elkhornmediagroup.com
La Grande, Second Street Replacement Planned for Spring
LA GRANDE – La Grande Public Works are planning a replacement of the 18 inch steel watermain pipe located under 2nd street. The section of work will span between the intersections of Penn Avenue and K avenue. The street itself will be torn up and replaced as part of the project, including a new base, asphalt and repaving. According to public works, this is a continuation of a previous reconstruction project that stretched from the intersection of Adams Avenue to Spring Avenue and was completed in August 2021. The new reconstruction and pipe replacement is tentatively slated for April at the earliest. Public works are still waiting on the new section pipe which is scheduled to ship March 31.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Confirmed Wolf Depredation in Union County
UNION COUNTY – (Information from the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife) ODFW has confirmed an additional wolf depredation in Union County. The Incident took place on private land in the Bazine Creek area and resulted in the death of a single livestock herding dog. The incident was investigated on February 2. ODFW noted that the attack possibly involved the same group of wolves from a previous January 27 incident. It is not believed to be the result of the OR75/OR86 wolves.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Commissioners to consider litter pickup agreement
WALLA WALLA – The Walla Walla County Board of Commissioners meets today (Monday) at 9 a.m. and will consider a resolution approving an interlocal agreement between the city of Walla Walla and the Walla Walla County Corrections Department for litter pickup on specified areas of U.S. 12, as well as certain agreed-upon special projects. The agreement covers a 24-month period from March 1, 2023, through March 1, 2025.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Bank building has new owner
PENDLETON – The old Wells Fargo bank building and Centennial Plaza at the corner of South Main Street and Southeast Dorion Avenue has been sold by philanthropist Jordan Schnitzer of Portland. Pendleton Economic Development Director Steve Chrisman said the new owner is Rocky Hegele and his company, American Sprinklers.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Scammers are once again working to steal your information/money
LA GRANDE – Utility scams are being reported again. Recently Elkhorn Media Group has been alerted that citizens in the La Grande area are receiving calls from someone claiming to be from the electric company and demanding money or have services shut off. Joseph Hathaway from Oregon Trail Electric...
elkhornmediagroup.com
County backs DA PERS change
UMATILLA COUNTY – The Umatilla County Board of Commissioners is backing a legislative proposal that district attorneys and deputy district attorneys be included in the Police/Fire Public Employee Retirement System instead of being simply in PERS. The vote taken last week was unanimous. Commissioner John Shafer called the proposal...
Post Register
Bus accident kills one, injures two in Baker County
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Baker County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) and Oregon State Police (OSP) are investigating a bus accident that has left one juvenile deceased and critically injured an adult female and another juvenile. On January 30, 2023 at approximately 5:55 p.m. law enforcement and emergency medical services were...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Fatal Crash – HWY 86 – Baker County
BAKER COUNTY – (Release from the Oregon State Police) On Monday, January 30, 2023, at approximately 4:33 A.M., the Oregon State Police responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 86, near milepost 57, in Baker County. The preliminary investigation indicated a 2015 Ford Edge, operated by Amber Hampton...
