Wilkes-barre, PA

Father-to-be charged with disrupting birth

By Ed Lewis
Times Leader
Times Leader
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X5RnJ_0kaaB8WP00
Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center (file photo)

PLAINS TWP. — A Wilkes-Barre man recording his girlfriend giving birth refused to leave the hospital room and fought with nurses and security at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center Thursday morning.

Saquann Dupre Salley Jr., 24, of South Grant Street, was asked to leave the room by the nurse midwife as he was recording all of the employees while his girlfriend was actively delivering her baby, according to court records.

Salley allegedly refused to leave and continued to record despite commands to turn off his camera and exit the room.

After Salley ignored commands to leave, a panic alarm button was pushed, summoning security to the room.

Salley refused multiple commands to leave the room and grabbed his girlfriend’s leg when a security officer attempted to guide him outside the room, court records say.

When a security officer had to pry Salley’s hand from his girlfriend’s leg, court records say, he initiated a fight inside the room.

During the fight, the girlfriend was wheeled to another room while delivering her baby.

Police found Salley being held by security on a chair and against a wall that was damaged, as were a light and a picture.

Salley was arraigned by District Judge Ferris Webby in Luzerne County Central Court on two counts each of disorderly conduct and harassment and one count of criminal mischief. He was released on $5,000 unsecured bail.

Comments / 55

donald fox
3d ago

Ok this sounds to me like more info is needed. Why was he asked to leave? Did the wife/girlfriend ask for him to leave? Did the nurse just abuse her power? What was the cause of asking him to leave because last I knew a father has a right to be in the room unless he is a threat to something.

Reply(17)
20
Renee Libby Chikowski
3d ago

People are not entitled to film STAFF trying to do their jobs to ensure the safety of mom and baby. You can film baby but not staff.

Reply
12
PeopleAreIntolerant
3d ago

I would have asked my husband to stay with me. I see that the article doesn't say anything about the mother's wishes.

Reply(4)
5
 

