Green Bay Double Homicide Suspect Waives Extradition
BLYTHEVILLE, AR (WTAQ-WLUK) – Double-murder suspect Richard Sotka agreed to be returned to Wisconsin during his first court appearance Friday. Sotka admitting to authorities he killed Rhonda Cegeski and Paula O’Connor Sunday at a home on Green Bay’s east side before fleeing south. He was arrested Sunday afternoon in Mississippi County, Arkansas.
30 Fire Departments Respond to Scrap Pile Fire in Manitowoc County
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Fire departments from four counties responded to a Saturday afternoon scrap pile fire in southern Manitowoc County. Assistant chief for the Cleveland Fire Department, Clifford Henning, said the call for the fire at B&B Metals Processing came in just after 1 p.m. 30 fire...
Wayman Gets Life Sentence, No Parole, for 2020 Murder
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – After being sentenced to life in prison for a 2020 murder, Waylon Wayman had to be removed from the courtroom Friday after an outburst reacting to the judge saying he’ll never be eligible for parole. A jury previously convicted Wayman first-degree intentional homicide...
Woman Accused of Burglarizing De Pere Church on Christmas Pleads Not Guilty
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A woman accused of breaking into a church on Christmas Day pleaded not guilty Friday to burglary and theft charges. Mary Jo Pepin, 65, returns to court March 13 for a preliminary hearing. According to the criminal complaint, police responded to Our Lady of...
Judge Keeps Schabusiness Trial on Track for Next Month
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A judge Friday declined a defense request to postpone Taylor Schabusiness’ March 6 trial for the murder of Shad Thyrion. Schabusiness, 25, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse and third-degree sexual assault for allegedly attacking Thyrion on Feb. 23. She has pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect.
Sunday Fire Sends One Person To The Hospital, Displaces 3 People
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – The Green Bay Metro Fire Department responded to a call of smoke and flames coming from a home at in the 11-hundred block of Emile Street around 5:45 pm Sunday. Fire officials report crews arrived within four minutes to find fire coming from a...
Green Bay Metro Fire Department Swears in New Chief
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — The Green Bay Metro Fire Department has officially swore in their new Fire Chief, Matthew Knott, during a swearing-in ceremony at City Hall on Friday. “I think your style of leadership, Chief Knott, is already coming through,” said Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich. “You’re a thoughtful leader, and somebody who wants to get their hands dirty, roll up their sleeves, and get in there and assist our community when they’re in need.”
One Person killed in Brown County Crash
BROWN COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – One man was killed in a one-vehicle crash Friday afternoon in the Brown County town of Ledgeview. Crews responded to Glenmore Road, east of Interstate 43, at 12:32 p.m. Friday, according to a sheriff’s dept. news release. “Preliminary investigation shows that a 2014...
Fire Sends 1 to Hospital, Forces 10 From Their Homes
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — One person was hospitalized for smoke inhalation following a fire at an apartment on Green Bay’s east side. Firefighters say they were called to an apartment building in the 2700 block of Humboldt Road around 12:30 p.m. They discovered the fire in a bedroom of one of the apartments, which they were able to put out in about 10 minutes. Seven other units sustained smoke damage.
And then the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers became the Shantymen
GRAND CHUTE, WI – The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers have pushed the boundaries of their identity in celebrations of Wisconsin industry and heritage. Now, the Rattlers – the team that brought you Udder Tuggers, Brats, and Los Cascabeles – and the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders unveil their Lake Winnebago Shantymen identity in conjunction with spearing season in the state of Wisconsin.
Wisconsin Herd Changes Name for Special Game Empowering Women
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Wisconsin Herd will change it’s name for a special game in Oshkosh. The game will be held Friday, February 3 to support women’s empowerment. The team’s name will be changed to the “Wisconsin HER” and players will wear one-of-a-kind “Wisconsin HER” jerseys...
Enjoy Outdoor Recreation On Local Rinks And Hills
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Last week’s cold temperatures allowed some of Green Bay’s outdoor ice rinks to freeze. One of them being Colburn. “We just came out to play some pond hockey, we play hockey and baseball together so we are just enjoying the little bit of nicer weather since it’s been cold all week,” says Caden Bartelme.
Emotional Farewell For Family And Soldiers
NEENAH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A farewell ceremony in Neenah Friday was filled with smiles, hugs and pictures. It made for an emotional day for members of the 395th Ordnance Company. “It’s kind of hard I guess to really express — I’m sure you guys don’t know the type of...
Oshkosh Elementary School can Move Forward with New Name
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Oshkosh Area School District can name its new elementary school “Menominee,” the Menominee Tribal Legislature voted Thursday. The school will replace the current Webster Stanley Elementary and Middle School building, and is expected to open in fall, 20-24. “Menominee” led in voting...
Hot and cold Phoenix
The Green Bay Phoenix women remain tied for the Horizon League regular season lead with a handful of games to go after another impressive road victory on Sunday. GB rolled over Oakland 70-50 with Bailey Butler putting up 16 points to go along with 9 assists. The Lady Phoenix share first place in the Horizon with Cleveland State at 12-2, they improved to 19-4 overall.
‘Vietnam Remembered: 50 Years Later’ to Include Aircraft Displays, Activities at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2023
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ) — The people and aircraft that participated in the Vietnam War will be remembered 50 years after the end of direct hostilities during EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2023, which will be held July 24-30 at Wittman Regional Airport in Oshkosh. The 70th edition of the Experimental Aircraft...
Pulaski Band Prepares For Cross-Country Road Trip
PULASKI, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The annual Rose Parade in Pasadena is 11 months away, but the Pulaski Music Program is preparing now. It held its biggest fundraiser Sunday, with proceeds going to help send the band and choir to the big event in California. For the first time ever,...
Penguin Feeding Experiences Return at the NEW Zoo
SUAMICO, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The NEW Zoo has announced the return of a popular animal experience. The Penguin Feeding Experiences are a way to get up-close and personal with the animals. You’ll go behind-the-scenes into the Penguin Habitat, chat with an expert zookeeper and meet and feed the African penguins.
