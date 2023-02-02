ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

State of the Union 2023: Hunter Biden doesn't appear on first lady's guest list

By Jack Birle
 8 days ago

P resident Joe Biden will deliver the annual State of the Union address before a joint session of Congress on Tuesday. First lady Jill Biden announced earlier Tuesday invited guests who will sit in her box for the address.

Family and those the president seeks to highlight are among the invitees to the first lady's box, but many were eager to see if the president's son Hunter Biden is among the attendees.

WHITE HOUSE PREVIEWS BIDEN'S STATE OF THE UNION SPEECH

Hunter Biden has not been listed as one of the people invited to sit in the first lady's box. He has not attended any of his father's previous addresses to Congress.

Outside of Jill Biden, the only Biden family member to appear in the first lady's box in previous years was the president's sister, Valerie Biden Owens, in 2022. She was not listed as being invited to attend the address this year.

The guest list for the first lady's box includes Ukrainian Ambassador to the United States Oksana Markarova, Irish musician Bono, the family of police brutality victim Tyre Nichols, and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's (D-CA) husband Paul, who is recovering from an attack from a home intruder last year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r3GKe_0kaaAfPE00 (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden leave Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Johns Island.


House Republicans are set to begin hearings on the business dealings of the Biden family in foreign countries Wednesday, the day after the address to Congress by the senior Biden.

Hunter Biden seems to have recently confirmed a laptop, which was reported on prior to the 2020 election, was his. The junior Biden is facing a federal investigation and reportedly may soon have charges pressed against him.

The State of the Union address is set to have an overarching theme of optimism .

"This is something that you have heard from him over and over again, especially in the last two years, how he is optimistic about the future of this country. You’ll hear some of that as well," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said at a press briefing Thursday.

The address by the president is scheduled for Tuesday at 9 p.m. in the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol building.

