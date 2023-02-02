Father-to-be charged with disrupting birth

Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center (file photo)

PLAINS TWP. — A Wilkes-Barre man recording his girlfriend giving birth refused to leave the hospital room and fought with nurses and security at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center Thursday morning.

Saquann Dupre Salley Jr., 24, of South Grant Street, was asked to leave the room by the nurse midwife as he was recording all of the employees while his girlfriend was actively delivering her baby, according to court records.

Salley allegedly refused to leave and continued to record despite commands to turn off his camera and exit the room.

After Salley ignored commands to leave, a panic alarm button was pushed, summoning security to the room.

Salley refused multiple commands to leave the room and grabbed his girlfriend’s leg when a security officer attempted to guide him outside the room, court records say.

When a security officer had to pry Salley’s hand from his girlfriend’s leg, court records say, he initiated a fight inside the room.

During the fight, the girlfriend was wheeled to another room while delivering her baby.

Police found Salley being held by security on a chair and against a wall that was damaged, as were a light and a picture.

Salley was arraigned by District Judge Ferris Webby in Luzerne County Central Court on two counts each of disorderly conduct and harassment and one count of criminal mischief. He was released on $5,000 unsecured bail.