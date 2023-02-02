Read full article on original website
Taylor Swift's Reaction to Jill Biden's Grammy Appearance Goes Viral
Taylor Swift's indifferent reaction to the appearance of the first lady of the United States at the 2023 Grammy Awards was discussed on social media.
There's a Bombshell New Audio Clip That Shows the Trump Team Strategizing Exactly How They're Going to Push Election Fraud Lies
Donald Trump’s campaign team in Wisconsin knew they lost the state in the 2020 presidential election, but that didn’t stop them from trying to spin a fraud narrative. There’s new audio that is confirming that Republican officials behind the scenes were trying to cook up a story that the election was stolen. This is the latest chaotic issue to come down the pike as Donald Trump tries to run for president for the third time. According to the Associated Press, who posted the leaked audio, the voice is of Andrew Iverson, who led the former president’s campaign in Wisconsin, and shockingly...
Hear what Biden said after suspected Chinese spy balloon was shot down
President Joe Biden said the mission to shoot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the East Coast was successful, and that he had ordered the Pentagon to knock the aircraft out of the sky as soon as it was safe to do so.
Chris Christie 'Stings' Trump With A Brutal Reminder Of His Biggest Loss
The former New Jersey governor hit back at the former president — but critics said he was much too late.
Washington Examiner
Biden administration forced border officials to release 600,000 illegal immigrants
The Biden administration dramatically accelerated the rate at which it forced federal immigration officials at the border to release illegal immigrants into the country and did not place them in court proceedings. A new report from NBC News found that nearly 600,000 immigrants in total were paroled into the United...
coinchapter.com
US-China could be at war soon. Beijing threatens retaliation after Biden Administration shoots down Chinese spy balloon
The US Government ordered the Pentagon to destroy the alleged Chinese spy balloon. The US Air Force shot down the balloon with a single missile as it drifted over the Atlantic Ocean. China hit back at the decision, threatening a strong retaliation. YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — Over the last few days,...
Over half of the House GOP and nearly all Senate Republicans signed briefs urging the Supreme Court to block Biden's student-loan forgiveness
On Friday, 128 of the 222 House Republicans, and 43 GOP senators, signed amicus briefs urging the Supreme Court to block student-debt cancellation.
Washington Examiner
Boehner tells Supreme Court Biden can’t forgive student loan debt under his HEROES Act
An amicus brief was filed on Friday on behalf of former lawmakers who were instrumental in the passage of the HEROES Act, including former House Speaker Rep. John Boehner (R-OH), arguing the 2003 law cannot be used by the Biden administration to forgive millions of borrower's student loan debt. Boehner,...
Washington Examiner
Victoria Spartz passes on Indiana Senate run, will retire from politics in 2024
Rep. Victoria Spartz (R-IN) announced she will retire from Congress at the end of her term in 2024. The Indiana Republican will not seek another two years in the House and has decided against a run for Indiana's open Senate seat. Spartz recently began her second term in the House and has been an increasingly independent voice in the Republican conference.
Trump Leaves the Nation in Shock as He Intensifies Attacks on DeSantis
Photo byPhoto 122725292 © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is keeping his 2024 plans quiet, while Trump loses no time to coming after DeSantis. Former President Donald Trump intensified the tension between him and Ron DeSantis when he shared a video of the Florida governor on his Truth Social page.
Washington Examiner
Biden says he takes no blame for inflation, which was at 1.4% when he took office
President Joe Biden said Friday he takes no blame for high inflation under his watch, though inflation has spiked considerably during his two years in the White House . The inflation rate was 1.4% the month Biden took office. It reached 5% by May 2021 and peaked at 9.1% last June, a figure not seen in more than 40 years, before receding back to 5% in December. Even that figure remains 2 1/2 times above the Federal Reserve's target rate of 2%.
Washington Examiner
Democrats want to hold their 2024 convention in ‘Jim Crow’ Georgia
After pressure campaigns from the White House, local activist groups such as the one led by Stacey Abrams, and journalists in the media, Major League Baseball made the decision to move the 2021 All-Star Game from Atlanta to Colorado. Atlanta had been selected because the game and festivities around it were meant to honor baseball legend Hank Aaron , but that didn’t matter.
Washington Examiner
'Very extreme': Donald Trump cannot beat Biden in 2024 rematch says Sununu and Christie
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) and New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu (R) do not think former President Donald Trump could defeat President Joe Biden in the race for the White House in 2024. Christie said "I don't think so," when asked about the hypothetical race to ABC's Jonathan...
Washington Examiner
Despite Biden’s weird economic boasts, his policies have made things worse
Republican New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu on Sunday gave a concise prebuttal to what we know will be one of President Joe Biden’s main themes in Tuesday’s State of the Union address. Namely, it is laughable for Biden to claim economic successes he had very little to do...
Washington Examiner
Could Michelle Obama become the Democrats’ 2024 presidential nominee?
During an interview on Friday, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) was asked if President Joe Biden should run for reelection in 2024. She said yes. Asked about Vice President Kamala Harris, she replied, “I really want to defer to what makes Biden comfortable on his team.”. If you were thinking...
Washington Examiner
MTG moving on up, while Omar is out: Washington Photos of the Week
Capitol Hill was filled with committee drama this week. The GOP-led House voted to remove Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) from the Foreign Affairs Committee for past antisemitic statements. As Omar lost her post, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) got to work on the powerful House Oversight Committee, which commenced its...
Washington Examiner
Some Republican anti-transgender bills are going way too far
There’s a wave of Republican legislation surfacing throughout the country that aims to restrict medical gender transitions. Some of it makes sense, but some of it is going way too far. Many people, myself included, think minors are too young to understand complicated issues about sex and gender fully...
Washington Examiner
Dianne Feinstein getting pushed out in drastic turn for California legend
A California political juggernaut appears to be on her way to an unceremonious exit. Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D) has represented the Golden State in Washington, D.C., for 30 years and was revered as untouchable. She and Barbara Boxer became the first women to represent California in the Senate when they were elected in 1992. But time has not been kind to Feinstein, who, though she hasn’t announced her retirement, has watched her party turn up the heat as they push her out the door.
Washington Examiner
Mike Turner says Congress will receive Biden, Pence, Trump classified docs assessment
Rep. Mike Turner (R-OH) said he is expecting a briefing regarding the classified documents found in the possession of President Joe Biden, former President Donald Trump, and former Vice President Mike Pence. Turner, chair of the House Intelligence Committee, said in an interview with NBC's "Meet the Press" that the...
Washington Examiner
Chinese spy balloon spotted over the Carolinas Saturday morning
The suspected Chinese spy balloon was seen Saturday morning hovering over North Carolina and South Carolina. An Asheville-area resident Kim Hixson captured photos of the balloon at about 8:40 a.m. ET. A Charlotte-based Meteorologist Brad Panovich snapped a photo of it over his neighborhood. Other sightings occurred in Greenville, South...
