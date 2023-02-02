ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SheKnows

There's a Bombshell New Audio Clip That Shows the Trump Team Strategizing Exactly How They're Going to Push Election Fraud Lies

Donald Trump’s campaign team in Wisconsin knew they lost the state in the 2020 presidential election, but that didn’t stop them from trying to spin a fraud narrative. There’s new audio that is confirming that Republican officials behind the scenes were trying to cook up a story that the election was stolen.  This is the latest chaotic issue to come down the pike as Donald Trump tries to run for president for the third time. According to the Associated Press, who posted the leaked audio, the voice is of Andrew Iverson, who led the former president’s campaign in Wisconsin, and shockingly...
WISCONSIN STATE
Washington Examiner

Biden administration forced border officials to release 600,000 illegal immigrants

The Biden administration dramatically accelerated the rate at which it forced federal immigration officials at the border to release illegal immigrants into the country and did not place them in court proceedings. A new report from NBC News found that nearly 600,000 immigrants in total were paroled into the United...
Washington Examiner

Victoria Spartz passes on Indiana Senate run, will retire from politics in 2024

Rep. Victoria Spartz (R-IN) announced she will retire from Congress at the end of her term in 2024. The Indiana Republican will not seek another two years in the House and has decided against a run for Indiana's open Senate seat. Spartz recently began her second term in the House and has been an increasingly independent voice in the Republican conference.
INDIANA STATE
Washington Examiner

Biden says he takes no blame for inflation, which was at 1.4% when he took office

President Joe Biden said Friday he takes no blame for high inflation under his watch, though inflation has spiked considerably during his two years in the White House . The inflation rate was 1.4% the month Biden took office. It reached 5% by May 2021 and peaked at 9.1% last June, a figure not seen in more than 40 years, before receding back to 5% in December. Even that figure remains 2 1/2 times above the Federal Reserve's target rate of 2%.
Washington Examiner

Democrats want to hold their 2024 convention in ‘Jim Crow’ Georgia

After pressure campaigns from the White House, local activist groups such as the one led by Stacey Abrams, and journalists in the media, Major League Baseball made the decision to move the 2021 All-Star Game from Atlanta to Colorado. Atlanta had been selected because the game and festivities around it were meant to honor baseball legend Hank Aaron , but that didn’t matter.
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

MTG moving on up, while Omar is out: Washington Photos of the Week

Capitol Hill was filled with committee drama this week. The GOP-led House voted to remove Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) from the Foreign Affairs Committee for past antisemitic statements. As Omar lost her post, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) got to work on the powerful House Oversight Committee, which commenced its...
WASHINGTON, DC
Washington Examiner

Some Republican anti-transgender bills are going way too far

There’s a wave of Republican legislation surfacing throughout the country that aims to restrict medical gender transitions. Some of it makes sense, but some of it is going way too far. Many people, myself included, think minors are too young to understand complicated issues about sex and gender fully...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Washington Examiner

Dianne Feinstein getting pushed out in drastic turn for California legend

A California political juggernaut appears to be on her way to an unceremonious exit. Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D) has represented the Golden State in Washington, D.C., for 30 years and was revered as untouchable. She and Barbara Boxer became the first women to represent California in the Senate when they were elected in 1992. But time has not been kind to Feinstein, who, though she hasn’t announced her retirement, has watched her party turn up the heat as they push her out the door.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Chinese spy balloon spotted over the Carolinas Saturday morning

The suspected Chinese spy balloon was seen Saturday morning hovering over North Carolina and South Carolina. An Asheville-area resident Kim Hixson captured photos of the balloon at about 8:40 a.m. ET. A Charlotte-based Meteorologist Brad Panovich snapped a photo of it over his neighborhood. Other sightings occurred in Greenville, South...
GREENVILLE, SC

