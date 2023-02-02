Read full article on original website
Massive crackdown on fraudulent nursing diploma scheme with over 7,600 fake certificates sold.A. U. IGNATIUSTexas State
Uncovered Van Dyck Artwork with Bird Droppings Worth MillionsHerbie J PilatoKinderhook, NY
Eddie Bauer To Close A New York Location PermanentlyTy D.Saratoga Springs, NY
Longstanding Eddie Bauer Location ClosingJoel EisenbergSaratoga Springs, NY
NY Advocates for privacy hope to stop the escalating use of cameras and monitoring software in New YorkAbdul GhaniAlbany, NY
$40,000 Available In Scholarships For Deserving Students In New York
If you have a student (or you are a student) that is looking to score some scholarship money, the Erie County Agricultural Society would like to hear from you. Scholarships are so important if you're planning on going to college. Just ask someone who is still trying to pay off their student loans now if they regret not writing more essays to score some scholarships while they were in high school. Student tuition, room and board, and books add up real quick.
How Gov. Hochul Plans To Spend New York State Taxpayers’ Money Next Year
Governor Kathy Hochul recently released highlights from her proposed 2024 FY budget. Here's a portion of how she plans to spend taxpayer's money and other funding available to New York State. Gov. Hochul's proposed budget includes funds to help make childcare more accessible and affordable for New Yorkers:. - $389...
Wildlife a Tax Deduction for You in New York State
Many of us will be filing our taxes soon and not that we should be using the IRS as a savings account as my Uncle Butch use to save but I hope you are all getting your money back. A refund is always better than writing a check. So if...
February 6th 2023 Starts Off With An Earthquake In New York State
It looks like early morning February 6th 2023, New York State felt an Earthquake. According to the U.S. Earthquake Notification Service, it was a 3.8 magnitude:. The National Weather Service reports “At about 6:15 a.m. EST today, an earthquake was felt strongly by many people in the Buffalo, NY area. It is unknown yet if there is any damage from the earthquake.”
foodieflashpacker.com
The 13 Best New York State Foods | What to Eat When In NY
Are you ready for a taste sensation like no other? Look no further than the delicious New York state food!. From the famous thin-crust pizza of New York City to the mouth-watering wineries of the Finger Lakes region, there’s something for every palate in the Empire State. But that’s...
Major Recall In New York State: Over 400 Popular Items Could Kill
Breakfast sandwiches, lunch sandwiches, fruit, desserts, salads, snacks, yogurt, wraps and more have been recalled in New York cause they may cause fatal infections. Fresh Ideation Food Group from Baltimore, Maryland is recalling products sold from January 24, 2023, through January 30, 2023. Over 400 Products Recalled In New York...
westsidenewsny.com
Grants available for historic markers in several New York counties
The next regional round of the William G. Pomeroy Foundation’s New York State Historic Marker Grant Program is now open. Markers funded through the program commemorate historic people, places, things or events in New York State within the timeframe of 1683 to 1923. The current grant round covers the...
Do Single People Living In New York State Really Have It Bad?
Is living in New York really as bad as they say it is for a single person? Having been in and out of the dating world in various states, I honestly don't think New York is a bad place to be single. Yes, during the long winters in Buffalo, aka "cuffing season," it can be a little chilly when you're alone. And it would be nice to have someone to go half on living expenses. But otherwise, to me personally, it's not any worse or better than any other city I've lived in. WalletHub conducted a study of the best cities in 2023 for singles. Let's take a look at where New York landed.
yonkerstimes.com
More Charter Schools and Ban on Mentol Cigarettes
Hochul’s Budget Plan Met with Oppositon from Democrats. Governor Kathy Hochul released her budget plan for New York State last week. The $227 billion spending plan for 2023-24 is a 2.3% increase from last year. Two items in Hochul’s budget plan drawing criticism from NY Democrats are her call...
