LA GRANDE – La Grande Public Works are planning a replacement of the 18 inch steel watermain pipe located under 2nd street. The section of work will span between the intersections of Penn Avenue and K avenue. The street itself will be torn up and replaced as part of the project, including a new base, asphalt and repaving. According to public works, this is a continuation of a previous reconstruction project that stretched from the intersection of Adams Avenue to Spring Avenue and was completed in August 2021. The new reconstruction and pipe replacement is tentatively slated for April at the earliest. Public works are still waiting on the new section pipe which is scheduled to ship March 31.

LA GRANDE, OR ・ 1 HOUR AGO