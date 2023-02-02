Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Perseverance To DefendUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Continue Slide With Fourth Consecutive LossUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Warriors End Mudbugs StreakUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Celebrities Born or Raised in Shreveport, LouisianaTed RiversShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Fire On Ice In NAHLUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Related
ktalnews.com
Officer-involved Shreveport shooting, gunshot victim named
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana State Police (LSP) are continuing their investigation into an officer-involved shooting in Shreveport. A man shot and mortally wounded during a confrontation with Shreveport Police late Friday, February 3, 2023, has been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner’s office. Alonzo Sentell Bagley, 43,...
Shreveport Mayor’s statement about fatal shooting involving police officer
Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux stated on Sunday afternoon that any event resulting in a fatal shooting by a police officer is a serious and sensitive matter and the police officer, the decedent, their families, and our entire community deserve a meticulous investigation.
KTBS
Mayor's statement regarding officer involved shooting
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux has been briefed about the officer involved shooting that occurred late Friday night. The incident resulted in the death Alonzo Sentell Bagley, 43, at Villa Norte Apartments on Fullerton Street near North Hearne Avenue. - Officer involved shooting leaves one dead in Shreveport.
YAHOO!
Man fatally shot in incident with Shreveport police identified by Caddo Coroner
A man fatally shot during a confrontation with Shreveport Police late Friday, Feb. 3, has been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office. Alonzo Sentell Bagley, 43, died at Ochsner LSU Hospital at 11:36 p.m., where he had been taken following the incident that occurred at an apartment in the 1600 block of Fullerton Street, off North Hearne Avenue.
KNOE TV8
Monroe police searching for suspect in shooting
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe Police Department is searching for a person involved in a shooting on Feb. 5, 2023 around 3 p.m. near the 1600 block of S. 8 St. MPD says the suspect is a slender, black male in his late teens or early 20s. They say he was wearing dark clothing and was last seen running east from the incident.
Federal Prison Escapee in Louisiana Arrested and Sentenced to Additional Prison Time
Federal Prison Escapee in Louisiana Arrested and Sentenced to Additional Prison Time. Monroe, Louisiana – A Louisiana prison escapee has been sentenced to 24 months in prison followed by 3 years of supervised release for escaping from federal custody. On Thursday, February 2, 2023, United States Attorney Brandon B....
Shreveport Drive-By Shooting Suspects Arrested
On February 1st, 2023, at 9:38 p.m., Shreveport Police officers responded to a shooting of a residence in the 1700 block of Avocado Drive. Arriving officers found that a vehicle had been driven by a residence in the 1700 block of Avocado Drive and discharged a firearm at the victim and the victim’s family members. Multiple parked vehicles were also struck by gunfire.
KSLA
3 sought in Harrison County for storage locker burglaries
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is looking for three suspects that were caught on camera during storage locker burglaries. HCSO deputies are requesting the public’s help in finding three suspects spotted on surveillance cameras during burglaries that happened at Crossland Self Storage in the Longview/Hallsville area. The burglaries occurred between Jan. 21 and Jan. 27.
ktalnews.com
LSP investigating officer-involved shooting in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Shreveport. The shooting occurred on Fullerton Street near North Hearne Avenue, within the city limits of Shreveport, at the request of the Shreveport Police Department. One subject was shot and has been pronounced deceased. No officers were injured during the incident.
Union Parish Sheriff’s office requesting assistance locating woman wanted for theft charges
UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for 50-year-old Tracy Lynn Mabry. Mabry is described as a White female standing at five and six inches tall, weighing 135 pounds. She is frequently around the Junction City, Lillie, and Ruston areas. Mabry is wanted for her outstanding warrants for felony theft […]
KSLA
Drive-by shooting results in 3 arrests
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to reports of a shooting at 9:38 p.m. on Feb. 1. Officers say a vehicle drove by a home in the 1700 block of Avocado Drive and opened fire. Shortly after the shooting, members of the Shreveport Police Community Response Unit found the...
Shreveport Man Gets 16 Years Prison Time for Guns and Drugs
A Shreveport man convicted of drugs and weapons possession charges in November has been sentenced to serve more than 16 years in prison. Flenory Frazier III, 56, was convicted November 15, 2022 in Caddo District Judge Erin Leigh Waddell Garrett's courtroom. Wednesday, February 1, 2023, Judge Garrett sentenced him to the 16-year term at hard labor without benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence, and to pay a $1,000 fine for a possession of a firearm by a convicted felon conviction. She ordered Frazier to serve 400 days in lieu of paying the fine, to be served consecutively with the hard-labor sentence.
caddoda.com
From the Desk of the DA: January 2023 Report
January 2023 witnessed a great advance for families and youth in Shreveport, with a ribbon-cutting for a project called The Harbor. A plan in the works for almost eight years, it will provide a one-stop shop for parents and students seeking help in the myriad areas challenging families today. Repurposing...
Monroe Police Department searching for suspect wanted in connection to South 8th Street shooting
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department is working in the area of the 1600 block of S. 12th Street and Parkview. Officers and detectives are searching for a suspect involved in a shooting that occurred today at approximately 3:21 PM in the 1600 Block of S. 8th Street. The suspect is described as […]
KTBS
Officer involved shooting leaves one dead in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La - Louisiana State Police Troopers are investigating an officer-involved shooting involving Shreveport Police on Fullerton Street near North Hearne Avenue in Shreveport. The incident happened at the Villa Norte Apartments. Reports say it happened around 11:08pm, the shooting victim was a male with a gunshot wound to the...
South Arkansas drug bust: Authorities arrest 61 suspects for possessing nearly 9 pounds of narcotics and 52 firearms
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, January 31, 2023, the 13th Judicial Drug Task Force confirmed that approximately 61 south Arkansas suspects were arrested for drug and firearm offenses after conducting a drug-bust operation. According to the El Dorado News-Times, the Drug Task Force, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and approximately 12 south Arkansas […]
KSLA
Officials believe inmate escape from Columbia Co. was planned
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - Arkansas State Police and the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office are continuing the investigation into a jail escape that happened Jan. 30. On Thursday, KSLA got the latest in this investigation. Denickolas Brown, Dariusz Patterson, Meadow Saulsberry, and Rico Rose are are locked up once...
ktoy1047.com
Miller County seeking suspect in property theft
39-year-old Alvino Luna Jr. is a Hispanic male who stands 5’10” and weighs approximately 235 pounds. He has black hair and hazel eyes. Anyone with information of Luna’s whereabouts should contact the Miller County Sheriff’s Office.
Ouachita Parish woman and man arrested after police find narcotics and firearm in their home
All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On February 2, 2023, at 2:47 PM, officers of the West Monroe Police Department were dispatched to a residence on South 5th Street in reference to a stolen vehicle in the driveway. Upon arrival, police made contact with 47-year-old Charles Douglas Brown […]
Bastrop shooting lands man in jail for Attempted Homicide and other charges
All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 7, 2023, the Bastrop Police Department responded to a shooting near the area of Highland Avenue and North Washington Street. During their investigation, authorities were able to identify the shooting suspect as Michael Jones. On January 27, 2023, Jones was arrested […]
Comments / 2