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Announces Ribbon Cutting of Long Island University's $26 Million College of Veterinary Medicine Learning Center
Governor Kathy Hochul has announced the ribbon cutting of Long Island University's College of Veterinary Medicine Learning Center at its Long Island University Post campus in Brookville, Nassau County. Long Island University invested $53 million to establish the College of Veterinary Medicine, which includes today's announcement of the new $26 million Veterinary Learning Center. This state-of-the-art, 33,100-square-foot facility serves as the anchor of the College of Veterinary Medicine and will prepare students enrolled in the Doctor of Veterinary Medicine program with a comprehensive education and real-world skills through a four-year program. Supported by New York State funding of $12.75 million, the College of Veterinary Medicine is the only veterinary program recognized by the American Veterinary Medical Association Council on Education in the New York metropolitan area and one of only four veterinary schools in the Northeast United States.
New York State civil service exam: Application period is closing next week for these positions
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The New York State Department of Civil Service (DCS) continuously opens and closes recruitment periods for various paid positions, so keeping tabs on the application period for the civil service exams is crucial. The open-competitive exams are an opportunity to start a career with New York...
newyorkalmanack.com
Moose Are Back in New York State: A Population Update
Moose have been present in the northern tier of New York since the Pleistocene. However, by as early as the 1860s over-exploitation and habitat degradation had extirpated moose from all of New York State. In response, a handful of small-scale moose restoration efforts were undertaken between 1870 and 1902, but...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Pols 'disappointed' universal school meals not in Hochul's budget
Gov. Kathy Hochul didn't propose funding free school meals for all students in her executive budget released this week, dismaying lawmakers on both sides of the aisle. One in seven children in New York experience hunger, according to U.S. Census Bureau data. Federal pandemic aid tackled food insecurity for families, leaving many people hungry when programs expired.
Warming Up Your Car Today? Don’t, It’s Against the Law In New York State
This has been one of the coldest weekends I have ever experienced in the Capital Region. With high's below zero and wind chill taking it to -30 or -40 degrees I really got to know the inside of my home. When it's time to head out, I'm sure your instinct will be to warm up your vehicle. Problem is, you aren't allowed to.
governing.com
New York’s Affordable Housing Plan Bypasses Local Zoning
(TNS) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul’s push to force towns and villages to allow more affordable housing has set off a firestorm among local leaders, who say they want to keep their right to decide what’s built in their communities. Hochul’s plan would give the state...
This Town Was Named The Prettiest In New York
As the weather starts to warm up and you are going to want to hit the road for some day trips there is one town you will want to stop and visit. Located in Central New York, this small town which is home to a major university was recently named the prettiest in the entire Empire State.
Millions of New Yorkers will feel health care change as COVID emergency ends. Here’s how.
New Yorkers lineup to receive a free COVID-19 test kit in Bronx, Dec. 23, 2021. Outside of shifts to telehealth and free COVID tests, millions of New Yorkers on Medicaid will be re-evaluated for eligibility starting in April. [ more › ]
wellsvillesun.com
NY Senator O’Mara: “New York will remain one of America’s biggest spenders”
A weekly column by the state senator from the 58th Senate district. “Billions” remains the defining word of the New York State budget, the nation’s second-largest spending plan, behind only California. Keep in mind that Governor Kathy Hochul and the Legislature’s all-Democrat majorities rang up last year’s state...
Where Does New York Rank Among the Country For Overall Health?
You may wonder with news of obesity, heart disease, or the COVID pandemic just how healthy the area you're living in really is? After all, we hear how the average life expectancy across the U.S. has dropped for two straight years. And while the news sometimes can sound bleak, maybe things are worse elsewhere?
New York State Comptroller DiNapoli responds to upcoming toll increases
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In December 2022, the New York State Thruway’s board of directors began the process of implementing a multi-year schedule of systemwide toll increases, which would take effect at the start of 2024, and again at the start of 2027. New York State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli has responded to this process […]
