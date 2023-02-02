ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Ironton Tribune

Barnes goes his own way as he heads to Marshall

Going against the ways of his family has Lincoln Barnes going in the right direction. Barnes didn’t have a fight or falling out with his family, he just chose to play football instead of basketball. The result was the Ironton Fighting Tigers’ senior linebacker signing a letter-of-intent to play...
IRONTON, OH
Ironton Tribune

Manslaughter, murder counts among recent indictments

The most recent indictments handed down by the Lawrence County Grand Jury include two men are accused of murder and a woman and a man are accused of involuntary manslaughter. Dashawn L. Evans, 34, was indicted for the death of his neighbor, Sharmin M. McAllister, 33, at their 283 Private Drive 1831, Chesapeake apartment complex on Dec. 11.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
Portsmouth Times

SSU making college possible through free tuition

PORTSMOUTH-Shawnee State University has been making college possible since its beginning. In 2022, with the help of the Friends of Shawnee Scholarship, SSU started providing free undergraduate tuition for qualifying students with demonstrated financial need. “Learning that I could earn my degree without taking on debt was just incredible news,”...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
WOWK 13 News

House catches on fire in Ironton, Ohio

UPDATE (6:54 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023): Fire crews have cleared the scene of a house fire in Ironton, Ohio. Dispatchers say the fire broke out near 5th and Wine Oak in Ironton. IRONTON, OH (WOWK) — Fire crews are on the scene of a house fire in Ironton, Ohio. Fire officials say the […]
IRONTON, OH
sciotopost.com

Chillicothe Man Wins a Million Dollars on Scratch-Off

CHILLICOTHE, OH – Michael Wilson of Chillicothe is enjoying a $1 million annuity prize win after playing the Ohio Lottery’s $50 Billion scratch-off game. He purchased his winning ticket at Quick Stop, located at 1390 West Bridge Street in Chillicothe. Michael won the game’s second-tier prize, paid as...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
103.3 WKFR

Man Wearing Underwear as a Mask During Robbery Arrested in Ohio

A Kentucky man is facing prison time after allegedly committing multiple serious crimes in Ohio while wearing underwear on his head. Stout, Ohio is a tiny town across the Ohio River from Kentucky. When I say tiny town, I'm talking about a community of fewer than 100 people. To say they're not accustomed to major crimes like armed robbery and kidnapping would be an understatement. So, when a 30-year-old man from Paducah, Kentucky allegedly robbed a grocery store at gunpoint with underwear on his head, the good people of Stout were in shock. However, it was more than armed robbery according to NBC4i.com,
PADUCAH, KY
meigsindypress.com

Tanker rollover at the Hot Spot

GREAT BEND, Ohio – A tanker hauling fuel has rolled over near the intersection of US 33 and State Route 124 at the Hot Spot gas station. The Racine Volunteer Fire Department, Meigs EMS, and Meigs EMA are on scene. The Ohio State Highway Patrol is also responding. The fire department has reported no leakage of the gasoline and diesel being hauled by the tanker.
RACINE, OH
WSAZ

Woman dead in two-vehicle crash; name released

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - More details have been released about a deadly two-vehicle crash that happened Thursday on U.S. 50 at the intersection of Torch Road, including the name of a woman who died. Linda Lou Russell, 78, of New Haven, West Virginia, was taken to Marietta Memorial Hospital...
ATHENS, OH
WSAZ

Search for missing contractor at chemical plant underway

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A search is underway for a missing contractor working at a West Virginia chemical plant, according to an ICL spokesperson. Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller said crews are searching for a man who fell into a pond at the ICL Gallipolis Ferry facility. A missing consultant...
GALLIPOLIS FERRY, WV
NBC4 Columbus

Pounds of meth turn up during Logan traffic stop, detectives say

LOGAN, Ohio (WCMH) — Two men face felony drug trafficking charges after Hocking County sheriff’s detectives said they found more than four pounds of methamphetamine in their car while pulling them over. Detectives with the Hocking County Sheriff’s Interdiction Unit arrested Dayshawn Bland, of Columbus, and Malik Bryant, of Warren, on Wednesday, after stopping their […]
LOGAN, OH
WSAZ

Man shot by police after allegedly threatening EMS with gun

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man was shot by officers in Huntington Sunday morning after allegedly threatening Cabell County EMS crews with a handgun, according to the Huntington Police Department. Officers say Luis Gonzalez, 47, threatened Cabell EMS with a handgun at a convenience store at the corner of 8th...
HUNTINGTON, WV
iheart.com

Ross County Grand Jury: Hammer Assault

The Ross County Grand Jury returned all 17 of their cases Friday, with only one open. In it, according to the Ross County Prosecutor's Office:. On October 10th, Chillicothe Police Officers responded to a call in the 700 block of East 4th Street. Two victims reported they got into an argument with 57-year-old Jefferson L. Coy. He had then assaulted them with a hammer, telling them to leave...then he himself left.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

True bias or tactic? Attorneys in Householder corruption trial argue judge doesn’t like them

The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland.   The defense attorneys for former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder have seemingly developed […] The post True bias or tactic? Attorneys in Householder corruption trial argue judge doesn’t like them appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy