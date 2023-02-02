ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Q 105.7

$40,000 Available In Scholarships For Deserving Students In New York

If you have a student (or you are a student) that is looking to score some scholarship money, the Erie County Agricultural Society would like to hear from you. Scholarships are so important if you're planning on going to college. Just ask someone who is still trying to pay off their student loans now if they regret not writing more essays to score some scholarships while they were in high school. Student tuition, room and board, and books add up real quick.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
Q 105.7

How Gov. Hochul Plans To Spend New York State Taxpayers’ Money Next Year

Governor Kathy Hochul recently released highlights from her proposed 2024 FY budget. Here's a portion of how she plans to spend taxpayer's money and other funding available to New York State. Gov. Hochul's proposed budget includes funds to help make childcare more accessible and affordable for New Yorkers:. - $389...
96.1 The Eagle

February 6th 2023 Starts Off With An Earthquake In New York State

It looks like early morning February 6th 2023, New York State felt an Earthquake. According to the U.S. Earthquake Notification Service, it was a 3.8 magnitude:. The National Weather Service reports “At about 6:15 a.m. EST today, an earthquake was felt strongly by many people in the Buffalo, NY area. It is unknown yet if there is any damage from the earthquake.”
BUFFALO, NY
foodieflashpacker.com

The 13 Best New York State Foods | What to Eat When In NY

Are you ready for a taste sensation like no other? Look no further than the delicious New York state food!. From the famous thin-crust pizza of New York City to the mouth-watering wineries of the Finger Lakes region, there’s something for every palate in the Empire State. But that’s...
Q 105.7

Major Recall In New York State: Over 400 Popular Items Could Kill

Breakfast sandwiches, lunch sandwiches, fruit, desserts, salads, snacks, yogurt, wraps and more have been recalled in New York cause they may cause fatal infections. Fresh Ideation Food Group from Baltimore, Maryland is recalling products sold from January 24, 2023, through January 30, 2023. Over 400 Products Recalled In New York...
NEW JERSEY STATE
westsidenewsny.com

Grants available for historic markers in several New York counties

The next regional round of the William G. Pomeroy Foundation’s New York State Historic Marker Grant Program is now open. Markers funded through the program commemorate historic people, places, things or events in New York State within the timeframe of 1683 to 1923. The current grant round covers the...
WYOMING STATE
Q 105.7

Do Single People Living In New York State Really Have It Bad?

Is living in New York really as bad as they say it is for a single person? Having been in and out of the dating world in various states, I honestly don't think New York is a bad place to be single. Yes, during the long winters in Buffalo, aka "cuffing season," it can be a little chilly when you're alone. And it would be nice to have someone to go half on living expenses. But otherwise, to me personally, it's not any worse or better than any other city I've lived in. WalletHub conducted a study of the best cities in 2023 for singles. Let's take a look at where New York landed.
BUFFALO, NY
yonkerstimes.com

More Charter Schools and Ban on Mentol Cigarettes

Hochul’s Budget Plan Met with Oppositon from Democrats. Governor Kathy Hochul released her budget plan for New York State last week. The $227 billion spending plan for 2023-24 is a 2.3% increase from last year. Two items in Hochul’s budget plan drawing criticism from NY Democrats are her call...
CALIFORNIA STATE
longisland.com

Governor Hochul Announces Ribbon Cutting of Long Island University's $26 Million College of Veterinary Medicine Learning Center

Governor Kathy Hochul has announced the ribbon cutting of Long Island University's College of Veterinary Medicine Learning Center at its Long Island University Post campus in Brookville, Nassau County. Long Island University invested $53 million to establish the College of Veterinary Medicine, which includes today's announcement of the new $26 million Veterinary Learning Center. This state-of-the-art, 33,100-square-foot facility serves as the anchor of the College of Veterinary Medicine and will prepare students enrolled in the Doctor of Veterinary Medicine program with a comprehensive education and real-world skills through a four-year program. Supported by New York State funding of $12.75 million, the College of Veterinary Medicine is the only veterinary program recognized by the American Veterinary Medical Association Council on Education in the New York metropolitan area and one of only four veterinary schools in the Northeast United States.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

Moose Are Back in New York State: A Population Update

Moose have been present in the northern tier of New York since the Pleistocene. However, by as early as the 1860s over-exploitation and habitat degradation had extirpated moose from all of New York State. In response, a handful of small-scale moose restoration efforts were undertaken between 1870 and 1902, but...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

Pols 'disappointed' universal school meals not in Hochul's budget

Gov. Kathy Hochul didn't propose funding free school meals for all students in her executive budget released this week, dismaying lawmakers on both sides of the aisle. One in seven children in New York experience hunger, according to U.S. Census Bureau data. Federal pandemic aid tackled food insecurity for families, leaving many people hungry when programs expired.
governing.com

New York’s Affordable Housing Plan Bypasses Local Zoning

(TNS) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul’s push to force towns and villages to allow more affordable housing has set off a firestorm among local leaders, who say they want to keep their right to decide what’s built in their communities. Hochul’s plan would give the state...
GEORGIA STATE
Power 93.7 WBLK

This Town Was Named The Prettiest In New York

As the weather starts to warm up and you are going to want to hit the road for some day trips there is one town you will want to stop and visit. Located in Central New York, this small town which is home to a major university was recently named the prettiest in the entire Empire State.
ITHACA, NY
Q 105.7

Q 105.7

Schenectady, NY
24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Q 105.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Albany, New York Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://q1057.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy