Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
Illinois loves its people: Check if you qualify for $1,500 via AABD Cash Program being disabled or blindMark StarIllinois State
Chicago to provide financial assistance to workers and undocumented immigrantsUSA DiarioChicago, IL
Meet Penny Pritzker: Rich Chicago woman who gives away money to needy familiesMark StarChicago, IL
National store chain closes another Illinois locationKristen WaltersChicago, IL
Related
4 hurt after CTA bus crashes into currency exchange building in Roseland
All injuries are considered non-life-threatening,
cwbchicago.com
Robber is mugging women inside Loop parking garages, Chicago police say
Chicago police are warning about a man who is robbing women inside Loop parking garages. Police linked two cases to the robber in a community alert issued Saturday evening. However, CWB Chicago has learned of a third robbery that occurred this week, but the victim left the scene without waiting for police after filing a report with a security guard.
Chicago Auto Show 2023: Directions, parking and transit information
Directions, parking and transit information for the 2023 Chicago Auto Show, which will be held at McCormick Place.
orangeandbluepress.com
$500 One-Time Direct Payment for Residents from Chicago Resiliency 2.0 Program
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced the second round of the Chicago Resiliency 2.0 program is now underway. Up to $500 in Direct Aid for Domestic Workers and Undocumented Citizens in Need. This will provide aid to those who missed out on federal stimulus checks during the Covid-19 pandemic. The program...
buildingindiana.com
$9.8M Upgrade Proposed for Gary/Chicago International Airport
The Gary/Chicago International Airport (GCIA) would receive approximately $9.8 million in infrastructure funding to construct an on-site fuel distribution facility as part of Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb’s proposed budget. This funding proposal was included as part of the Governor’s overall budget proposal that was unveiled by Governor Holcomb. Should this funding be authorized, it will allow a further competitive advantage to GCIA as it continues to mature its cargo services and general aviation offerings.
Chicago mayoral candidate announces Saturday gas, grocery giveaway
The 2023 Chicago mayoral election will be held Tuesday, Feb. 28.
Chicago Heights fire today: Massive blaze breaks out at south suburban factory
Chopper 7HD was over the scene of the fire, capturing large billows of smoke.
fox32chicago.com
CTA crime concerns growing after Blue Line stabbing
CHICAGO - CTA Blue Line trains had stopped running between the Forest Park and Pulaski Stations for about four hours Saturday morning after a passenger was stabbed. Chicago police say a 48-year-old man was on a train in the 700 block of South Austin around 5 a.m. when he was stabbed in the chest, wrist and back by a man.
Chaos erupts as displaced tenants remain without heat since New Year’s Eve
TENANTS OF THIS apartment building owned by Catalyst Realty were displaced and moved to a hotel after they have been without heat since New Year’s Eve. (Photo by Keith Chambers) The lives of displaced tenants in South Shore remain in chaos after an elusive landlord with a spotty record...
Suburb is moving annual fireworks show, for safety reasons
A southwestern suburb has decided to change the location of its Independence weekend fireworks show in light of the mass shooting in Highland Park last summer.
Meet Penny Pritzker: Rich Chicago woman who gives away money to needy families
How much do you think your salary should be to live comfortably in Chicago with your family? A report reveals that the annual income of a Chicago-based person needs to be around $57,000. It means you must be getting $20+ an hour and should have a full-time job.
firefighternation.com
Video Catches Flashover Hitting Three Chicago (IL) Firefighters at Door of Church Fire
A Chicago Firefighter had to be treated at the hospital Saturday morning when he and two others were caught in a flashover at the door of a church fire. The fire was reported around 7 a.m. at a church at the Universal Temple of Christ and Training School at 5539 S. Damen Avenue. Dramatic video of the incident shows three firefighters, one without a facepiece, approaching the door to the building when flames explode out the door.
The former richest person in Chicago is giving away millions
This week Forbes released a list of the 25 most generous people in the United States. I love reading articles like these as they are positive and show the good people can do for their communities, and it is great to share positive, uplifting stories with readers.
thetouristchecklist.com
15 Best Restaurants in Willow Springs, IL
Southwest of Chicago, in Cook County, is a little village called Willow Springs, Illinois. It is around 16 miles from the city center and a part of the Chicago metropolitan area. According to the census taken in 2021, Willow Springs had a population of around 5,729 people. Numerous Willow Springs...
WGNtv.com
Man critical following stabbing in Logan Square
CHICAGO — A man was stabbed multiple times early Monday morning in Logan Square. At around 3:55 a.m., police responded to the 2300 block of North Sacramento Avenue on the report of a stabbing. Police said a 25-year-old man was found with stab wounds to the chest and neck....
cwbchicago.com
There have been 5 armed robberies since Christmas on this Chicago street corner, most recently on Saturday
Update: On Sunday, Chicago police issued a community alert about the robberies. According to CPD, a second robbery also occurred at the corner of 21st and Damen moments after the incident detailed in our story. That means there have been six robberies on the corner since Christmas, not five. Chicago...
South Side grocery store owner supplying community with food and support
CHICAGO — For years major retailers and big box stores have struggled to maintain a presence on the city’s South Side. But one minority business owner is hoping this is just the beginning for his grocery store. A few months ago business owner Felix Leshey opened up Bamenda...
Chicago police warn of strongarm robberies on North Side
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are warning about multiple violent robberies on the near North Side.So far, there have been multiple reports of robberies at these locations: on Oak Street near State and on State Street near Ohio.In each case, the robber approaches from behind and hits the victim in the head. Then, while they're down, the robber takes the victim's things and runs off.Police are urging everyone to be aware of their surroundings.
fox32chicago.com
Some Chicago residents could be eligible for $500 relief payments
CHICAGO - Chicago's cash assistance program is coming back. The application period opened Thursday for the Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0. This program offers Chicago residents a one-time, $500 relief payment. City officials say these checks will be given to up to 7,000 domestic workers and 10,000 undocumented residents. You can...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago Fire investigates arson at South Side restaurant
CHICAGO - A restaurant caught fire on the South Side early Sunday morning and the Chicago Fire Department is investigating it as arson. Police and fire officials responded to a restaurant fire in the 9500 block of South Halsted Street just after midnight and put it out. After further investigation,...
Route Fifty
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
252K+
Views
ABOUT
Route Fifty covers state and local government news across the country.https://www.route-fifty.com
Comments / 0