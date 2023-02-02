Read full article on original website
Police make arrest in San Jose homicide
San Jose recorded its third homicide of the year when a gunshot victim died at a local hospital on Saturday, according to the San Jose Police Department.
KTVU FOX 2
Road rage results in machete attack on San Jose food delivery driver: VIDEO
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A San Jose DoorDash driver was attacked by a driver with a machete in a bizarre episode of road rage. Jerry Gonzales said he was making a delivery Monday night near Blossom Hill Road and Snell Avenue when he was approached from behind by a driver flashing his brights.
KSBW.com
Greenfield police make arrest in child molestation case
GREENFIELD, Calif. — A Greenfield man is behind bars on child molestation charges. According to Greenfield police, 39-year-old Miguel Sanchez Rubio was arrested Friday night on five counts of child molestation and five counts of sexual battery. Officers say two adult victims came forward to report he molested them...
crimevoice.com
Suspected Arson Suspect Arrested by Monterey PD
“On Thursday, January 26 2023, at approximately 5:19 p.m., Monterey Police Department officers were dispatched to the area of Figueroa and Franklin in reference to a dumpster fire. This fire damaged the dumpster and wall of a nearby building. The Monterey Fire Department extinguished the fire. On Friday, January 27...
San Jose police officer shot by suspect in standoff
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A San Jose police officer was shot during a standoff Friday night, according to the San Jose Police Department. At around 10:30 p.m., two officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of King and Story Roads. The suspect exited his car and began to shoot at the two officers, […]
KSBW.com
No major injuries in officer involved shooting in Santa Cruz Friday Morning
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — The Santa Cruz Police Department reported there was an officer-involved shooting Saturday morning. They say neither the officers nor the suspect were seriously injured or wounded by a gunshot. It happened on the 300 block of Lee Street at 6 a.m. Santa Cruz police arrested...
1 man shot, killed in San Jose; city's 3rd homicide this year, police say
Police say the victim was shot along the 2000 block of Pepper Way.
KSBW.com
Greenfield police search for 2 men suspected of armed robbery
GREENFIELD, Calif. — Police in Greenfield are on searching for two Hispanic men who are suspected of an armed robbery in the area of Second Street and Charles Place, Saturday night. According to investigators, the robbery took place at 11 p.m. on Jan. 28 as two men wearing all...
VIDEO: Road rage leads to machete attack on DoorDash driver in San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A delivery driver says he deals with aggressive drivers every day on the job but never dealt with a situation like this one. He says he is thankful that he caught it on camera to help police. He also suggests all drivers be vigilant. Terrifying road rage in San Jose. […]
KSBW.com
Body found at Fanshell beach identified as missing diver by Sheriff's office
DEL MONTE FOREST, Calif. — The Monterey County sheriff's department has identified a body found at Fanshell Beach. The body has been identified as Zachary Nelson, a 27‐year‐old resident of Newark, CA. Nelson went missing on January 28th while diving in the Pebble Beach area. His body...
Toddler found by passerby in Atwater, police say
ATWATER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An abandoned child was found in Atwater by a passerby, according to a post on Facebook on Thursday from the Atwater Police Department. Officers say the child is approximately three years old and was found on the corner of Fifth Street and Fir Avenue, police say. Child Protective Services has been […]
Press Banner
Update: Boulder Creek shooting victim ID’d
BOULDER CREEK—The 18-year-old who was killed Saturday at a party at a Boulder Creek residence—Rowan Parham—was described as a man who loved his friends and family, a sentiment that was returned by the people who knew him. “Anyone that knew Rowan, knew that he was an extraordinarily...
Kidnapping, carjacking suspect arrested in Pacific Grove
A 36-year-old Seaside man is facing kidnapping and carjacking charges after stealing a car and driving off with a passenger still inside. The post Kidnapping, carjacking suspect arrested in Pacific Grove appeared first on KION546.
crimevoice.com
Suspected Fentanyl Dealer Arrested in Atwater
“Merced – On 1-28-23 at approximately 8:03 AM, the Merced Police Departments Gang Violence Suppression Unit arrested a man during the service of a search warrant with Fentanyl for sale. The Merced Police Departments Gang Officer Arnulfo Centeno obtained information regarding Seth Ingalsbe (25) possessing Fentanyl for sale. When...
westsideconnect.com
Eviction attempt leads to standoff in Newman
An effort by the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department to evict a woman from a Newman home went awry on Tuesday, Jan. 24 when she barricaded herself in a bedroom, prompting a brief standoff with police. The incident came to a peaceful conclusion when the sheriff’s department and the Newman...
crimevoice.com
2 Suspects arrested on Drugs and Firearms Offenses in Salinas
“Here at Salinas PD we would like to dispel a big rumor we hear going around at times (yes sometimes even with YouTube lawyers). The good ol’ “home base” rumor. Well you see, if you commit a flagrant violation of the law and then make it home the tag rule of “home base” does NOT come into affect.
KSBW.com
4 Salinas teens arrested for murder, attempted murder: SPD
SALINAS, Calif. — Four teens were arrested on Wednesday for the murder and attempted murder of two men who were shot in Nov. 2022. On Nov. 14, 2022, police were called to the area of Seville Street and Duran Street for reports of a shooting. Officers arrived to find two people with gunshot wounds inside a vehicle that had crashed. The driver, Andrew Parker, 19, died from his injuries. A passenger in the car, a minor who was not identified, was taken to the hospital and survived the shooting.
KSBW.com
Off-duty Capitola officer and neighbor rescue woman from burning home in Watsonville
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — An off-duty Capitola Police officer and a civilian saved an older woman from a burning home in Watsonville Thursday morning, police reported. According to Watsonville police, the house fire was on Blanca Lane when off-duty officer Armando Sanchez and his neighbor, Miguel Hernandez, rushed to aid the woman occupant by knocking down the door and carrying her to safety.
pajaronian.com
Watsonville fatal crash victim ID’d
WATSONVILLE—The 29-year-old woman who died after she was struck by a car on Jan. 6 in Watsonville has been identified as Aubrey Newell, said Ashley Keehn, spokeswoman for the Santa Cruz County Sheriff/Coroner’s Office. Newell was walking across Main Street near Rodriguez Street in a crosswalk at 11:54pm...
KSBW.com
Soledad police respond to community reports of loud bangs at night
SOLEDAD, Calif. — Soledad police are addressing the numerous complaints of loud noises that have been happening around the city in the past several weeks. According to police, loud bang sounds have been occurring in the agricultural areas east and southeast of the city limits. Officers say that they...
