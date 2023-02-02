ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth police officer arrested, faces charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child

By James Hartley
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
A Fort Worth police officer has been arrested and faces a charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child, according to a news release from police.

Investigators responding to a call on Nov. 2, 2022, identified Raymond Lara, who has been with the department for three years, as the suspected abuser, according to police. The department immediately stripped him of all police powers and placed him on restricted duty, and administrative and criminal investigations were launched.

Lara, 28, was arrested Thursday by the Fort Worth police Special Investigations Unit and booked into the city jail without incident, according to police. The case is being filed with the Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney’s Office.

“The Fort Worth Police Department holds its officers to a high standard both on and off duty, and does not tolerate criminal misconduct or unethical behavior; therefore, a thorough investigation into the circumstances of these allegations is being conducted,” police said in the release.

Lara was assigned to the Central Patrol Division at the time of the report. It was not clear whether he has an attorney.

Jail records indicate the pending charge involves a victim under the age of 14. Police did not release any additional information on the allegations. The Star-Telegram has filed an open records request for a copy of the arrest warrant.

