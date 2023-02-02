ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naugy girls have postseason destiny in their own hands

The Naugatuck girls basketball team got off to a 1-3 start in the second half of the season following a 5-5 first half. Heading down the stretch, the Greyhounds (6-8 as of Feb. 3) have the ball in their court as to whether they qualify for the NVL and Class L state tournaments.
