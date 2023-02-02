Read full article on original website
Crews respond to shed fire in Loris
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews responded to a structure fire in Horry County Sunday afternoon. Horry County Fire Rescue said the fire was in the 2000 block of Green Sea Road in Loris. A shed was well-involved with fire when firefighters arrived and shortly after was placed under...
Horry County police conduct investigation near Loris
LORIS, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police are conducting an active investigation near Loris, according to a social media post from the department. At 3:40 p.m., Horry County police said the area of Highway 45 and Lawson Road had reopened. “The investigation is active and ongoing, but no further traffic interruptions are currently anticipated,” police […]
Road re-opens, police investigation ongoing in Loris area
LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - An active police investigation impacted roads in an area outside Loris on Sunday. At around 2:45 p.m. Horry County Police Department said the area of S.C. 45 at Lawson Road was closed, but reopened nearly an hour later. Officials added that the investigation is ongoing, “but...
Suspect arrested after deadly shooting in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A suspect has been arrested after a deadly shooting in Florence County Saturday. Trey Alexander Stephens, 18, was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to Pamplico Police Chief Chad Reid. Reid said the shooting...
Man dies after being shot multiple times in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A man died Saturday evening after being shot multiple times on Coleman Avenue in Pamplico, according to Pamplico Police Chief Chad Reid. Reid said the man was shot in the chest and died on the scene. The man’s name isn’t being released at this...
State troopers, EMS respond to deadly crash on North Carolina Highway 87 in Cumberland County
Dillon County authorities investigate shootout, crash in Newtown community
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Dillon County authorities are investigating after a shootout and vehicle crash Thursday afternoon in the Newtown community. It all began when someone in a car shot at a home, according to Chief Deputy Jamie Hamilton of the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office. That prompted someone inside the home to return fire. […]
Northbound Hwy 17 closed at Coastal Grand
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A major highway through Myrtle Beach is shut down because of a multi-vehicle crash. The South Carolina Dept. of Transportation says all northbound lanes of Highway 17 Bypass at Harrelson Boulevard due to a three-vehicle crash. According to Myrtle Beach police, there are no...
1 person dies, 3 vehicles damaged in Cumberland County crash
One person died in the crash on North Carolina Highway 87 at Doc Bennett Road. There were three badly damaged vehicles when WRAL News reporters arrived at the scene. WRAL News is working to learn the extent of the other people's injuries and what led up to the crash.
North Myrtle Beach Rescue Squad suspends search for missing duck hunter
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — North Myrtle Beach Rescue Squad will suspend their search for missing duck hunter Tyler Doyle who went missing off the Little River coast. Crews said "it is with a heavy heart that at this time we are suspending the daily searches. Our crews are exhausted and need to return to their families and jobs."
Horry and Georgetown Co. police come together for safety checkpoint
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A DUI checkpoint was held by the 15th Circuit Law Enforcement Network on Myrtle Ridge Drive between US 501 and SC 544 on Friday night. The checkpoint took place from 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., with Horry County Police Sergeant Larry Graham serving as the officer in charge.
Witness to Chinese balloon being shot down says it was a ‘thunderous explosion’
Ellen Apicella, a South Carolina resident who used to call Yonkers and Mahopac home, witnessed the balloon fly overhead in Myrtle Beach.
Woman sneaks lighter into Myrtle Beach jail, sets toilet paper on fire, warrant says
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman arrested Thursday by Myrtle Beach police is facing an arson charge after allegedly starting a small fire at the city jail. According to an arrest warrant, Shanen Denise Grate, 39, sneaked a lighter into a jail cell on Friday and set a roll of toilet paper on fire. […]
Another arrest made in deadly 2022 Florence hit-and-run
FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — Another arrest was made in a 2022 hit-and-run that took the life of Kentrey Levar White-Long, according to the Florence Police Dept. On Friday, police, along with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) arrested Devin Rashad Burgess on outstanding warrants.
SBPD: If you locate balloon debris, contact law enforcement
SUNSET BEACH, N.C. (WECT) – While the Chinese balloon was shot down off of Myrtle Beach on Saturday, the Sunset Beach Police Department is warning beachgoers that some debris may wash ashore in North Carolina. “Pieces of this balloon are being collected by the US military, however, it is...
Nearly 2 dozen drivers lacked valid driver’s licenses at Horry County traffic checkpoint, authorities say
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Nearly two dozen people were caught driving without a valid license in Horry County during a recent three-hour-long traffic-safety checkpoint, according to the 15th Circuit Law Enforcement Network. Authorities conducted the checkpoint between 7:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Jan. 27 on Myrtle Ridge Drive between Highway 501 and Highway 544. […]
Deputies: Florence County carjacking suspect at large after stealing car with kids inside
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - A carjacking suspect in the Pee Dee remains at large after stealing a vehicle with children inside, according to authorities. Maj. Mike Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded late Friday to reports of the stolen vehicle at a travel center on Cale Yarborough Highway.
