Bossier City, LA

KSLA

Black History Month: Brittainy Pope explores culture & community through public service

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - During February, KSLA is honoring African Americans who have made significant contributions to the ArkLaTex community. Brittainy Pope serves as the executive director of the Bossier Arts Council. She is the first African American to hold the position in the organization’s nearly 50-year-old history. Through this organization, she explores the many cultures that make up Bossier Parish.
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
KSLA

Dogwood subdivision under boil advisory

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Due to a water main break, the subdivision of Dogwood is under a boil advisory. On Feb. 4, the Dogwood subdivision in Bossier Parish, which is outside of the city limits of Bossier City, is currently under a boil advisory due to a water main break that happened Feb. 3. The break happened on Pine Haven, just south of Dogwood.
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
KTBS

Vehicle destroyed during fire in Bossier City

BOSSIER CITY, La. - A fire occurred around 6:30 p.m. Friday night on Oxford Circle in the Green Acres subdivision of Bossier City. The Bossier City Fire Department said a vehicle was destroyed. No word yet on any injuries and the cause of the fire.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KTBS

Thousands celebrate Black History as African American Parade Celebration rolls in downtown Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. - It was a great day for a parade and a great day to celebrate Black History. The 35th African American Parade Celebration kicked of Saturday at 11 a.m. in downtown Shreveport. This year's theme was Black Resistance which is also the theme for the national celebration. It is intended to highlight how Black Americans have fought against racial inequality. The parade marked the accomplishments and achievements of African Americans at home and around the world. Shreveport has a rich history in the struggle for civil rights and many of those pioneers were honored this year. Former Louisiana State Representative Barbara Norton founded the parade along with the late Claude Underwood in 1988.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

River Cities Jubilee Chorus offering Singing Valentines

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Looking for a unique gift for your Valentine? One group has made it easy for you to make a memorable and musical Valentine’s Day!. The River Cities Jubliee Chorus is offering Singing Valentines for the one you love!. Chorus members Phil Maxfield, Clint Nesmith, Parker...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Southern part of Linwood Avenue closes due to rising water

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Part of Linwood Avenue is closing due to rising water. On Feb. 3, The southern part of Linwood Avenue, south of Barron Road near the Caddo and DeSoto Parish Line is closed due to rising water. This portion of Linwood Avenue will remain closed until water...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Mayor's statement regarding officer involved shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux has been briefed about the officer involved shooting that occurred late Friday night. The incident resulted in the death Alonzo Sentell Bagley, 43, at Villa Norte Apartments on Fullerton Street near North Hearne Avenue. - Officer involved shooting leaves one dead in Shreveport.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Demo Day is Coming for Diamond Jacks in Bossier

January Was a Big Month for the New Developers of the Old Diamond Jacks Casino. The Louisiana Gaming Control Board approved the plan to demolish the once-thriving casino in order for construction to be a possibility. This building has been empty for nearly 3 years and it is s safe to say no one thought that the building would be empty for so long. It has been such a sad sight to watch this building deteriorate before our eyes.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
ktalnews.com

Missing Shreveport woman found safe

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A missing Shreveport woman was found safe. Davenport was missing since last week. Officials say Diamond Davenport was last seen at her home on the 200 block of N. Emerald Loop on Jan. 26. According to SPD, Diamond Davenport has been located and is safe.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Krewe of Gemini hosts Grand Bal XXXIV

SHREVEPORT, La. - "Ain’t no party like a Gemini party" which was the theme for the Krewe of Gemini’s 34th Grand Bal which took place on Saturday at the Shreveport Convention Center. With 1200 tickets, the sold-out event was filled with colorful lights, entertainment, and tons of fun...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Shreveport police offer residents near Cross Lake help due to flooding

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – As water levels continue to rise, the Shreveport police are closing Cross Lake and offering to help nearby residents. Homeowners that live around Cross Lake or store their boats on the lake can call the Shreveport Police Lake Patrol at (318) 673-7245 to arrange to get the boats off the water.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Cross Lake residents express frustration over flooding issues

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The water level at Cross Lake is quite high right now, and those who live there are getting frustrated. On Thursday, Feb. 2, KSLA spoke with a number of residents, who say this isn’t the first time they’ve had issues. Persistent rain has plagued the ArkLaTex all week, causing the ground to be heavily saturated and water levels to rise.
SHREVEPORT, LA
findplace.xyz

10 Best Hotel In Minden

If you are finding for the hotel complete list in the Minden town, you have entered the exact location. In this blog, I’m going to share the awesome hotel complete list with in the Minden town. Also, a direction link from your location, with approximate people reviews, direction, Contact...
MINDEN, LA
q973radio.com

Here’s Where You Can Find The Best Tater Tots in Shreveport

I love tater tots.. little fried potato pillows that are crunchy and fluffy! Not to mention they’re perfect to dip in your favorite condiment or sauce or mix with some sort of protein!. I was looking for the best Tater Tots around Shreveport online the other day and found...
SHREVEPORT, LA

