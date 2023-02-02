ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

ABC Big 2 News

Caught on camera: Woman punched outside Midland home

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Caught on camera: A woman in Midland being beaten by two other women after she jumped out of a truck. The video above began circulating Thursday evening when it was caught by a nearby Ring camera and was immediately posted to Facebook. Neighbors who saw the video said they are appalled […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

One injured in vehicle-pedestrian crash in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- One person was injured Friday morning in a vehicle/pedestrian crash on Front Avenue.  According to the Midland Police Department, the crash happened before dawn when a "presumably" intoxicated man tried to cross Front Street near the Texas intersection. A witness said the driver of a Chevrolet Tahoe hit the victim as he […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Wanted suspect arrested after high-speed chase ends in crash

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested earlier this week after allegedly leading police in a high-speed chase that ended in a crash. Dylan Scott Kerr, 25, has been charged with evading arrest, theft of a firearm, possession of marijuana, and failure to comply with responsibilities after striking a fixed object in the roadway. […]
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Friday, 2/3/23

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Friday, 2/3/23: It is thawing out across West Texas and that trend will continue into the weekend. A ridge of high pressure will control the weather this weekend and bring more southerly winds...warmer temperatures and just a few clouds. Early morning temps will be in the mid to upper 20s with highs this afternoon ranging from the mid to upper 50s.
ODESSA, TX

