Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Missouri entrepreneur wants to give away $1billionAsh JurbergMissouri State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Gruesome Murder From 1983 Has Left a St Louis Jane Doe Unidentified for 40 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Saint Louis, MO
Beloved local grocer opening new location in MissouriKristen WaltersSaint Louis, MO
5 of Our Favorite BBQ Spots in Saint LouisEast Coast TravelerSaint Louis, MO
Related
positivelynaperville.com
Fire Prevention 24-7 – New smoke alarm requirements since Jan. 1, 2023
See information below on a State of Illinois law effective January 1, 2023. In 2017, the Illinois Fire Safety Alliance worked with the General Assembly to pass a law which will require Illinois residents to replace their old smoke alarms with the type that has a long-term, 10-year sealed battery beginning January 1, 2023. This would apply to residents that are still using alarms with removable batteries or alarms that are NOT hardwired.
depauliaonline.com
Biden and Pritzker to end Covid-19 ‘Public Health Emergency’ Declaration in May
Gov. JB Pritzker plans to end the public health emergency classification of Covid-19 in Illinois later this spring, according to NBC 5 Chicago. This news comes after President Joe Biden announced on Jan. 30 that he will lift the public health emergency declarations of Covid-19 on May 11. Amid these decisions, the World Health Organization still classifies Covid-19 as a global health emergency, as do Chicago residents who are immunocompromised.
KFVS12
Rodney Boyd becomes highest-ranking Black officer of color in Illinois National Guard history
CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - Rodney Boyd was promoted to Major General after receiving his second star. On February 4, Governor JB Pritzker promoted Brigadier General Rodney Boyd, from Chicago, Ill., to Maj. Gen., making him the highest-ranking Black and officer of color in the 300-year history of the Illinois National Guard.
Lawsuit filed by McHenry County state’s attorney against Illinois ‘assault weapons’ ban moved to federal court
A lawsuit filed by the McHenry County state’s attorney challenging the constitutionality of Illinois’ ban on “assault weapons” and high-capacity magazines has been moved to federal court. McHenry County State’s Attorney Patrick Kenneally last month filed a lawsuit in McHenry County Circuit Court against House Bill 5471. House Bill 5471, also known as the Protect […]
starvedrock.media
Legal Rights of Illinois Vet and Active Service
Are you active duty military or a vet? You have certain rights when it comes to your employer and family you should know about. The Illinois Attorney General issued an updated guide to the legal rights of Illinois Veterans Saturday. Among them, the obligations of your employer when it comes...
southernillinoisnow.com
Another Southern Illinois Judge issues a temporary restraining order to block implementation of the assault gun law
A second Southern Illinois Judge has issued a temporary restraining order putting the assault weapon ban on hold for those bringing the lawsuit. The ruling came in White County Court at Carmi where Judge T. Scott Webb indicated he based his decision on the likelihood of the success of the lawsuit seeking to declare the law unconstitutional.
vfpress.news
State preparing further defense of assault weapons ban
Judge found fault with often-used legislative shortcuts. Wednesday, January 25, 2023|| By Peter Hancock || Capitol News Illinois. Gov. J.B. Pritzker and legislative leaders said they were disappointed but not surprised by a judge’s decision putting a temporary and limited halt to enforcement of the state’s recently passed assault weapons ban.
Judge to decide whether limited or statewide restraining order issued against Illinois’ gun ban
(The Center Square) – Another temporary restraining halting enforcement of Illinois’ gun and magazine ban could be coming soon. On Jan. 10, Gov. J.B. Pritzker enacted a ban on the sale and possession of more than 170 semi-automatic firearms and magazines of more than 10 rounds for rifles and 15 rounds for handguns. There’s also a registration required by Jan. 1, 2024, for owners of grandfathered guns bought and owned before the law went into effect. ...
