Doughty said.

Human composting is not the only way to give your body back to the planet . In a conservation burial, a body or cremated remains are interred in places to protect them from future development. There are more than 300 natural burial cemeteries in the US, and a handful work with land trust organizations, according to the Conservation Burial Alliance.

“I call it chaining yourself to a tree post-mortem,” Ms Doughty said.

At Campo de Estrellas, a conservation cemetery in East Texas, both human and pet remains are interred across nine acres of former cattle pasture that is being rewilded. Caskets and shrouds must be biodegradable, and all flowers and plants that mark a grave site must be native species to Texas.

At Prairie Creek Conservation cemetery in Gainsville, Florida, remains are buried among forests and meadows interwoven with trails where people hike, cycle and ride horses.

“It’s a living place, and a beautiful place to be,” Ms Doughty said. “I think what these options come down to is an overriding impulse for people to, not only make their own choices for their dead body, but also to have a synergy or connection with the land. This humbleness of realizing -- I’ve taken a lot from the land as a human throughout my life, and now is finally my opportunity to give back,” she added.

An eco-friendly alternative to cremation is the process of aquamation, or water cremation, which is legal in 18 states, according to Valerie Keene, an attorney specializing in estate planning.

A body is placed in an airtight capsule with alkalized water and is broken down over about eight hours. The remaining ashes are then dried and returned to the family. Aquamation doesn’t involve burning fossil fuels and has more than 90 per cent energy savings when compared to flame-based cremation, according to experts.

Archbishop Desmond Tutu, the legendary anti-apartheid campaigner, chose aquamation and a modest funeral when he died in South Africa in 2021. The religious leader had used his final years to urge world leaders to take more urgent action on the climate crisis.

While there’s no doubt that environmentally-friendly funerals create less emissions and use fewer resources than traditional burials and cremation, the more striking impact is in the shift in mindset to make these choices, Ms Doughty says.

“It’s accepting that the human body is organic material, that's not better than any other animal or any other piece of organic material,” she said.

“It’s growing new life from our dead bodies as opposed to being put in a box [and] locked away in a ‘forever grave’. That's a huge mental shift in how we live and die, knowing this is possible.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Revealed: Shocking accounts of migrants handcuffed and self-harming in UK’s chaotic asylum system

Asylum seekers were handcuffed and restrained after self-harming in scenes of desperation and chaos at a controversial migrant processing centre, The Independent can reveal.Shocking accounts by Home Office staff and private contractors record fights breaking out over food and overcrowding as the population at Manston climbed towards 4,000 people in October.Documents obtained under freedom of information laws by Liberty Investigates, part of the Liberty civil rights charity, and seen by The Independent, show how staff restrained detainees and locked them in “cell vans” at the former military base in Kent.The first detailed testimony of the conditions described by the guards...
The Independent

Watch: Moment Chinese ‘spy balloon’ is shot down over Carolina

Footage shows the moment the Chinese “spy balloon” was shot down over the Atlantic Ocean, near the coast of Carolina. Video shared by Twitter users @ashlynforsc and @haleyewalsh shows the moment of the impact.The Associated Press say that President Joe Biden gave the green light to shoot the balloon down, hours after announcing that he was going to “deal with” the situation.China has so far denied any spying, with diplomat Wang Yi stating: “China is a responsible country and has always strictly abided by international law.”Click here for our newsletters. Read More Pentagon reveals movements of Chinese spy balloonJoe Biden addresses Chinese ‘spy balloon’: ‘We’re gonna take care of it’Moment mariner rescued by coast guard as huge wave smashes into capsized vessel
CAROLINA, WV
The Independent

Cancer patient offloaded from flight after ‘repeatedly asking for help with bag’

A woman has claimed that American Airlines offloaded her from a flight in Delhi after she could not place her own cabin bag in the overhead lockers.Meenakshi Sengupta has lodged a complaint with the US airline, telling police and aviation authorities that she has no strength in her arms following surgery and treatment for cancer, and accusing an AA crew member of “extremely rude and arrogant” behaviour.The airline confirmed that a “disruptive customer” had been removed from Flight 293 from Delhi to New York on 30 January. In a complaint to Delhi Police seen by NDTV, Ms Sengupta said she...
The Independent

White House says Chinese spy balloon was watching ‘sensitive military sites’ and program has been targeting US for years

The suspected Chinese espionage airship that was downed by an American F-22 fighter on Saturday was targeting “sensitive military sites” as part of a program that has been known to US officials for a number of years, the White House has said.National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told reporters during a briefing on Monday that China’s claim that the airship was a civilian craft sent aloft for climate study purposes “strains credulity,” and said US officials have known that the Chinese military had “a measure of control” over the speed and direction of the balloon, which was surveilling “sensitive...
The Independent

Western New York struck by strongest earthquake in over 20 years

A small earthquake rumbled through western New York early Monday, alarming people in a region unaccustomed to such shaking but apparently causing no significant damage.The US Geological Survey preliminarily reported a 3.8 earthquake centered east of Buffalo in the suburb of West Seneca at about 6.15am. Seismologist Yaareb Altaweel said it matched the intensity of the strongest earthquake the region has seen in 40 years of available records — a 3.8 quake that was recorded in November 1999.The shaking lasted a few seconds and sent residents first to their windows and then to social media in search of an...
BUFFALO, NY
The Independent

