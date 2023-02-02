ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bay News 9

Milwaukee lawmakers look to ban new vape shops for a limited time

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Common Council said it is looking to limit new vape shops from opening, via a potential six-month moratorium on all new businesses that sell vape devices. "We've had this explosion of vape stores recently in Milwaukee and it's been an issue city wide but my...
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy