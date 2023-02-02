Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
kion546.com
South Main Street closed down following a crash involving a police car
Salinas, Calif. (KION-TV) -- San Joaquin and South Main Streets are closed headed toward Old Town Salinas, following a crash that damaged a Salinas Police car. This is near the area of the Lucky Supermarket and CVS Pharmacy. Photos from the crash showed that both cars had its airbags deployed....
crimevoice.com
Suspected Arson Suspect Arrested by Monterey PD
“On Thursday, January 26 2023, at approximately 5:19 p.m., Monterey Police Department officers were dispatched to the area of Figueroa and Franklin in reference to a dumpster fire. This fire damaged the dumpster and wall of a nearby building. The Monterey Fire Department extinguished the fire. On Friday, January 27...
KSBW.com
Greenfield police search for 2 men suspected of armed robbery
GREENFIELD, Calif. — Police in Greenfield are on searching for two Hispanic men who are suspected of an armed robbery in the area of Second Street and Charles Place, Saturday night. According to investigators, the robbery took place at 11 p.m. on Jan. 28 as two men wearing all...
1 man shot, killed in San Jose; city's 3rd homicide this year, police say
Police say the victim was shot along the 2000 block of Pepper Way.
KSBW.com
Greenfield police make arrest in child molestation case
GREENFIELD, Calif. — A Greenfield man is behind bars on child molestation charges. According to Greenfield police, 39-year-old Miguel Sanchez Rubio was arrested Friday night on five counts of child molestation and five counts of sexual battery. Officers say two adult victims came forward to report he molested them...
KSBW.com
No major injuries in officer involved shooting in Santa Cruz Friday Morning
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — The Santa Cruz Police Department reported there was an officer-involved shooting Saturday morning. They say neither the officers nor the suspect were seriously injured or wounded by a gunshot. It happened on the 300 block of Lee Street at 6 a.m. Santa Cruz police arrested...
Press Banner
Update: Boulder Creek shooting victim ID’d
BOULDER CREEK—The 18-year-old who was killed Saturday at a party at a Boulder Creek residence—Rowan Parham—was described as a man who loved his friends and family, a sentiment that was returned by the people who knew him. “Anyone that knew Rowan, knew that he was an extraordinarily...
San Jose police officer shot by suspect in standoff
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A San Jose police officer was shot during a standoff Friday night, according to the San Jose Police Department. At around 10:30 p.m., two officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of King and Story Roads. The suspect exited his car and began to shoot at the two officers, […]
Joseph Gavin remembered after fatal collision in San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A week has passed since 14-year-old Joseph Gavin died in a solo vehicle accident making him the first person in San Jose to die this year from a traffic collision. A girl who was also in the car died at the hospital. Police said the car was speeding, and the […]
KSBW.com
Body found at Fanshell beach identified as missing diver by Sheriff's office
DEL MONTE FOREST, Calif. — The Monterey County sheriff's department has identified a body found at Fanshell Beach. The body has been identified as Zachary Nelson, a 27‐year‐old resident of Newark, CA. Nelson went missing on January 28th while diving in the Pebble Beach area. His body...
KSBW.com
Santa Cruz police release data on 2022 catalytic converter thefts
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — The Santa Cruz Police Department has released numbers of catalytic converter thefts and the types of vehicles thieves are stealing converters from. According to police, between 2022-23, the top two vehicle models experiencing catalytic converter thefts were Honda Accord (years 2001-2007) and Toyota Prius (years 2001-2010).
crimevoice.com
2 Suspects arrested on Drugs and Firearms Offenses in Salinas
“Here at Salinas PD we would like to dispel a big rumor we hear going around at times (yes sometimes even with YouTube lawyers). The good ol’ “home base” rumor. Well you see, if you commit a flagrant violation of the law and then make it home the tag rule of “home base” does NOT come into affect.
pajaronian.com
Watsonville fatal crash victim ID’d
WATSONVILLE—The 29-year-old woman who died after she was struck by a car on Jan. 6 in Watsonville has been identified as Aubrey Newell, said Ashley Keehn, spokeswoman for the Santa Cruz County Sheriff/Coroner’s Office. Newell was walking across Main Street near Rodriguez Street in a crosswalk at 11:54pm...
kingcityrustler.com
Gang member found guilty of 2016 King City murder
SALINAS VALLEY — A 27-year-old Greenfield man was found guilty of murder and conspiracy to commit murder by a Monterey County jury on Friday. Judge Mark E. Hood presided over the trial of John Samuel Trivino, aka “Smack,” who was convicted for killing 20-year-old Martin Heredia of King City.
KSBW.com
Soledad police respond to community reports of loud bangs at night
SOLEDAD, Calif. — Soledad police are addressing the numerous complaints of loud noises that have been happening around the city in the past several weeks. According to police, loud bang sounds have been occurring in the agricultural areas east and southeast of the city limits. Officers say that they...
Three mountain lions spotted outside of Carmel Valley home
Three mountain lions were spotted taking a casual stroll in front of a homeowner's front gate on Tuesday, and the homeowners caught the big cats on camera.
svvoice.com
Local Massage Business Closed for Human Trafficking
The Santa Clara Police Department shut down an “illicit” massage business and rescued four human trafficking survivors earlier this month. On Jan. 20, police officers worked with the Law Enforcement Investigating Human Trafficking (LEIHT) Task Force and served a search warrant at Traditional Chinese Medicine near the intersection of Scott Boulevard and Benton Street.
lookout.co
Saving West Cliff: ‘If we decide not to do anything, then you will have nothing’
tourcounsel.com
