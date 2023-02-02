ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Going once, twice: Weird pieces of Military Circle mall — from playground toys to food court trash cans — up for auction

By Trevor Metcalfe, The Virginian-Pilot
 3 days ago

Does your home need a mall food court trash can ?

Would the large hanging clock that greeted Military Circle visitors for years look great in your living room? How about an entire mall directory sign ?

The city of Norfolk is selling off dozens of items from the mall in several online estate sale auctions. The auctions, organized by Lady Antiquity Estate Sales, are open until Friday for one lot and Saturday for the second . More lots will be going up in the near future, Lady Antiquity owner Sharon Roberts said.

The items are being sold after the mall closed on Jan. 31. The city, which owns the structure, plans to demolish most of the mall and may redevelop the area into an arena, multifamily housing and more with a team led by Virginia Beach native Pharrell Williams.

Roberts said this was the first mall her team had ever handled. Her favorite items, which she said have already been sold, are the mall’s Christmas decorations. A man is driving all the way from California to pick them up.

“It’s a lot of fun,” Roberts said.

Here are some of the weirdest and unique items from the auction:

The aforementioned cafeteria trash receptacle.

A mall-themed money machine , complete with a blower.

This little guy.

This other little guy.

An old restaurant signboard .

Two enormous palm trees .

To bid on the items and for more information, visit ladyantiquity.com .

Trevor Metcalfe, 757-222-5345, trevor.metcalfe@pilotonline.com