1027superhits.com
Man who trafficked drugs to central Illinois sentenced to federal prison
PEORIA, Ill. – A 41-year-old man who trafficked ice methamphetamine to Central Illinois will spend the next 27 years in federal prison. That’s the sentence Gabriel Antonio Montano-Rodriquez received in the Central District of Illinois on January 13th. He will also have five years of supervised release after the prison sentence.
khqa.com
Illinois could ease restrictions on name changes for convicted felons
Springfield, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — It could soon be easier for convicted felons to change their names. House Bill 2542, which passed both the Illinois House and Senate, would eliminate the current 10-year waiting period for people with felony convictions after they serve their full sentence. If signed into law,...
Chicago native makes history, becomes highest-ranking person of color in Illinois National Guard
"I am honored to wear that title as the first minority person to achieve this rank of major general," General Boyd said. "I just want to continue to wear it well and represent well."
southernillinoisnow.com
Only five Illinois Counties now at elevated risk for COVID transmission
Just five Illinois counties are now at an elevated risk for COVID-19 transmission. Those five counties are rated at a medium risk of the virus. The rest of the state is considered at low levels of COVID activity. But State Public Health Director Dr. Sameer Vohra says the virus is...
MyStateline.com
Illinois bill pushes to ban cat declawing
Illinois residents that have a cat have probably dealt with a lot of scratching from their furry friend, maybe even considering getting their claws removed. Illinois residents that have a cat have probably dealt with a lot of scratching from their furry friend, maybe even considering getting their claws removed.
Illinois Residents - Boone vs Snap Privacy Class Action Settlement Payments for $16.35 Being Sent Out
Boone vs Snap Privacy Class Action Settlement Payments Being Sent $16.35. $16.35 Payments to PayPal and Prepaid Cards are being reported as sent out to individuals who filed valid and timely claims in the Snapchat Privacy Class Action Lawsuit. The total settlement amount was $35,000,000 which is being sent out to consumers who qualified, before court, lawyers, and administrative fees.
WQAD
Illinois’ biometric privacy law strengthened by latest high court ruling
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — People who’ve been subject to fingerprinting, face or retinal scans as either employees or customers of Illinois companies have five years to file lawsuits if they believe the business violated a stringent state privacy law, the Illinois Supreme Court ruled this week. It’s the latest...
wcbu.org
State Week: COVID-19 health emergency to officially end in May
In 2020, Gov. JB Pritzker declared a public health emergency in Illinois. He's continued to renew disaster proclamations since that time, although many COVID-19 requirements like mask and vaccine mandates, have ended. This week, Pritzker announced the emergency will officially end May 11, the same day a national proclamation will expire. We'll bring some context to the historic decision.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police recruits now have to take a course on avoiding wrongful convictions
With the start of the new year, all police recruits in Illinois will have to take a course on avoiding wrongful convictions. This is a new requirement but was developed several years ago and used by Mike Schlosser who is the Director of the Police Training Institute at the University of Illinois. The course focuses on the importance of carefully gathering and analyzing evidence and not jumping to conclusions about certain subjects.
11,000 Cases Of Wings Go Missing From Illinois School District
A school district in Illinois recently figured out they were missing $1.5 million worth of chicken wings. Illinois School District Is Way Over Food Budget For Year. A school district in the Chicago suburbs was investigating an accounting issue. After the first semester, they were already way over the food budget for the whole year. Not just a little but $300,000. Officials discovered that food was purchased but it never arrived at any of the facilities.
Know about Illinois Court-Based Rental Assistance Program? Tenants and landlords can check their eligibility for $25,000
Living in the United States with a family is not as easy as many of you think. This is especially true when you have come from an underdeveloped country and don’t have a job and money to feed your family.
1043theparty.com
Pritzker Administration Announces Inaugural Cohort of the Governor’s Office Academy of Leadership (G.O.A.L.)
Pritzker Administration Announces Inaugural Cohort of the Governor’s Office Academy of Leadership (G.O.A.L.) SPRINGFIELD – Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Central Management Services (CMS) announced today the participants of the inaugural cohort of the Governor’s Office Academy of Leadership (G.O.A.L.) program. The highly-competitive program was designed to provide a robust professional development opportunity for a population of State mid-level leaders that maintain critical roles in advancing key initiatives and maintaining optimal operations for the State.
Comments / 4