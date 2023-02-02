Read full article on original website
Detroit 7-Year-Old Celebrates Black History With Impressive Educational Videos
Detroit’s Rosie White, 7, enjoys celebrating notable figures for Black History Month. White has been making videos, with the help of her mother, to give brief history lessons on iconic African Americans who transcend culture. White’s impersonations have even garnered the attention of the celebrities she’s imitating as a...
Detroit Wing Company on Super Bowl catering options
Super Bowl LVII is a week away which means its time to start making catering plans for that super bowl get together.
People couldn't ignore what was happening at Girl Scouts event in Detroit
Kashya Baldwin enjoys a snow day just as much as the next kid. When Baldwin, a sixth grader at River Rouge STEM Academy, was asked whether her school had canceled any days following a recent winter storm, the words “Oh yeah!” flowed from her lips, ending in a broad smile.
MetroTimes
The most romantic date night restaurants in Detroit
Depending on who you ask, they might say “love” and “romance” are not words used to properly describe Detroit’s dating scene. While that may be true for some, it doesn’t mean you can’t live out your wildest rom-com date night dreams right here in the city.
fox2detroit.com
Jessica Starr honored at Toast of The Town charity event
Proceeds from the event will be going to a 3,200-square-foot splash pad that will be built at Novi's Bosco Park. A memorial in Jessica’s honor, a place that will spark joy for the young and the young at heart.
fox2detroit.com
First 100 guests at Hopcat grand opening in Royal Oak get free Cosmik Fries for a year
ROYAL OAK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Free Cosmik Fries for a year? Yes please. That's the deal waiting the first 100 guests waiting in line for the grand opening of the new Hopcat in Royal Oak. The popular brewpub is reopening after a years-long hiatus from their Oakland County location....
A highly anticipated restaurant is re-opening in Michigan this week. Read on to learn more. On Monday, February 6, 2023, the popular restaurant and local craft beer bar Hopcat will be reopening in Royal Oak for a "soft opening" following its closure in 2020, according to local sources.
fox2detroit.com
7-year-old dies in house fire in Detroit Sunday
Detroit firefighters responded to a house fire on the city's west side late Sunday afternoon. Unfortunately, by the time they arrived the home was already engulfed in flames.
bridgedetroit.com
Detroit poet, professor Melba Boyd wins 2023 Kresge Eminent Artist Award
Melba Boyd didn’t set out to become a poet. In fact, when she began writing the literary genre in college, it was something she did reluctantly. “I’ve always thought of poetry as being the most difficult form of writing,” Boyd told BridgeDetroit. “It made me think that I really shouldn’t admit to trying to do it until I actually felt like I got kind of decent at it.”
fox2detroit.com
3 missing Detroit rappers bodies found • Parents ditch baby at airport • Whitmer plan inflation relief checks
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - The bodies of three missing rappers were found in an abandoned apartment complex in Highland Park, police detain parents who seemingly abandoned their baby at airport check-in, and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has a plan for inflation that involves sending a check to all taxpayers in Michigan among other measures: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
Dancing Pine Korean Steakhouse to open as anchor restaurant at Sakura Novi development
Sakura Novi, an Asian-themed mixed-use development, announced it has signed a lease with a high-end Korean steakhouse as a tenant. Dancing Pine Korean Steakhouse will be an anchor tenant among its collection of Asian-themed restaurants. ...
ahealthiermichigan.org
7 Detroit Black History Sites to Visit
Detroit beams with some of the most significant Black history and culture in the entire country; you just need to know where to look. From prominent museums and educational centers to lesser-known sites, there’s a wide range of places to visit and historical figures to learn about. Celebrate Black...
ClickOnDetroit.com
WATCH: Polar bear cub at Detroit Zoo frolics in snow
ROYAL OAK, Mich. – Some are certainly taking advantage of recent snowfall -- check out this polar bear cub at The Detroit Zoo!. This is Laerke, a polar bear cub born on Nov. 17, 2020. According to the zoo, she lives in a separate habitat from her sister and...
Missing rappers and their friend found dead in Highland Park: What happened, and what's next?
On January 21, aspiring rappers Armani Kelly, Dante Wicker and their friend Montoya Givens disappeared after their gig in Detroit was cancelled. Nearly two weeks later, their bodies were discovered in a vacant apartment building in Highland Park.
Detroit high school basketball player on life support protocol after cardiac arrest
Cartier Woods, a senior at Northwestern High School in Detroit, remained on a ventilator Friday in critical condition at Henry Ford Hospital after collapsing from cardiac arrest during a Tuesday night basketball game against Fredrick Douglass Academy. “We know everyone is eager to know how Cartier is doing. It is inspiring to know how many people are praying for him and hoping he recovers,” said Chrystal Wilson, assistant superintendent of communications for Detroit Public Schools Community District. ...
Check Out Aretha Franklin's Former Bloomfield Hills Home
After a few years on the market, the Queen of Soul's Bloomfield Hills home has been sold for $1.3 million. The home, located at 4585 Kiftsgate Bend, was owned by Aretha Franklin up until her death in 2018. It features a pool, tennis court, sauna, finished basement and original appliances used by Aretha herself.
Exploring the Abandoned Clairwood Apartment Building: Detroit, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Going into an old building that has been abandoned for years is always dangerous, exciting, and extremely enticing. There’s an air of exhilaration about it as well, going in someplace that actually contained families and countless life stories that you will never know.
This Michigan Legend Is of the “Best Sandwich Shops in America”
Real talk. It takes something special to create a truly incredible sandwich. I'm to talking about the one you make at home in your kitchen by slapping together a few slices of bread and a little meat and cheese. I'm talking about the kind of sandwich that has people willing to travel and wait in line for hours.
Mother in case of missing rappers: 'I don't know who to trust'
Lorrie Kemp on Wednesday, in her car, allowed herself to scream for the first time since her son's Jan. 21 disappearance. "I don't know who to trust, I don't know who to believe — but I'm not going to stop," the mother said, almost crying. "I'm angry. I'm mad. I'm getting tired." ...