Chinese spy balloon – live: Navy recovering debris as US reveals three balloons under Trump

US Navy divers are beginning to recover debris from a Chinese spy balloon that a US jet shot down off the coast of South Carolina, as tension builds between the world powers amid the Biden administration’s efforts to stabilise its relationship with Beijing.White House officials have revealed that several similar high-altitude surveillance ballons from China had travelled over the continental US during former president Donald Trump’s administration.The former president has repeatedly denied the claims, dismissing them as “fake disinformation” and claiming Beijing had “too much respect” for him to have carried out surveillance in US airspace.Mr Trump and Republican...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
The Independent

Vitamin D supplements help pregnant women have a ‘natural delivery’, says study

Women who take extra vitamin D during their pregnancy are more likely to have a ‘natural’ delivery, according to new research.The study, published in the Journal of Public Health, analysed results from the MAVIDOS trial which involved 965 women being randomly allocated an extra 1,000 International Units (IU) per day of vitamin D during their pregnancy or a placebo.Analysis showed that 65.6% of women who took extra Vitamin D had a spontaneous vaginal delivery, or “natural” delivery, compared to 57.9% in the placebo group.Fewer women from the vitamin D group had an assisted delivery (13.2%) compared with the placebo group...
The Independent

Black and Asian ‘pension gap’ putting millions at risk, think-tank warns

Black and Asian people are less likely than white Britons to save into a pension scheme, risking financial instability for millions in their old age, a think-tank has warned while urging ministers to act.The Social Market Foundation (SMF) think-tank found that just 25 per cent of people from ethnic minorities have a workplace pension, which is below the national rate of 38 per cent.In research supported by the consumer group Which?, the SMF found that ethnic minorities are more sceptical than others about the value of private pension savings and are more likely to believe that the state pension will...
The Independent

North Korea party meeting set to discuss 'urgent' food issue

North Korea has scheduled a major political conference to discuss the “urgent task” of improving its agricultural sector, a possible sign of worsening food insecurity as the country's economic isolation deepens amid a defiant nuclear weapons push. North Korea’s official Korean Central News Agency said Monday that members of the ruling Workers’ Party’s Politburo met on Saturday and agreed to hold a larger plenary meeting of the party’s Central Committee in late February to review strategies on agriculture and set new goals. It said the Politburo members acknowledged a “a turning point is needed to dynamically promote the radical...
The Independent

3 US tourists stabbed in popular Puerto Rican neighborhood

Three U.S. tourists were stabbed in Puerto Rico early Monday after police said someone told them to stop filming in a renowned seaside community known as La Perla that is popular with visitors.The confrontation began when one of the tourists, who lives in South Carolina, began filming a mobile hamburger cart and was told to stop and leave the area, police said.Two of the tourists remain hospitalized, including one who was stabbed six times, police said.No one has been arrested.The attack happened nearly two years after a tourist from Delaware was killed and set on fire after police said...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
The Independent

'Died suddenly' posts twist tragedies to push vaccine lies

Results from 6-year-old Anastasia Weaver’s autopsy may take weeks. But online anti-vaccine activists needed only hours after her funeral this week to baselessly blame the COVID-19 vaccine.A prolific Twitter account posted Anastasia’s name and smiling dance portrait in a tweet with a syringe emoji. A Facebook user messaged her mother, Jessica Day-Weaver, to call her a “murderer” for having her child vaccinated.In reality, the Ohio kindergartner had experienced lifelong health problems since her premature birth, including epilepsy, asthma and frequent hospitalizations with respiratory viruses. “The doctors haven’t given us any information other than it was due to all of her...
OHIO STATE
The Independent

Biden offers to brief Trump team on Chinese spy balloons they failed to catch

The Biden administration has offered to brief former Donald Trump officials about the Chinese spy balloons that they failed to catch during his administration.The Pentagon announced on Saturday that three suspected Chinese surveillance balloons travelled over the continental US during Mr Trump’s time in office. Among the three separate encounters, one balloon is believed to have travelled over parts of Texas and Florida.None of the balloons were shot down and the American people were not made aware of the situation.A fourth balloon also reportedly entered US airspace earlier on in the Biden administration.Mr Trump repeatedly denied the US intelligence...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Cory Booker criticises US ‘drumbeat to war’ with China after general’s comments

Senator Cory Booker is asking his colleagues to cool off the rhetoric aimed at China after the US shot down a spy balloon over the weekend and a four-star US general predicted that war with the rival superpower was inevitable.The New Jersey Democrat spoke Sunday on NBC’s Meet the Press with Chuck Todd. During the interview, he knocked what he said was a growing “drumbeat” or “rush” to conflict with the People’s Republic of China that was unhealthy and ran the risk of souring peaceful alternatives.His remarks came in response to a question from Mr Todd asking him to...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
334K+
Post
540M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy