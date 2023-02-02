Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
World Series Champion Announces Retirement Weeks Before Season StartsOnlyHomersTampa, FL
Florida Team forms Human Chain to Save Wayward DolphinjoemoodyClearwater, FL
President Biden To Visit Florida on February 9 To Talk About Healthcare Costs – Is He Welcome in the Sunshine State?Toby HazlewoodFlorida State
Miami, Orlando, and Tampa experiencing some of the highest rental price increases in the countryEllen EastwoodOrlando, FL
Related
Tampa Puts New Cemetery Owners on Watch
Tampa's Jim Crow history with black cemeteries adds to concern
Lawsuit Filed Against Hillsborough County School Board For Alleged Segregation
TAMPA, Fla. – A plaintiff suing the Hillsborough County School Board says the federal EEOA (Equal Education Opportunities Act) of 1974 has been violated as the county’s school re-districting efforts allegedly continue segregating students by race or color. The EEOA is enforceable when racial discrimination
Beach Beacon
Around Town: Pinellas news briefs
Pinellas County Corrections Officer Deputy Anthony LaCorte has been selected as the 2023 Corrections Officer of the Year by the Florida Sheriffs Association. LaCorte received the award during the annual FSA banquet for his selfless attention to duty and perseverance. According to an FSA statement: “On July 12, 2022, Deputy...
suncoastnews.com
Tarpon Springs considers purchasing Sponge Docks property for parkland
TARPON SPRINGS — Voters may get a chance to decide whether the city should purchase property along Roosevelt Boulevard to develop as a park and potential event venue. The city recently received an offer from Marco Menna of Santorini Development to sell the city their four parcels, comprised of 1.97 acres of land on Roosevelt Boulevard, for $1.8 million. Roosevelt Boulevard intersects Dodecanese Boulevard near the western end of the latter street.
Bay News 9
St. Pete Beach approves parking sensors for Corey Avenue
ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. — The St. Pete Beach City Council recently approved a contract for the installation and maintenance of 180 parking sensors to help determine the city's parking needs. "In order to be able to have the right policies, we need to have data," said City Manager...
stpeterising.com
Sundial to undergo major renovations in downtown St. Pete
Nearly a year after purchasing the Sundial retail and dining center at 153 2nd Avenue North in downtown St. Pete for $21.13 million, St. Petersburg-based Paradise Ventures and Tampa-based Ally Capital Group have unveiled a plan to renovate a portion of the 85,357-square-foot plaza. Designed by Behar and Peteranecz, a...
suncoastnews.com
Tarpon Springs looks to acquire Sponge Docks park through eminent domain
TARPON SPRINGS — After months, some say years, of trying to purchase the small pocket park on the southern corner of Cross and Hope streets at the Sponge Docks, Tarpon Springs commissioners decided to acquire Cocoris Park through eminent domain. The irregularly shaped park, with many stately trees, is...
hernandosun.com
The Weeki Wachee mermaid historian who “never touched water”
Hernando County residents know Jan Knowles as a historian and tour guide, one who has led festive and informative tours, sometimes in costume and by carriage, showcasing the history and spectacle of the homes, businesses, landmarks, and the art of Brooksville. Yet, not everyone knows that Knowles herself is a shining part of local history. So, in honor of the 75th anniversary of Weeki Wachee Springs, she has expressed a gracious willingness to share her story. “I was the only Weeki Wachee Mermaid that never touched water,” she declared.
Longboat Observer
Wawa opens new Fruitville Road store
With a measure of fanfare fitting for such an event, the long-awaited Wawa store at 2257 Fruitville Road opened last week. Members of the Sarasota Police Department, local first responders and Mayor Kyle Battie — along with Wawa’s mascot Wally Goose, helped the new store open its doors to customers for the fist time at 8 a.m. Feb. 2.
More than 40 of the best concerts happening in Tampa Bay from Feb. 3-9
It's a good week to be a live music fan.
Pasco County considers 'tent city' as a temporary fix for homeless crisis
The county is looking at different locations where they can provide bathrooms and showers and heated structures.
fox13news.com
Southbound Howard Frankland Bridge will close overnight for sign installation
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - At 11 p.m. Monday, all southbound lanes of the Howard Frankland Bridge will shut down for a few hours as part of a multimillion-dollar project. The closure will allow crews to install overhead signs across all lanes of traffic on the Pinellas County side of the bridge. Northbound lanes will remain open.
Remembering Tampa's long lost lesbian bar Jimmie White's Tavern
I was so excited to see Queer Love in History recently feature Jimmie White's Tavern, a Tampa lesbian bar that operated in the 1950s and '60s. The story: Photographer and LGBTQ activist Bobby Smith captured scenes of queer joy, including an unofficial wedding, at Jimmy White's, sometimes referred to as La Concha or Cucujo's — a reference to the owner, Jo.
stpetecatalyst.com
Kirstie Alley’s Clearwater home lists
February 4, 2023 - The waterfront Clearwater home of the late actress Kirstie Alley is listed for sale with an asking price of $5.995 million. The 7,815-square-foot estate at 1100 N. Oceola Ave., built in 1993, has nine bedrooms, with five bedrooms in the main house, and features two courtyards and a pool with a spa. Ray Cassano of Station Square Realty LLC is the listing agent.
tourcounsel.com
Tyrone Square | Shopping mall in St. Petersburg, Florida
Tyrone Square (also referred to as Tyrone Square Mall) is an enclosed shopping mall in St. Petersburg, Florida. Opened in 1972, it features Dick's Sporting Goods, Dillard's, Five Below, J. C. Penney, Macy's and PetSmart as its anchor stores. Tyrone Square's first anchor, Sears, opened as a freestanding store in...
Beach Beacon
Looking ahead: Upcoming A&E events, activities
• “Birthday Club,” through Feb. 26, at the Early Bird Dinner Theatre, 13355 49th St. N., Clearwater. The price for buffet and show is $45 including tax. Onsite catering is provided by Banquet Masters. Call 727-446-5898 for reservations and specific dates available. Visit www.earlybirddinnertheatre.com. • “Little Shop of...
Beach Beacon
Favorite Florida symbol requires care
DUNEDIN — When you think of Florida, you think of warm, sunny weather and palm trees. Perhaps that is why the cabbage palm, or sabal palmetto, was chosen as the state tree. It is believed that the common name cabbage palm was created as a result of the cabbage-like flavor from the edible heart of the palm.
theonlinecurrent.com
Dog poop is not paper or plastic
Eckerd College prides itself on being as environmentally friendly and sustainable as possible. One of Eckerd’s many outlets with the focus on helping sustain the earth is the recycling program. This federal work-study program uses student workers and volunteers to collect the recycling waste from both academic and residential buildings.
Subway Moves Down the Street in St. Pete, Plans New San Antonio Location
Ground will be broken soon on a new Subway in San Antonio
3 People Shot In The Parking Lot Of St. Petersburg Rec Center Early Sunday
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Three people, ages 18-23, were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds early Sunday, according to police. Investigators say two women, ages 20 and 22, are in critical but stable condition, and a man is in good condition with a non-life-threatening injury.
Comments / 1