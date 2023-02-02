ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

cwbchicago.com

Robber is mugging women inside Loop parking garages, Chicago police say

Chicago police are warning about a man who is robbing women inside Loop parking garages. Police linked two cases to the robber in a community alert issued Saturday evening. However, CWB Chicago has learned of a third robbery that occurred this week, but the victim left the scene without waiting for police after filing a report with a security guard.
CHICAGO, IL
buildingindiana.com

$9.8M Upgrade Proposed for Gary/Chicago International Airport

The Gary/Chicago International Airport (GCIA) would receive approximately $9.8 million in infrastructure funding to construct an on-site fuel distribution facility as part of Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb’s proposed budget. This funding proposal was included as part of the Governor’s overall budget proposal that was unveiled by Governor Holcomb. Should this funding be authorized, it will allow a further competitive advantage to GCIA as it continues to mature its cargo services and general aviation offerings.
GARY, IN
fox32chicago.com

CTA crime concerns growing after Blue Line stabbing

CHICAGO - CTA Blue Line trains had stopped running between the Forest Park and Pulaski Stations for about four hours Saturday morning after a passenger was stabbed. Chicago police say a 48-year-old man was on a train in the 700 block of South Austin around 5 a.m. when he was stabbed in the chest, wrist and back by a man.
CHICAGO, IL
firefighternation.com

Video Catches Flashover Hitting Three Chicago (IL) Firefighters at Door of Church Fire

A Chicago Firefighter had to be treated at the hospital Saturday morning when he and two others were caught in a flashover at the door of a church fire. The fire was reported around 7 a.m. at a church at the Universal Temple of Christ and Training School at 5539 S. Damen Avenue. Dramatic video of the incident shows three firefighters, one without a facepiece, approaching the door to the building when flames explode out the door.
CHICAGO, IL
thetouristchecklist.com

15 Best Restaurants in Willow Springs, IL

Southwest of Chicago, in Cook County, is a little village called Willow Springs, Illinois. It is around 16 miles from the city center and a part of the Chicago metropolitan area. According to the census taken in 2021, Willow Springs had a population of around 5,729 people. Numerous Willow Springs...
WILLOW SPRINGS, IL
WGNtv.com

Man critical following stabbing in Logan Square

CHICAGO — A man was stabbed multiple times early Monday morning in Logan Square. At around 3:55 a.m., police responded to the 2300 block of North Sacramento Avenue on the report of a stabbing. Police said a 25-year-old man was found with stab wounds to the chest and neck....
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago police warn of strongarm robberies on North Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are warning about multiple violent robberies on the near North Side.So far, there have been multiple reports of robberies at these locations: on Oak Street near State and on State Street near Ohio.In each case, the robber approaches from behind and hits the victim in the head. Then, while they're down, the robber takes the victim's things and runs off.Police are urging everyone to be aware of their surroundings.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Some Chicago residents could be eligible for $500 relief payments

CHICAGO - Chicago's cash assistance program is coming back. The application period opened Thursday for the Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0. This program offers Chicago residents a one-time, $500 relief payment. City officials say these checks will be given to up to 7,000 domestic workers and 10,000 undocumented residents. You can...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago Fire investigates arson at South Side restaurant

CHICAGO - A restaurant caught fire on the South Side early Sunday morning and the Chicago Fire Department is investigating it as arson. Police and fire officials responded to a restaurant fire in the 9500 block of South Halsted Street just after midnight and put it out. After further investigation,...
CHICAGO, IL
