ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Havre De Grace, MD

Couple Charged In Connection With Vacant Havre De Grace House Blaze: Maryland Fire Marshal

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Blxo9_0kaaA6nA00
Noah A. Larkins Photo Credit: Office of The State Fire Marshal

A local couple has been identified as suspects and implicated as the firebugs who allegedly set an expensive house fire in mid-November that has been under investigation for months.

Baltimore County resident Noah Larkins, 22, of Nottingham, and Monica Boesch, 24, of Abingdon, are facing arson and other charges after being caught on camera running away from a vacant house fire late last year.

First responders from the Susquehanna Hose Company responded to a vacant home owned by SHK Holdings in the 2000 block of Pulaski Highway in Havre De Grace Shortly before 12:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11, according to the fire marshal.

Officials say that it took a team of 65 firefighters approximately 90 minutes to get the flames under control as they battled the blaze that sent smoke billowing through the area, though the fire caused an estimated $100,000 in damages to the structure and its contents.

The fire marshal announced that the partners in crime have been charged with:

  • Second-degree arson;
  • Second-degree burglary;
  • Malicious burning;
  • Malicious destruction of property over $1,000.

The investigation into the blaze led police to photos of two people running from the scene believed to be a man and a woman in their mid-teens or early 20s who were later identified as Larkins and Boesch after tips flooded in from the community.

Larkins was served on a warrant on Wednesday, Feb. 1 at the Harford County Detention Center, where he was already being held on unrelated charges. Boesch was served with a criminal summons early on Thursday, Feb. 2.

"I'm very thankful for the community's tips and leads, which assisted in bringing these suspects to justice'" State Fire Marshal Brian Geraci said in a statement. "We are fortunate no one was injured because we have seen the unpredictable nature of vacant homes that can quickly lead to tragedy as we did last January in the deaths of three Baltimore City firefighters,"

to follow Daily Voice Harford and receive free news updates.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

'Catastrophic Fire' Kills Woman In York County, Coroner Says

A 92-year-old woman died at the scene of a "catastrophic fire" on Monday, February 6, 2023, authorities say. The fire broke out at the home in the 300 block of Thorley Road, Fairview Township sometime before 1:30 a.m., according to multiple releases authorities issued later that morning. The 92-year-old homeowner...
YORK COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Undetonated WWII Explosive Causes Evacuation In Cumberland Co.: Police

An unexploded device— thought to be from WWII— was found in a residential area causing the evacuation of several central Pennsylvania homes, authorities say. The New Cumberland Borough police were called to report about the device shortly after someone discovered it in the 500 block of Brandt Avenue on Sunday, February 5 around 9 a.m., the department detailed in a release later that day.
NEW CUMBERLAND, PA
Nottingham MD

House fire reported in Nottingham

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Crews are on the scene of a Sunday evening house fire in Nottingham. The fire was reported at around 7:30 p.m. at the corner of East Joppa Road and Yvonne Avenue (21236). Units arrives to find a fire that had originated on the front porch of the dwelling,...
NOTTINGHAM, MD
CBS Baltimore

Five injured in two shootings an hour apart, two miles away in Baltimore

BALTIMORE - Five people were injured in two separate shootings during a violent evening in Baltimore.The shootings happened about an hour apart, and within two miles of each other Saturday night."I'm scared of my own city," Baltimore resident Joyce Harris said.Officers responded around 11 p.m. to the 1500 block of Medford Road, not far from Mervo High School."Have 10 shots fired at the location," dispatch audio said.Investigators said a 60-year-old woman and a 17-year-old boy were shot.According to dispatch audio, bullets also hit a car at the scene.Both victims are expected to survive.About an hour after that shooting, around midnight, three people were shot near an event venue in the 2000 block of Harford Road.A 27-year-old woman and 37-year-old man are expected to survive, but police said a 32-year-old man was seriously injured."it's tiring because we can't even have like our sisters or little brothers out here anymore playing because, just like that, one of them can get hurt," said Baltimore resident Gierra Hall.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Heavy smoke flows from Harford County home Saturday afternoon

HARFORD CO. (WBFF) — Heavy smoke can be seen flowing from a mobile home in Harford on Saturday Afternoon. Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company says they arrived at the home with fire showing from the residents on the 3700 block of Pulaski Hwy. Authorities say the incident was declared a...
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
WGAL

Police: Undetonated explosive device found in Cumberland County

NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. — Around 9 a.m. Sunday, New Cumberland police were called to the 500 block of Brandt Avenue for an undetonated explosive device. The State Police Hazardous Device and Explosives Section responded and took possession of the device for further analysis. Police say several residents were displaced...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WTOP

2 separate pedestrian crashes in Md. prove fatal

During a period of roughly 24 hours, two pedestrians were killed in separate crashes in Maryland last week, according to police. Both of the pedestrians killed were men. Montgomery County police responded to reports of a pedestrian struck at around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday night. Police determined that the pedestrian...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Accused Baltimore Rapist Believed To Have More Victims: Police

Baltimore officials have released an image of a vehicle used by an accused rapist that police believe may have attacked additional victims. The accused rapist was wanted for two separate incidents, and was recently arrested by Baltimore Police Department's Sex Offense Unit, according to a Baltimore Police Department spokesperson. The...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Vehicle crash with 2 people trapped in northeast Baltimore Saturday afternoon

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Two people were trapped after a vehicle crash in the Coldstream-Homestead-Montebello neighborhood of northeast Baltimore on Saturday afternoon, according to Baltimore City Fire Union. Fire crews on the scene used specialized equipment to free the victims trapped, said the city union. Authorities say medics were on...
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Hit-and-run crash reported in White Marsh

WHITE MARSH, MD—Crews responded to a hit-and-run crash in White Marsh on Sunday evening. At just before 7 p.m., units responded to a multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of White Marsh Boulevard and Honeygo Boulevard. The White Marsh Volunteer Fire Company reports that one of the vehicles involved fled...
WHITE MARSH, MD
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
471K+
Followers
66K+
Post
141M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy