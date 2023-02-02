Read full article on original website
Related
abc27.com
4 teens, 1 adult charged in crime string targeting Amish
MERCER COUNTY, Pa. (WKBN) – Four juveniles and one adult were charged last Thursday after a string of burglaries, thefts and criminal mischief incidents that targeted Amish communities, according to a report. According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, PSP Mercer investigated a string of crimes through Fairview, Coolspring,...
abc27.com
Pa. woman loses $14K to person claiming to be deputy
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman lost $14,000 after she thought she was talking to a sheriff’s deputy from Deleware back in January. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, a Perry County woman reported a person claiming to be from a Deleware state sheriff’s office told her she had a warrant for failing to respond to a subpoena.
abc27.com
Man wanted for kidnapping, aggravated assault in Franklin County
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania man is wanted in Franklin County on multiple felonies. According to Chambersburg Police, an active arrest warrant was issued for Jarell Cherry on Friday, Feb. 3. Cherry is wanted for felony kidnapping, aggravated assault, strangulation, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited...
abc27.com
Man arrested for alleged York County strangulation, assault
DILLSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Carroll Township Police Department, a 33-year-old man was arrested on Friday, Feb. 3, after allegedly strangling and assaulting a woman. Officers with the Carroll Township Police Department responded to the Sheetz on Route 15 at around 11:26 p.m. on Feb. 2, 2023,...
abc27.com
World War II undetonated explosive device found in Cumberland County
NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) — Police found an undetonated explosive device in New Cumberland Borough during the morning hours of Sunday, Feb. 5. According to police, officers with the New Cumberland Police Department were dispatched to the 500 block of Brandt Avenue where the device was located. Police state that the device looked to be from the World War II era.
abc27.com
Elderly woman dead after fatal York County fire
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Early Monday morning, the Fairview Township Fire Department responded to a fatal fire at a home off of Thorley Road in York County. According to the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), at 1:49 a.m. PSP Fire Marshals were dispatched to a home located on 369 Thorley Road in York County for a residential structure fire.
abc27.com
Suspect identified in Palmyra assault investigation
PALMYRA, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Palmyra Borough Police Department, a man wanted in connection with an assault last month has been identified. Police say a man was found bleeding from his head when they arrived at the first block of North Railroad Street on January 28. Police...
abc27.com
Case against Lancaster County man in wife’s 1980s cold case death moves forward
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – The case against a Lancaster County man in the 1980s cold case death of his wife will move forward after a hearing on Friday. According to a Lancaster County District Attorney’s office spokesperson, Magisterial District Judge William Benner “found sufficient evidence was presented to bound the case” against Jere Bagenstose over to the Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas.
abc27.com
Police in Lebanon County investigating shots fired into bank
LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — South Lebanon Township Police are investigating an incident of shots fired that occurred on Thursday, Feb. 2. According to police, officers responded to the Wells Fargo Bank at 850 East Walnut Street in Lebanon. When police arrived on the scene, they learned two bullet holes were found in the entry doors by employees.
abc27.com
3 vehicles involved in crash on Route 30 in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Crews were on the scene of a crash that happened on Route 30 in Lancaster County on Sunday afternoon. According to Lieutenant Bill Hickey with the Lancaster Bureau of Police, the call of the crash came in at 12:52 p.m. The crash affected the westbound lanes of the highway, and three vehicles were involved.
abc27.com
Multiple Lancaster teens arrested for guns within 14 hours
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Three teens were arrested on gun charges during two incidents within 14 hours of each other. On February 1 at 11:40 p.m., officers attempted to stop 19-year-old Justin Cabrera in the area of Dauphin Street and S. Lime Street. Police say Cabrera fled on food and a firearm fell out of his waistband.
abc27.com
Fire damages townhouses in Cumberland County
SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A fire damaged townhomes in Cumberland County on Saturday, Feb. 4. Officials were called to the scene at the 300 block of Liberty Court in Silver Spring Township at around 2 p.m. on Saturday. Silver Spring Township Fire Company has told abc27 that most of the fire was at the back of the home.
abc27.com
Carlisle teen arrested for attempted homicide after drive-by shooting
CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Carlisle Police have arrested a 16-year-old after a shooting on January 26. Carlisle Police say officers responded to W. Louther Street for a report of shots fired and determined a shot had been fired from a moving vehicle. Bullet fragments were recovered from a vehicle...
abc27.com
One injured after Lancaster County fire
EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A fire has injured one person in Lancaster County. According to an officer with the East Lampeter Township Police Department, fire crews responded to a mobile home fire Saturday night in the township around 7:50 p.m. The officer tells abc27 that units responded...
abc27.com
Cumberland County motel fire displaces 30+ people
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — More details have been released after a fire damaged a Motel 6 in Mechanicsburg, Cumberland County on Friday night. The Upper Allen Township Fire Chief states that flames started at a mobile home about six feet behind the motel. From there, the fire spread throughout the building. Officials tell abc27 that over 30 people have been displaced, including the motel owner’s family, who lived in that mobile home.
abc27.com
Harrisburg Police looking for missing man
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to a police report, the Harrisburg Bureau of Police is looking for a missing 56-year-old man. Phillip Dunn, a 185-pound, six-foot-tall man was last seen in the Midtown area of Harrisburg on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election news...
abc27.com
Annual outdoor show held in Dauphin County
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Great American Outdoor Show is a nine-day event that celebrates hunting, fishing, and other outdoor activities. The event proclaims to be the world’s largest outdoor show and it takes place at the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg. It featured over 1,100 exhibitors, gear...
abc27.com
Gun violence declining in the City of York
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – For the first time in over a year, officials in the City of York say gun violence statistics are trending in the right direction. According to the York City Police Department, there have been zero homicides since the start of 2023. This time last year, there had already been two. By December, that number was up to 22, the most the city ever recorded.
abc27.com
Tanker truck overturns on Interstate 83 in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A tanker truck overturned on Interstate 83 in York County during the early morning hours of Sunday, Feb. 5. According to the Dover Township Fire Department, the call came in around 3:55 a.m. for a motor vehicle accident with entrapment on Interstate 83 south between the North George Street Exit and the Emigsvile exit.
abc27.com
3 J’s Coffee in Lebanon County will be closing
PALMYRA, Pa. (WHTM) — A popular coffee shop and cafe named 3 J’s Coffee, recently announced that they will be closing down at the end of February, after being in business for 11 years. According to a message left on the front doors of 3 J’s Coffee, the...
Comments / 0