SALINAS, Calif. — Four teens were arrested on Wednesday for the murder and attempted murder of two men who were shot in Nov. 2022. On Nov. 14, 2022, police were called to the area of Seville Street and Duran Street for reports of a shooting. Officers arrived to find two people with gunshot wounds inside a vehicle that had crashed. The driver, Andrew Parker, 19, died from his injuries. A passenger in the car, a minor who was not identified, was taken to the hospital and survived the shooting.

SALINAS, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO