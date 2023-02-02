Read full article on original website
KSLA
Shreveport City Council hold news conference on deadly officer-involved shooting
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Members of the Shreveport City Council held a news conference Monday morning to address a deadly officer-involved shooting that happened Friday night. On Feb. 6 at 9 a.m., the council addressed the city from the Shreveport Police Department station located at 1234 Texas Ave. The deadly...
KSLA
Black History Month: Brittainy Pope explores culture & community through public service
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - During February, KSLA is honoring African Americans who have made significant contributions to the ArkLaTex community. Brittainy Pope serves as the executive director of the Bossier Arts Council. She is the first African American to hold the position in the organization’s nearly 50-year-old history. Through this organization, she explores the many cultures that make up Bossier Parish.
KSLA
Dogwood subdivision under boil advisory
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Due to a water main break, the subdivision of Dogwood is under a boil advisory. On Feb. 4, the Dogwood subdivision in Bossier Parish, which is outside of the city limits of Bossier City, is currently under a boil advisory due to a water main break that happened Feb. 3. The break happened on Pine Haven, just south of Dogwood.
KTBS
Vehicle destroyed during fire in Bossier City
BOSSIER CITY, La. - A fire occurred around 6:30 p.m. Friday night on Oxford Circle in the Green Acres subdivision of Bossier City. The Bossier City Fire Department said a vehicle was destroyed. No word yet on any injuries and the cause of the fire.
KTBS
Thousands celebrate Black History as African American Parade Celebration rolls in downtown Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - It was a great day for a parade and a great day to celebrate Black History. The 35th African American Parade Celebration kicked of Saturday at 11 a.m. in downtown Shreveport. This year's theme was Black Resistance which is also the theme for the national celebration. It is intended to highlight how Black Americans have fought against racial inequality. The parade marked the accomplishments and achievements of African Americans at home and around the world. Shreveport has a rich history in the struggle for civil rights and many of those pioneers were honored this year. Former Louisiana State Representative Barbara Norton founded the parade along with the late Claude Underwood in 1988.
KSLA
River Cities Jubilee Chorus offering Singing Valentines
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Looking for a unique gift for your Valentine? One group has made it easy for you to make a memorable and musical Valentine’s Day!. The River Cities Jubliee Chorus is offering Singing Valentines for the one you love!. Chorus members Phil Maxfield, Clint Nesmith, Parker...
KSLA
Southern part of Linwood Avenue closes due to rising water
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Part of Linwood Avenue is closing due to rising water. On Feb. 3, The southern part of Linwood Avenue, south of Barron Road near the Caddo and DeSoto Parish Line is closed due to rising water. This portion of Linwood Avenue will remain closed until water...
KTBS
Mayor's statement regarding officer involved shooting
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux has been briefed about the officer involved shooting that occurred late Friday night. The incident resulted in the death Alonzo Sentell Bagley, 43, at Villa Norte Apartments on Fullerton Street near North Hearne Avenue. - Officer involved shooting leaves one dead in Shreveport.
Demo Day is Coming for Diamond Jacks in Bossier
January Was a Big Month for the New Developers of the Old Diamond Jacks Casino. The Louisiana Gaming Control Board approved the plan to demolish the once-thriving casino in order for construction to be a possibility. This building has been empty for nearly 3 years and it is s safe to say no one thought that the building would be empty for so long. It has been such a sad sight to watch this building deteriorate before our eyes.
ktalnews.com
Missing Shreveport woman found safe
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A missing Shreveport woman was found safe. Davenport was missing since last week. Officials say Diamond Davenport was last seen at her home on the 200 block of N. Emerald Loop on Jan. 26. According to SPD, Diamond Davenport has been located and is safe.
KSLA
CPR with Mia aims to teach the lifesaving skill to Black, Hispanic, diverse communities
SHREVEPORT/BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — A Bossier City business owner is dedicated to helping others save lives in the community. Her name is Mia Law. And she’s paying close attention to a very special cause. Law has been teaching CPR to the Shreveport/Bossier City community since 2017. While...
KSLA
Overton Brooks VA Medical Center helps veterans get off streets, into own home
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - As part of the Veterans Affair (VA) nationwide goal to house 38,000 homeless Veterans in 2022, Overton Brooks VA Medical Center (OBVAMC) has provided 274 permanent housing placements to homeless Veterans. Permanent housing placements provided by VA staff and community partners included apartments and houses that...
KTBS
Krewe of Gemini hosts Grand Bal XXXIV
SHREVEPORT, La. - "Ain’t no party like a Gemini party" which was the theme for the Krewe of Gemini’s 34th Grand Bal which took place on Saturday at the Shreveport Convention Center. With 1200 tickets, the sold-out event was filled with colorful lights, entertainment, and tons of fun...
ktalnews.com
Shreveport police offer residents near Cross Lake help due to flooding
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – As water levels continue to rise, the Shreveport police are closing Cross Lake and offering to help nearby residents. Homeowners that live around Cross Lake or store their boats on the lake can call the Shreveport Police Lake Patrol at (318) 673-7245 to arrange to get the boats off the water.
KSLA
Cross Lake residents express frustration over flooding issues
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The water level at Cross Lake is quite high right now, and those who live there are getting frustrated. On Thursday, Feb. 2, KSLA spoke with a number of residents, who say this isn’t the first time they’ve had issues. Persistent rain has plagued the ArkLaTex all week, causing the ground to be heavily saturated and water levels to rise.
KSLA
Flood water recedes in Harrison County; roads reopen almost everywhere
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - Over the course of a few days, approximately 40 roads were underwater in Harrison County due to flooding, but as of Feb. 2, most roads have reopened. Although multiple roads have opened again, Buck Sherrod Road near the Comstock Oil and Gas Facility is still...
KSLA
Pedestrian struck by car on Lakeshore Drive, taken to hospital
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Feb. 2 at 8:45 p.m., a man crossing the street was hit by a car on Lakeshore Drive west of Jewella Avenue. The man sustained life threatening injuries and was transported to Oschner LSU Health. The driver remained at the scene of the incident.
findplace.xyz
10 Best Hotel In Minden
If you are finding for the hotel complete list in the Minden town, you have entered the exact location. In this blog, I’m going to share the awesome hotel complete list with in the Minden town. Also, a direction link from your location, with approximate people reviews, direction, Contact...
It took Americans almost 200 years to find Louisiana’s highest point
While Driskill Mountain in Bienville Parish is now the undisputed highest point in Louisiana, well up into the 20th century that honor was claimed by various sites across the northern reaches of the state.
q973radio.com
Here’s Where You Can Find The Best Tater Tots in Shreveport
I love tater tots.. little fried potato pillows that are crunchy and fluffy! Not to mention they’re perfect to dip in your favorite condiment or sauce or mix with some sort of protein!. I was looking for the best Tater Tots around Shreveport online the other day and found...
