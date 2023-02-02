Pro-Russia Killnet hackers claim responsibility for hacking DHS border surveillance systems

Read full article on original website
Related
Washington Examiner
Biden administration forced border officials to release 600,000 illegal immigrants
The Biden administration dramatically accelerated the rate at which it forced federal immigration officials at the border to release illegal immigrants into the country and did not place them in court proceedings. A new report from NBC News found that nearly 600,000 immigrants in total were paroled into the United...
'Give me a break': Ex-CIA official on US response to Chinese balloon
Former CIA and FBI official Phil Mudd discusses whether the US overreacted to the suspected Chinese spy balloon that hovered over the nation for days before the US military shot it down.
Washington Examiner
Top U.S. cybersecurity diplomat says Twitter account was hacked
Nathaniel Fick, the nation's top-ranking cybersecurity diplomat, said over the weekend that his personal Twitter account was hacked. Fick, who serves as ambassador at large to the State Department's Bureau of Cyberspace and Digital Policy, revealed news of the hacking in a tweet from his personal Twitter Saturday evening, ostensibly when he regained access to the account. He called the incident one of the "perils of the job."
Hear what Biden said after suspected Chinese spy balloon was shot down
President Joe Biden said the mission to shoot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the East Coast was successful, and that he had ordered the Pentagon to knock the aircraft out of the sky as soon as it was safe to do so.
Washington Examiner
Dry run: Balloons called top ‘delivery platform’ for nuclear EMP attack
High-altitude balloons, such as the one China has floated over mountain state military bases this week, are considered a key “delivery platform” for secret nuclear strikes on America’s electric grid, according to intelligence officials. Spy balloons, used by Japan to drop bombs during World War II, are...
newsnationnow.com
DEA: Cartels the greatest drug threat US has ever faced
(NewsNation) — Law enforcement officials have issued a stark warning to Congress, revealing that members of violent cartels are now living in all 50 states. Jon DeLena, a Drug Enforcement Administration special agent with 27 years of experience, told members of the House Energy and Commerce Committee on Wednesday that the current drug crisis is unlike anything he has ever seen.
Trump Leaves the Nation in Shock as He Intensifies Attacks on DeSantis
Photo byPhoto 122725292 © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is keeping his 2024 plans quiet, while Trump loses no time to coming after DeSantis. Former President Donald Trump intensified the tension between him and Ron DeSantis when he shared a video of the Florida governor on his Truth Social page.
China responds with a threat after U.S. shoots down balloon
China claims the balloon was a civilian weather balloon
Washington Examiner
Spy balloon dubbed a ‘wake up call’ to China’s war plans
The Chinese spy balloon that disrupted commercial airspace around Billings, Montana, and then floated across the country this weekend, is a “wake up call” to the communist country’s larger threat of war, according to military experts who have been charting Beijing’s expansion for decades. On background,...
Washington Examiner
China's self-inflicted balloon shot
Here are two predictions about the Chinese spy balloon now floating across the continental U.S. First, we'll learn that President Joe Biden was offered a shoot-down option with very low risk to Montanans. Second, Beijing will come to deeply regret this incident. Whatever political challenges the balloon poses for Biden,...
Democratic Socialism Isn’t Soviet Communism, You Idiots
The House of Representatives voted by an overwhelming margin on Thursday to condemn “the horrors of socialism.”It’s obvious that the real targets are politicians like Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. But instead of explaining what’s wrong with popular democratic socialist policy proposals like Medicare for All or eliminating tuition at public universities, most of the resolution is wasted on denouncing the real or alleged “horrors” committed by authoritarian dictatorships with no resemblance to anything advocated by democratic socialists.The text is a mess. It’s full of bad history, sloppy definitions, and extreme libertarian rhetoric. It reads to me like...
coinchapter.com
US-China could be at war soon. Beijing threatens retaliation after Biden Administration shoots down Chinese spy balloon
The US Government ordered the Pentagon to destroy the alleged Chinese spy balloon. The US Air Force shot down the balloon with a single missile as it drifted over the Atlantic Ocean. China hit back at the decision, threatening a strong retaliation. YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — Over the last few days,...
Washington Examiner
The 'systemic' problem with policing isn't racism
The police killing of Tyre Nichols in Memphis last month has rightly pricked the nation's conscience. Unfortunately, so far it has not generated a correspondingly thoughtful debate on how to respond with better policy ideas. As in the gun control debate, there is an emotional rather than a fact-based response,...
U.S. continues to send economic aid through different channels
Several U.S. territories have been giving cash rebates to their residents for tax payments. They have also implemented other forms of economic assistance such as stimulus checks to offset the high prices imposed by inflation.
Washington Examiner
Some Republican anti-transgender bills are going way too far
There’s a wave of Republican legislation surfacing throughout the country that aims to restrict medical gender transitions. Some of it makes sense, but some of it is going way too far. Many people, myself included, think minors are too young to understand complicated issues about sex and gender fully...
Putin Issues Ominous Threats as Tension With West Mounts
Russian officials have criticized Western plans to provide Ukraine with tanks for use in the ongoing war.
Washington Examiner
MTG says Trump would not have let Chinese spy balloon enter US, officials say otherwise
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) said former President Donald Trump would have "never allowed" a Chinese spy balloon to enter the United States if he still held the White House. However, Pentagon officials revealed that similar instances did occur under his administration multiple times. Greene said she spoke with Trump...
Washington Examiner
Thousands mistake US owned research balloon for Chinese spy balloon
FlightRadar 24 changed the classification of a standard United States based high altitude research balloon on Saturday morning, after thousands of Americans mistook it for the suspected Chinese spy balloon. The flight tracking website clarified in a tweet that the balloon was operated by the U.S. instead of China, writing,...
The fentanyl scourge
Overdose deaths from the powerful, easy-to-produce drug have soared. How did this happen? Here's everything you need to know: How dangerous is fentanyl? Developed in 1960, the synthetic opioid is still used as a prescription painkiller through controlled-release patches, pills, lozenges, and sprays. But in its illicit form, it is purer, highly addictive, and often lethal. A narcotic 50 times more potent than heroin, fentanyl can kill in doses as small as 2 milligrams — an amount that could fit on a sharpened pencil tip. Fentanyl was responsible for two-thirds of the more than 107,000 fatal overdoses in the U.S. in 2021....
Washington Examiner
Biden's balloon blunder
Shooting down a Chinese surveillance balloon now flying over America is more complicated than it seems. Because of the balloon's altitude and attached arrays, a shoot-down order would risk debris spraying over a wide area, endangering people on the ground. Still, President Joe Biden's lethargic response to this affront is disappointing at best.
Comments / 0