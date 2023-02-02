ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rishi Sunak ‘comfortable’ with Dominic Raab keeping job despite bullying allegations

By Mary-Kate Findon
 3 days ago

Rishi Sunak says he is "comfortable" with Dominic Raab staying in his position despite the bullying allegations made against him.

Sunak was asked if he was comfortable with Raab staying on as his deputy pending an investigation by Piers Morgan .

"Yes, because I believe in due process. I believe people should have a fair hearing," Sunak replied.

Raab is now facing fresh bullying allegations that he launched an “abusive attack” on a prominent anti-Brexit activist.

He says they are "baseless and malicious."

