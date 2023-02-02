ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dillon County, SC

wpde.com

Crews respond to shed fire in Loris

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews responded to a structure fire in Horry County Sunday afternoon. Horry County Fire Rescue said the fire was in the 2000 block of Green Sea Road in Loris. A shed was well-involved with fire when firefighters arrived and shortly after was placed under...
LORIS, SC
WBTW News13

Horry County police conduct investigation near Loris

LORIS, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police are conducting an active investigation near Loris, according to a social media post from the department. At 3:40 p.m., Horry County police said the area of Highway 45 and Lawson Road had reopened. “The investigation is active and ongoing, but no further traffic interruptions are currently anticipated,” police […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Road re-opens, police investigation ongoing in Loris area

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - An active police investigation impacted roads in an area outside Loris on Sunday. At around 2:45 p.m. Horry County Police Department said the area of S.C. 45 at Lawson Road was closed, but reopened nearly an hour later. Officials added that the investigation is ongoing, “but...
LORIS, SC
wpde.com

Suspect arrested after deadly shooting in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A suspect has been arrested after a deadly shooting in Florence County Saturday. Trey Alexander Stephens, 18, was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to Pamplico Police Chief Chad Reid. Reid said the shooting...
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Man dies after being shot multiple times in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A man died Saturday evening after being shot multiple times on Coleman Avenue in Pamplico, according to Pamplico Police Chief Chad Reid. Reid said the man was shot in the chest and died on the scene. The man’s name isn’t being released at this...
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Northbound Hwy 17 closed at Coastal Grand

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A major highway through Myrtle Beach is shut down because of a multi-vehicle crash. The South Carolina Dept. of Transportation says all northbound lanes of Highway 17 Bypass at Harrelson Boulevard due to a three-vehicle crash. According to Myrtle Beach police, there are no...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

North Myrtle Beach Rescue Squad suspends search for missing duck hunter

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — North Myrtle Beach Rescue Squad will suspend their search for missing duck hunter Tyler Doyle who went missing off the Little River coast. Crews said "it is with a heavy heart that at this time we are suspending the daily searches. Our crews are exhausted and need to return to their families and jobs."
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Horry and Georgetown Co. police come together for safety checkpoint

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A DUI checkpoint was held by the 15th Circuit Law Enforcement Network on Myrtle Ridge Drive between US 501 and SC 544 on Friday night. The checkpoint took place from 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., with Horry County Police Sergeant Larry Graham serving as the officer in charge.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Another arrest made in deadly 2022 Florence hit-and-run

FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — Another arrest was made in a 2022 hit-and-run that took the life of Kentrey Levar White-Long, according to the Florence Police Dept. On Friday, police, along with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) arrested Devin Rashad Burgess on outstanding warrants.
FLORENCE, SC
foxwilmington.com

SBPD: If you locate balloon debris, contact law enforcement

SUNSET BEACH, N.C. (WECT) – While the Chinese balloon was shot down off of Myrtle Beach on Saturday, the Sunset Beach Police Department is warning beachgoers that some debris may wash ashore in North Carolina. “Pieces of this balloon are being collected by the US military, however, it is...
SUNSET BEACH, NC
WBTW News13

Nearly 2 dozen drivers lacked valid driver’s licenses at Horry County traffic checkpoint, authorities say

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Nearly two dozen people were caught driving without a valid license in Horry County during a recent three-hour-long traffic-safety checkpoint, according to the 15th Circuit Law Enforcement Network. Authorities conducted the checkpoint between 7:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Jan. 27 on Myrtle Ridge Drive between Highway 501 and Highway 544. […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC

