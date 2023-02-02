ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More
Related
MetroTimes

The most romantic date night restaurants in Detroit

Depending on who you ask, they might say “love” and “romance” are not words used to properly describe Detroit’s dating scene. While that may be true for some, it doesn’t mean you can’t live out your wildest rom-com date night dreams right here in the city.
DETROIT, MI
bridgedetroit.com

Detroit poet, professor Melba Boyd wins 2023 Kresge Eminent Artist Award

Melba Boyd didn’t set out to become a poet. In fact, when she began writing the literary genre in college, it was something she did reluctantly. “I’ve always thought of poetry as being the most difficult form of writing,” Boyd told BridgeDetroit. “It made me think that I really shouldn’t admit to trying to do it until I actually felt like I got kind of decent at it.”
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

3 missing Detroit rappers bodies found • Parents ditch baby at airport • Whitmer plan inflation relief checks

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - The bodies of three missing rappers were found in an abandoned apartment complex in Highland Park, police detain parents who seemingly abandoned their baby at airport check-in, and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has a plan for inflation that involves sending a check to all taxpayers in Michigan among other measures: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
DETROIT, MI
ahealthiermichigan.org

7 Detroit Black History Sites to Visit

Detroit beams with some of the most significant Black history and culture in the entire country; you just need to know where to look. From prominent museums and educational centers to lesser-known sites, there’s a wide range of places to visit and historical figures to learn about. Celebrate Black...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

WATCH: Polar bear cub at Detroit Zoo frolics in snow

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – Some are certainly taking advantage of recent snowfall -- check out this polar bear cub at The Detroit Zoo!. This is Laerke, a polar bear cub born on Nov. 17, 2020. According to the zoo, she lives in a separate habitat from her sister and...
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit high school basketball player on life support protocol after cardiac arrest

Cartier Woods, a senior at Northwestern High School in Detroit, remained on a ventilator Friday in critical condition at Henry Ford Hospital after collapsing from cardiac arrest during a Tuesday night basketball game against Fredrick Douglass Academy. “We know everyone is eager to know how Cartier is doing. It is inspiring to know how many people are praying for him and hoping he recovers,” said Chrystal Wilson, assistant superintendent of communications for Detroit Public Schools Community District. ...
DETROIT, MI
103.3 WKFR

Exploring the Abandoned Clairwood Apartment Building: Detroit, Michigan

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Going into an old building that has been abandoned for years is always dangerous, exciting, and extremely enticing. There’s an air of exhilaration about it as well, going in someplace that actually contained families and countless life stories that you will never know.
