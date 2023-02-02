Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Beloved Ohio cupcake shop sells out on opening dayKristen WaltersKent, OH
Teacher Files Lawsuit After School District Forces her to Resign over Refusal to use Student's Preferred PronounsThe Maine WriterMassillon, OH
Discover Ohio's Pizza Paradise: Top 10 Mouth-Watering Pizzas You Can't-MissLiviu RomanOhio State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
The City of Akron Search for Police Candidates in Cleveland While Cleveland's Search for Candidates in Cleveland FailBrown on ClevelandAkron, OH
Ironton Tribune
Barnes goes his own way as he heads to Marshall
Going against the ways of his family has Lincoln Barnes going in the right direction. Barnes didn’t have a fight or falling out with his family, he just chose to play football instead of basketball. The result was the Ironton Fighting Tigers’ senior linebacker signing a letter-of-intent to play...
Ironton Tribune
Manslaughter, murder counts among recent indictments
The most recent indictments handed down by the Lawrence County Grand Jury include two men are accused of murder and a woman and a man are accused of involuntary manslaughter. Dashawn L. Evans, 34, was indicted for the death of his neighbor, Sharmin M. McAllister, 33, at their 283 Private Drive 1831, Chesapeake apartment complex on Dec. 11.
Portsmouth Times
SSU making college possible through free tuition
PORTSMOUTH-Shawnee State University has been making college possible since its beginning. In 2022, with the help of the Friends of Shawnee Scholarship, SSU started providing free undergraduate tuition for qualifying students with demonstrated financial need. “Learning that I could earn my degree without taking on debt was just incredible news,”...
House catches on fire in Ironton, Ohio
UPDATE (6:54 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023): Fire crews have cleared the scene of a house fire in Ironton, Ohio. Dispatchers say the fire broke out near 5th and Wine Oak in Ironton. IRONTON, OH (WOWK) — Fire crews are on the scene of a house fire in Ironton, Ohio. Fire officials say the […]
sciotopost.com
Chillicothe Man Wins a Million Dollars on Scratch-Off
CHILLICOTHE, OH – Michael Wilson of Chillicothe is enjoying a $1 million annuity prize win after playing the Ohio Lottery’s $50 Billion scratch-off game. He purchased his winning ticket at Quick Stop, located at 1390 West Bridge Street in Chillicothe. Michael won the game’s second-tier prize, paid as...
sciotopost.com
Pike County – Police Surround Local Basketball Game After Gun Threat
PIKE – Chief Winfield reports on February 3, 2023 officers working a basketball game were advised of a Snapchat stating a male subject was coming to the downtown gym with a gun. Chief Winfield, officers with the Waverly Police Department and deputies from the Pike County Sheriff’s checked the...
Man Wearing Underwear as a Mask During Robbery Arrested in Ohio
A Kentucky man is facing prison time after allegedly committing multiple serious crimes in Ohio while wearing underwear on his head. Stout, Ohio is a tiny town across the Ohio River from Kentucky. When I say tiny town, I'm talking about a community of fewer than 100 people. To say they're not accustomed to major crimes like armed robbery and kidnapping would be an understatement. So, when a 30-year-old man from Paducah, Kentucky allegedly robbed a grocery store at gunpoint with underwear on his head, the good people of Stout were in shock. However, it was more than armed robbery according to NBC4i.com,
People in Ohio town urged to evacuate as train wreck smolders
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (AP) — A smoldering tangle of dozens of derailed freight cars, some carrying hazardous materials, has kept an evacuation order in effect in Ohio near the Pennsylvania state line as environmental authorities warily watch air quality monitors. About 50 cars derailed in East Palestine at about...
meigsindypress.com
Tanker rollover at the Hot Spot
GREAT BEND, Ohio – A tanker hauling fuel has rolled over near the intersection of US 33 and State Route 124 at the Hot Spot gas station. The Racine Volunteer Fire Department, Meigs EMS, and Meigs EMA are on scene. The Ohio State Highway Patrol is also responding. The fire department has reported no leakage of the gasoline and diesel being hauled by the tanker.
Where are the 20 highest property taxes in Ohio?
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Six Cuyahoga County areas are among the 10 places in Ohio with the highest property tax rates - all above $3,200 per $100,000 of home value. But Montgomery County once again claims the place with the highest residential property tax rate in Ohio. Based on 2022 property...
WSAZ
Woman dead in two-vehicle crash; name released
ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - More details have been released about a deadly two-vehicle crash that happened Thursday on U.S. 50 at the intersection of Torch Road, including the name of a woman who died. Linda Lou Russell, 78, of New Haven, West Virginia, was taken to Marietta Memorial Hospital...
1 dead, 2 injured after crash on US Route 50 in Athens County, Ohio
ATHENS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — A West Virginia woman is dead and two others are injured after a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Route 50 near Troy Township, Ohio, Thursday afternoon. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the crash happened at the intersection of U.S. Route 50 and Torch Road at around 4:35 p.m. Troopers say […]
Woman pleads guilty to charges in connection to March 2022 double murder in Vinton County, Ohio
VINTON COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — A woman pleaded guilty to charges in connection to a March 2022 double murder in McArthur, Ohio. According to the Vinton County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Shania Nicole Jones pled guilty on Wednesday to two counts of conspiracy to commit murder. This is in connection to the Mar. 1, 2022, shooting […]
Don’t like property taxes? Here’s where you can find the lowest rates in Ohio in 2023
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Five Ohio counties are home to the 20 districts in the state with the lowest property tax rates - all under $970 in taxes per $100,000 of home value. And none of them are in Greater Cleveland. Once again, and like most years, the lowest tax rate...
WSAZ
Search for missing contractor at chemical plant underway
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A search is underway for a missing contractor working at a West Virginia chemical plant, according to an ICL spokesperson. Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller said crews are searching for a man who fell into a pond at the ICL Gallipolis Ferry facility. A missing consultant...
Pounds of meth turn up during Logan traffic stop, detectives say
LOGAN, Ohio (WCMH) — Two men face felony drug trafficking charges after Hocking County sheriff’s detectives said they found more than four pounds of methamphetamine in their car while pulling them over. Detectives with the Hocking County Sheriff’s Interdiction Unit arrested Dayshawn Bland, of Columbus, and Malik Bryant, of Warren, on Wednesday, after stopping their […]
WSAZ
Man shot by police after allegedly threatening EMS with gun
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man was shot by officers in Huntington Sunday morning after allegedly threatening Cabell County EMS crews with a handgun, according to the Huntington Police Department. Officers say Luis Gonzalez, 47, threatened Cabell EMS with a handgun at a convenience store at the corner of 8th...
iheart.com
Ross County Grand Jury: Hammer Assault
The Ross County Grand Jury returned all 17 of their cases Friday, with only one open. In it, according to the Ross County Prosecutor's Office:. On October 10th, Chillicothe Police Officers responded to a call in the 700 block of East 4th Street. Two victims reported they got into an argument with 57-year-old Jefferson L. Coy. He had then assaulted them with a hammer, telling them to leave...then he himself left.
WSAZ
Man shot by deputy in Jackson was scheduled to go on trial next week
JACKSON, Ohio (WSAZ) - The man who was shot and killed Tuesday by a deputy in Jackson County, Ohio, was set to go on trial this Monday in a separate case, according to court records. Police say William Beach barricaded himself in a home on Jisco West Road and wouldn’t...
True bias or tactic? Attorneys in Householder corruption trial argue judge doesn’t like them
The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. The defense attorneys for former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder have seemingly developed […] The post True bias or tactic? Attorneys in Householder corruption trial argue judge doesn’t like them appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
